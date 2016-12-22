Russia gives US cold shoulder, saying relations between countries 'frozen'

Story highlights
- Icy comments come in wake of fresh US sanctions over Crimea
- Russia hopes for 'constructive dialogue' under Trump presidency
(CNN)The frosty relationship between the United States and Russia became even more icy Wednesday, after Moscow said communications between the countries were at the bare minimum.
"Nearly all levels of our dialogue (with the US) has been frozen," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Russia media outlet RIA.
"We do not talk to each other. Or we do it to a minimum," he added.
But US State Department spokesman John Kirby had a different take, saying in a statement: "Diplomatic engagement with Russia continues across a wide range of issues."
Indeed just the previous day, US Secretary of State John Kerry spoke on the phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the situation in Syria, Kirby added.
So why the cold words from Moscow?
Fresh US sanctions over Crimea
Peskov's comments come a day after the US imposed fresh sanctions on several Russian businessmen and companies.
The sanctions were in connection with Russia's occupation of Crimea and conflict in Ukraine, the US Treasury said in a statement.
Russia reacted angrily to the sanctions, with Peskov saying it "seriously harms our bilateral relations."
"We can only once again express regret and misunderstanding over this destructive persistence of our US colleagues," he said, adding that Russia "will take adequate measures."
Russia annexed Crimea, a territory in the former Soviet republic of Ukraine, in 2014 following tensions with its neighbor.
World leaders managed to install a shaky peace deal in 2015. But violence continues in the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, and 2016 has seen an increase in casualties.
Syria talks break down
It's not just Crimea sparking a war of words between the countries.
"Are you truly incapable of shame?" Samantha Power, US ambassador to the United Nations said in a scathing attack on the Syrian regime and its allies -- including Russia -- last week.
Russia is the most powerful ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime, and has carried out airstrikes since September 2015 to prop up the embattled leader.
Power slammed Syria, Russia and Iran for the humanitarian crisis unfolding in eastern Aleppo, saying "you bear responsibility for these atrocities."
But Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vitaly Churkin, hit back at Power, accusing her of acting like "Mother Teresa" despite America's "track record" in the Middle East.
Accusations of electoral hacking
Then there are accusations from Washington that the Kremlin was involved in cyberattacks on US electoral systems.
Those hacks resulted in the public release of thousands of stolen emails, many of which included damaging revelations about the Democratic Party and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the party's nominee.
Moscow has steadfastly denied meddling in the US presidential election.
In an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said: "We have not seen a single fact, a single proof."
A 'friendlier relationship' under President Trump?
Will relations between the countries be warmer under Donald Trump?
The president-elect has already indicated he wants a friendlier relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying on the campaign trail: "Wouldn't it be nice if we got together with Russia and knocked the hell out of ISIS?"
However, former US Ambassador Christopher Hill urged caution, telling CNN: "Trump needs to understand that their (Russia's) interest and their attitude does not align with ours."
When asked if relations between the countries could thaw under a Trump presidency, Peskov told CNN: "We don't have rose-tinted spectacles or any illusions that things will change in a second.
"But we do hope for constructive dialogue."