Photos: Celebrity Christmas trees 2016 Amanda Seyfried – Amanda Seyfried posted a photo of her festive tree to Instagram, complete with all the trimmings. Hide Caption 1 of 15

Photos: Celebrity Christmas trees 2016 Beyonce – Queen Bey posted a series of pictures of her festive home on Instagram. She even has a pink tree for daughter Blue Ivy. Hide Caption 2 of 15

Photos: Celebrity Christmas trees 2016 Coco Austin – Coco Austin's Christmad decorating was a solo mission. Her post was captioned, "Our Xmas tree I put up all by myself..Very proud LOL." Hide Caption 3 of 15

Photos: Celebrity Christmas trees 2016 Gisele Bundchen – Gisele Bundchen's family is certainly getting into the holiday spirit. The model snapped this adorable photo of hubby Tom Brady decorating their tree with their daughter, Vivian. Hide Caption 4 of 15

Photos: Celebrity Christmas trees 2016 Giuliana Rancic – Giuliana Rancic and her son are clearly excited for the holidays. The TV host showed off her tree -- along with their festive red pajamas. Hide Caption 5 of 15

Photos: Celebrity Christmas trees 2016 Jessica Alba – Jessica Alba has been getting into the spirit and showed followers her beautiful tree with the caption: "Merry Merry." Hide Caption 6 of 15

Photos: Celebrity Christmas trees 2016 Kelly Clarkson – Kelly Clarkson has clearly been busy wrapping gifts. The country singer posted this pic with the caption: "Elf on the shelf is back! River found two elves hiding in our tree! Where will they be tomorrow?" Hide Caption 7 of 15

Photos: Celebrity Christmas trees 2016 Kourtney Kardashian – Kourtney Kardashian revealed that each of her three children have their own Christmas tree. Hide Caption 8 of 15

Photos: Celebrity Christmas trees 2016 Kris Jenner – Kris Jenner took fans inside her mansion to reveal a giant Christmas tree with all the trimmings. Hide Caption 9 of 15

Photos: Celebrity Christmas trees 2016 Kylie Jenner – Kylie Jenner snapped this pic while sitting in front of her enormous tree with boyfriend, Tyga. Hide Caption 10 of 15

Photos: Celebrity Christmas trees 2016 Liv Tyler – Liv Tyler is getting into the holiday spirit and showing off her decorated mantle. Hide Caption 11 of 15

Photos: Celebrity Christmas trees 2016 Naomi Watts – Naomi Watts shared a glimpse of her twinkling tree with the caption: ''Tis the season...." Hide Caption 12 of 15

Photos: Celebrity Christmas trees 2016 Kaley Cuoco – Kaley Cuoco Christmas tree is in a barn. Hide Caption 13 of 15

Photos: Celebrity Christmas trees 2016 Rob Lowe – Rob Lowe gave complete credit to his wife for making this holiday vision come to life. Hide Caption 14 of 15