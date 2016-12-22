Apple cider vinegar helps blood sugar, body fat, studies say

Photos: Photos: 15 superfoods for fall The weather is getting cooler, but your produce choices are heating up. These amazing superfoods, picked by our friends at Health.com , are either hitting their peak in the garden or can easily be found in your local farmers market or grocery store. They're the perfect excuse to get cooking on cool nights! Hide Caption 1 of 16

Health benefits include

• Full of antioxidants

• 4 grams of dietary fiber per serving



Harvest season: August to November

Photos: Photos: 15 superfoods for fall Brussels sprouts: Made the correct way, these veggies taste divine. They have a mild, somewhat bitter taste, so combine them with tangy or savory sauces, like balsamic vinegar.



Health benefits include

• 1/2 cup contains more than your DRI of vitamin K

• Very good source of folate

• Good source of iron



Harvest season: September to March



Photos: Photos: 15 superfoods for fall Parsnips: Though these veggies may resemble carrots, they have a lighter color and sweeter, almost nutty flavor. Use them to flavor rice and potatoes or puree them into soups and sauces.



Health benefits include

• Rich in potassium

• Good source of fiber

Harvest season: October to April

Photos: Photos: 15 superfoods for fall Pears: The sweet and juicy taste makes this fruit a crowd-pleaser. Cooking can really bring out their fabulous flavor, so try them baked or poached.



Health benefits include

• Good source of vitamin C and copper

• 4 grams of fiber per serving



Harvest season: August to February



Photos: Photos: 15 superfoods for fall Turnips: Tender and mild, these root vegetables are a great alternative to radishes and cabbage. To flavor these veggies, use fennel, bread crumbs or even brown sugar. Turnip leaves, which taste like mustard leaves, are easy to cook and dense in nutrients.



Health benefits include

• The roots are a good source of vitamin C

• Turnip leaves are an excellent source of vitamins A, K and folate



Harvest season: September to April

Photos: Photos: 15 superfoods for fall Cauliflower: The sweet, slightly nutty flavor of cauliflower is perfect for winter side dishes. It's wonderful steamed, but it can also be blended to create a mashed potato-like texture or pureed into soup.



Health benefits include

• Compounds that may help to prevent cancer

• Phytonutrients may lower cholesterol

• Excellent source of vitamin C



Harvest season: September to June

Photos: Photos: 15 superfoods for fall Squash: Unlike summer squash, winter squash has a fine texture and a slightly sweet flavor. Because of its thick skin, it can be stored for months. It tastes best with other fall flavorings, like cinnamon and ginger.



Health benefits include

• Contains omega-3 fatty acids

• Excellent source of vitamin A



Harvest season: October to February



Photos: Photos: 15 superfoods for fall Pumpkin: A type of winter squash, pumpkin can be used for much more than jack-o'-lanterns. Its sweet taste and moist texture make it ideal for pies, cakes and even pudding!



Health benefits include

• Rich in potassium

• More than 20% of your DRI of fiber

• Good source of B vitamins

Harvest season: October to February

Photos: Photos: 15 superfoods for fall Sweet potatoes: These veggies are for much more than Thanksgiving casseroles. They're more nutritionally dense than their white-potato counterparts. Try roasting them; they'll taste delicious, and you may maintain more vitamins than boiling.



Health benefits include

• Excellent source of vitamin A

• Good source of iron

• Anti-inflammatory benefits



Harvest season: September to December



Photos: Photos: 15 superfoods for fall Rutabaga: A cross between a turnip and a cabbage, rutabagas are a popular Swedish dish. To utilize their earthy flavor, add them to casseroles, puree them with turnips and carrots to make a sweet soup or roast them with ginger, honey or lemon.

Health benefits include• Good source of fiber • Good source of vitamin C Harvest season: October to April

Photos: Photos: 15 superfoods for fall Pomegranates: This slightly sour fruit has gotten a lot of press as an antioxidant powerhouse. The juice provides a tangy base for marinades, and the seeds can be tossed into salads to amp up the flavor.



Health benefits include

• A UCLA study showed pomegranate juice has higher antioxidant levels than red wine

• Good source of vitamin C and folate



Harvest season: August to December

Photos: Photos: 15 superfoods for fall Dates: This Middle Eastern favorite is a sweet fruit that is perfect braised in stews, chopped up in desserts or stuffed with cream cheese or almonds.



Health benefits include

• Low in fat

• Good source of fiber

• Good source of potassium



Harvest season: September to December

Photos: Photos: 15 superfoods for fall Kiwi: Use this sweet fruit to add a tropical flavor to your recipes. It's great mixed with strawberries, cantaloupe or oranges and can be combined with pineapple to make a tangy chutney.



Health benefits include• More vitamin C than an orange • Good source of potassium and copper

Harvest season: September to March



Photos: Photos: 15 superfoods for fall Grapefruit: The signature tartness of grapefruit provides a contrast to other citrus fruit. Add it to mixed greens, combine it with avocado and shrimp or enjoy a fresh glass of its antioxidant-rich juice.



Health benefits include• More than 75% of your daily recommended intake of vitamin C • Good source of lycopene • Contains pectin, which has been shown to lower cholesterol

Harvest season: September to April