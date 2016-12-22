Story highlights The Queen, 90 and Prince Philip, 95 leave Palace in a helicopter

The couple were due to travel to Sandringham on Wednesday for their regular Christmas trip

London (CNN) Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have left for their winter vacation by helicopter after earlier delaying their trip because of "heavy colds."

"I can confirm that The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have left Buckingham Palace and are traveling to Sandringham" a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told CNN on Thursday afternoon.

The royal couple abruptly canceled plans to travel to their country home, Sandringham House in Norfolk, on Wednesday.

The Queen, 90, and her husband, 95, had been due to catch a morning train from London King's Cross to King's Lynn for their traditional Christmas holiday, but failed to turn up.

