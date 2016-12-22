'Fences' cast on the power of the film

Story highlights Actor says Washington fought to get film made

"Fences" opens in wide release Christmas Day

(CNN) For Denzel Washington, the struggle to bring "Fences" to the screen may have been more difficult than actually starring in, producing and directing the movie.

"[August Wilson] wrote a great play and we just tried to take care of his work," Washington told CNN.

Washington and his film are generating Oscar buzz.

"Fences" has been nominated two for Golden Globes and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. Washington's costar Viola Davis has already nabbed a Critic's Choice Award for her work in the film.

Based on Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same name, "Fences" is the story of a father struggling with race relations and his life circumstances in 1950s America.

