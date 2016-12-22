Publisher slain in Philippines after criticizing officials over drugs

Story highlights Larry Que from Catanduanes News Now wrote about a meth factory

Days after his column was published, he was shot in the head

(CNN) A journalist has been slain in the Philippines after writing a column criticizing local officials for alleged "negligence" over an illegal drug factory.

Larry Que, publisher of the Catanduanes News Now newspaper, is the first journalist killed since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office in June; two others have been attacked and injured.

The Philippines is one of the world's most dangerous countries for media workers, according to a watchdog group.

Que was shot by an unidentified person on the remote central island of Catanduanes on Monday, Joel Sy Egco, the executive director of the presidential task force on media security, told CNN.

Candles are laid in memory of Filipino journalist Larry Que, who was killed Monday.

He died early Tuesday, according to a statement by the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).

