Martin Scorsese's long 'Silence' is good, not golden

(CNN) Scheduled as late-in-the-year awards bait, Martin Scorsese's "Silence" is good, but not golden.

The acclaimed director has periodically wedded his artistry with challenging contemplation of religion, in "Kundun" and most controversially "The Last Temptation of Christ." An epic story of religious persecution in 17th-century Japan, "Silence" adds to that legacy, but doesn't do much to enhance it.

Scorsese has two major issues at play here, the most relevant being a clash between cultures and the perils of colonialism, which he seeks to explore in an almost scholarly fashion. The other alludes directly to the title -- namely, how to explain the silence of God in the face of horrors inflicted on those who devoutly believe.

The point of entry is a 1960s novel, adapted by Scorsese and Jay Cocks, with whom he worked on "The Age of Innocence" and "Gangs of New York." Yet while "Silence" shares a level of impeccable historical detail with those movies, its grueling length (2 hours, 41 minutes) and sluggish pace make the journey to some big, provocative ideas less rewarding than it should be.

In the second role in as many months that hinges on piety (the other being "Hacksaw Ridge"), Andrew Garfield stars, alongside Adam Driver, as a pair of young Portuguese priests who embark on a perilous mission to Japan in 1641. Described as "an army of two," they are seeking to learn the fate of their mentor, Ferreira (Liam Neeson), who has gone missing, amid troubling reports of the Japanese torturing Christians and rumors that he renounced his faith.

