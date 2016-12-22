Story highlights Brad Pitt filed more court documents Thursday to try and seal his divorce documents and proceedings

(CNN) Brad Pitt filed additional court documents Thursday in an ongoing effort to seal his divorce proceedings with Angelina Jolie.

In the documents obtained by CNN, Pitt alleges that his estranged wife is "determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children's best interest."

Pitt asserts Jolie has "no self-regulating mechanism" when it comes to preventing sensitive information from going public -- citing the names of therapists working with the family that were made public in Jolie's previous court filings.

Jolie's camp opposed that hearing and also alleged Pitt's request was "a thinly veiled attempt to shield himself, rather than the minor children, from public view," according to court documents obtained by CNN.

