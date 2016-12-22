Breaking News

Beyoncé, Kris Jenner and more reveal glamorous holiday decor

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 5:47 PM ET, Thu December 22, 2016

Amanda Seyfried posted a photo of her festive tree to Instagram, complete with all the trimmings.
Queen Bey posted a series of pictures of her festive home on Instagram. She even has a pink tree for daughter Blue Ivy.
Coco Austin&#39;s Christmad decorating was a solo mission. Her post was captioned, &quot;Our Xmas tree I put up all by myself..Very proud LOL.&quot;
Gisele Bundchen&#39;s family is certainly getting into the holiday spirit. The model snapped this adorable photo of hubby Tom Brady decorating their tree with their daughter, Vivian.
Giuliana Rancic and her son are clearly excited for the holidays. The TV host showed off her tree -- along with their festive red pajamas.
Jessica Alba has been getting into the spirit and showed followers her beautiful tree with the caption: &quot;Merry Merry.&quot;
Kelly Clarkson has clearly been busy wrapping gifts. The country singer posted this pic with the caption: &quot;Elf on the shelf is back! River found two elves hiding in our tree! Where will they be tomorrow?&quot;
Kourtney Kardashian revealed that each of her three children have their own Christmas tree.
Kris Jenner took fans inside her mansion to reveal a giant Christmas tree with all the trimmings.
Kylie Jenner snapped this pic while sitting in front of her enormous tree with boyfriend, Tyga.
Liv Tyler is getting into the holiday spirit and showing off her decorated mantle.
Naomi Watts shared a glimpse of her twinkling tree with the caption: &#39;&#39;Tis the season....&quot;
Kaley Cuoco Christmas tree is in a barn.
Rob Lowe gave complete credit to his wife for making this holiday vision come to life.
Vanessa Hudgens shared a peak inside her kitchen with a table already set for a holiday dinner.
(CNN)The holidays are here and celebrities are giving fans a glimpse into their festive homes.

Several A-list stars have taken to social media to show off their holiday decor.
    Beyoncé posted a video montage on Instagram, complete with a pink tree just for her daughter, Blue Ivy.
    Kris Jenner brought fans into her Calabasas mansion and debuted a giant Christmas tree with over-the-top trimmings. Who knew you could get nutcrackers that big? Jenner's eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian posted three videos revealing that each of her children had their very own tree.
    Liv Tyler, Gisele Bundchen, Vanessa Hudgens, Rob Lowe, Naomi Watts and more are just a few more of the celebs who've given us a peek inside their holiday ready homes. Check out the gallery above to see the pics.