Why do birds have beaks and not teeth? This dino may have the answer

By Katie Hunt, CNN

Updated 12:14 PM ET, Thu December 22, 2016

Story highlights

  • Discovery may shed light on why bird have beaks, not teeth
  • They died in mud pit that may have been created by a huge dinosaur footprint

(CNN)A group of 13 dinosaurs that died in a mud pit in China has yielded an unprecedented discovery.

The 154 million-year-old limusaurus had tiny, sharp teeth as a hatchling that it gradually lost as it grew up, according to new research published in the journal Current Biology on Thursday.
    The finding is a first for the fossil record and may shed light on why birds have beaks and not teeth.
    The group ranged from babies to adults and showed a pattern of tooth loss over time. The fossilized skeletons were found in mysterious death pits in Xinjiang in the far west of China.
    "At first we thought they were different dinosaurs -- one with teeth and one without and we started to study them separately," said Wang Shuo, a co-author of the study and an evolutionary biologist at Capital Normal University in Beijing.
    "But they were largely identical and we found solid evidence that teeth were lost. There were empty tooth sockets in their jaw bones," he added.
    The fossilized skull of an adult Limosaurus, left, and a baby's skull, right. Teeth are visible in the baby's skull.
    The dramatic change in their anatomy suggests that the creatures went from being omnivores -- eating both plants and meat (likely insects) to being solely plant-eating herbivores.
    It's not an unprecedented phenomenon -- the duck-billed platypus plus some fish and amphibians lose their teeth as they mature -- but it is very rare and hasn't been seen in reptiles or dinosaur fossils before, Wang said.
    Death pits created by giant's footprints?

    The ostrich-sized limusaurus was first described by paleontologists in 2008 and was one of nearly two dozen small dinosaur species discovered in three 3.5- to 6.5-foot (1- to 2-meter) deep mud pits in Xinjiang.
    The animals became mired in the mud, got stuck and died. Research suggests the holes might have been created by the footprints of a huge dinosaur such as the long-necked, 115-foot Mamenchisaurus as it walked over an ash-covered landscape.
    The large number of limusauruses found allowed researchers to form a complete understanding of its development and dietary changes.
    Meet China's dinosaur king
    James Clark, a co-author on the study and a professor of biology at George Washington University, said that tooth loss may help explain how birds -- generally considered to be the living descendants of dinosaurs -- developed a beak.
    "It suggests a mechanism that arrests the development of teeth -- an immediate pathway for the origin of beaks," he said.
    The limusaurus also had a distinctive forelimb that may help explain how birds evolved to develop wings.
    China has been at the forefront of many of the latest dinosaur discoveries, particularly of feathered fossils that have shown a direct link between dinosaurs and birds.
    An artist impression of the Limusaurus. The Ostrich-sized dinosaur was found in Xinjiang in China&#39;s far west. Researchers say it lost its teeth as it matured.
    Photos: China's dinosaur discoveries
    An artist impression of the Limusaurus. The Ostrich-sized dinosaur was found in Xinjiang in China's far west. Researchers say it lost its teeth as it matured.
    An artist&#39;s impression of the feathered Tongtianlong limosus or &#39;mud dragon&#39; dinosaur.&lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/11/11/world/dinosaur-china-dynamite-construction-workers/&quot;&gt; A paper on its discovery&lt;/a&gt; was published in Nature Scientific Reports on November 10, 2016.
    An artist's impression of the feathered Tongtianlong limosus or 'mud dragon' dinosaur. A paper on its discovery was published in Nature Scientific Reports on November 10, 2016.
    The &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2015/12/11/asia/china-new-dinosaur-fossils/&quot;&gt;discovery of the hualianceratops&lt;/a&gt;, from the same family of dinosaurs as the triceratops, was announced December 9 2015. Its fossils were discovered in the Gobi Desert, western China.
    HualianceratopsThe discovery of the hualianceratops, from the same family of dinosaurs as the triceratops, was announced December 9 2015. Its fossils were discovered in the Gobi Desert, western China.
    In 2005, paleotologist Xu Xing and a group Chinese paleontologists &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nature.com/news/2007/070611/full/news070611-9.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;excavated the bones of this giant bird-like dinosaur&lt;/a&gt;. It&#39;s believed to be 8 meters long and weigh 1.4 tons. Its arms were long and legs were bird-like.
    Gigantoraptor In 2005, paleotologist Xu Xing and a group Chinese paleontologists excavated the bones of this giant bird-like dinosaur. It's believed to be 8 meters long and weigh 1.4 tons. Its arms were long and legs were bird-like.
    Revealed in 1996, this was the very first feathered fossil to be unearthed and offered the first evidence that birds are descended from dinosaurs.
    SinosauropteryxRevealed in 1996, this was the very first feathered fossil to be unearthed and offered the first evidence that birds are descended from dinosaurs.
    At nine meters long and weighing more than 1.4 tonnes, it&#39;s the largest feathered animal known to have lived. Named by Xu Xing in 2012, it&#39;s been &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/scientists-discover-a-gigantic-feathered-tyrannosaur-172633563/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;described as a feathered Tyrannosaur.&lt;/a&gt;
    Yutyrannus hualiAt nine meters long and weighing more than 1.4 tonnes, it's the largest feathered animal known to have lived. Named by Xu Xing in 2012, it's been described as a feathered Tyrannosaur.
    Xu announced the discovery of the four-winged microraptor in 2003 although scientists believe it glided rather than flew -- shedding light on how birds&#39; ancestors learned to fly.
    MicroraptorXu announced the discovery of the four-winged microraptor in 2003 although scientists believe it glided rather than flew -- shedding light on how birds' ancestors learned to fly.
    This mule-sized, four-winged dinosaur &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/07/17/asia/china-winged-dinosaur-discovery/&quot;&gt;was discovered in Liaoning Province&lt;/a&gt;. At two-meters high, it&#39;s the largest winged dinosaur found but although its short arms have substantial quill like feathers, researchers think it couldn&#39;t fly. It was memorably described by one paleontologist as a &quot;fluffy feathered poodle from hell.&quot;
    Zhenyuanlong suniThis mule-sized, four-winged dinosaur was discovered in Liaoning Province. At two-meters high, it's the largest winged dinosaur found but although its short arms have substantial quill like feathers, researchers think it couldn't fly. It was memorably described by one paleontologist as a "fluffy feathered poodle from hell."
    This &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/04/30/asia/china-dinosaur-yi-qi/&quot;&gt;unusual dinosaur with bat-like wings&lt;/a&gt; existed for a very short time 160 million years ago during the Jurassic Period.
    Yi qiThis unusual dinosaur with bat-like wings existed for a very short time 160 million years ago during the Jurassic Period.
    This parrot-sized species of dinosaur had only finger. It was discovered in Inner Mongolia and named after the city of Linhe.
    LinhenykusThis parrot-sized species of dinosaur had only finger. It was discovered in Inner Mongolia and named after the city of Linhe.
    Paleontologists discovered a 50-ft &quot;dragon&quot; dinosaur species in 2006 in southwestern China&#39;s Chongqing. The species is thought to have roamed the earth 160 million years ago in the Late Jurassic period.
    Qijianglong Paleontologists discovered a 50-ft "dragon" dinosaur species in 2006 in southwestern China's Chongqing. The species is thought to have roamed the earth 160 million years ago in the Late Jurassic period.
    Named by Xu in 2006, this dinosaur, half the size of a man, may have had a coat of primitive feathers.
    GuanlongNamed by Xu in 2006, this dinosaur, half the size of a man, may have had a coat of primitive feathers.
