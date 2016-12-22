Celebrity Christmas trees 2016
Amanda Seyfried – Amanda Seyfried posted a photo of her festive tree to Instagram, complete with all the trimmings.
Beyonce – Queen Bey posted a series of pictures of her festive home on Instagram. She even has a pink tree for daughter Blue Ivy.
Coco Austin – Coco Austin's Christmad decorating was a solo mission. Her post was captioned, "Our Xmas tree I put up all by myself..Very proud LOL."
Gisele Bundchen – Gisele Bundchen's family is certainly getting into the holiday spirit. The model snapped this adorable photo of hubby Tom Brady decorating their tree with their daughter, Vivian.
Giuliana Rancic – Giuliana Rancic and her son are clearly excited for the holidays. The TV host showed off her tree -- along with their festive red pajamas.
Jessica Alba – Jessica Alba has been getting into the spirit and showed followers her beautiful tree with the caption: "Merry Merry."
Kelly Clarkson – Kelly Clarkson has clearly been busy wrapping gifts. The country singer posted this pic with the caption: "Elf on the shelf is back! River found two elves hiding in our tree! Where will they be tomorrow?"
Kourtney Kardashian – Kourtney Kardashian revealed that each of her three children have their own Christmas tree.
Kris Jenner – Kris Jenner took fans inside her mansion to reveal a giant Christmas tree with all the trimmings.
Kylie Jenner – Kylie Jenner snapped this pic while sitting in front of her enormous tree with boyfriend, Tyga.
Liv Tyler – Liv Tyler is getting into the holiday spirit and showing off her decorated mantle.
Naomi Watts – Naomi Watts shared a glimpse of her twinkling tree with the caption: ''Tis the season...."
Kaley Cuoco – Kaley Cuoco Christmas tree is in a barn.
Rob Lowe – Rob Lowe gave complete credit to his wife for making this holiday vision come to life.
Vanessa Hudgens – Vanessa Hudgens shared a peak inside her kitchen with a table already set for a holiday dinner.