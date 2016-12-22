'Jeopardy!' champ wanted to be on the show since she was a teenager

(CNN) The cancer-stricken "Jeopardy!" contestant whose six-game winning streak ended Wednesday was fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Cindy Stowell, a 41-year-old science content developer from Austin, died on December 5, before her episodes aired.

She had been trying to get on the show since she was a teenager, her brother Greg said in an interview on CNN's "New Day" Thursday.

"She was absolutely glowing" when she heard she had made the cut, he recalled.

Stowell's episodes started taping on August 31, just three weeks after she auditioned. It all came together so quickly because she revealed to a producer that she was battling Stage 4 colon cancer, and her doctor estimated she only had about six months to live.

