'A Monster Calls' beautifully realizes boy's tale of grief, fantasy

(CNN) "A Monster Calls" joins a rich trove of movies in which children process real-life ordeals by escaping into elaborate fantasies, which doesn't make director J.A. Bayona's film any less beautiful or haunting.

The movie's closest spiritual kin would be "Pan's Labyrinth," Guillermo del Toro's splendid 2006 drama, which is high praise indeed. And while the tone is a delicate balancing act, Bayona ("The Impossible") has managed to connect on levels that elude so many projects in this vein, being genuinely emotional without becoming too maudlin.

It's a story, we're told at the outset, of "a boy too old to be a kid, too young to be a man" -- but one who is going to have to grow up fast, nevertheless.

The narrative unfolds through the eyes of Conor (played, in an astonishing performance, by Lewis MacDougall), a 12-year-old boy who, to say the least, has issues. Not only is young Conor bullied at school, but he's experiencing terrible nightmares; his single mother (Felicity Jones, far from "Rogue One" mode) is gravely ill; and he dreads the prospect of being forced to go live with his stern grandmother (Sigourney Weaver).

Enter the Monster, a towering, wall-rattling creature who appears to Conor, bursting from the ground and standing several stories high. Growling and threatening (Liam Neeson brilliantly provides the voice and performance-capture movements), he promises to tell the boy three stories, at which point Conor will be expected to respond with one of his own -- one imbued with his "truth," whatever that might entail.

