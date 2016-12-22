Story highlights 10 women and girls have died practising chhaupadi in the past decade

Practice dates back centuries and has its roots in Hindu taboos over menstruation

(CNN) Deep in the Himalayas, the night rolled in and a girl in a tiny hut lit a fire to keep warm.

As she slept, the 15-year-old died of smoke inhalation. She was alone, separated from her community because of a biological function that half the world's population will experience.

The girl, from Gajra village in western Nepal's Achham district, was taking part in chhaupadi, a common practice in the far west of the country in which women, considered unclean during menstruation, are banished for the extent of their periods.

Her death was the second in under a month, according to Achham district police inspector Badri Prasad Dhakal, who added that 10 girls have died in similar huts in the district over the past nine years.

"Deaths are usually caused by smoke inhalation, snake bites (and) lack of basic health care during menstruation," he said.

