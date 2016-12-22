Australian police say Christmas day attack thwarted

Story highlights Seven people who planned to attack Melbourne have been arrested, authorities say

Authorities say the foiled attack was inspired by ISIS

(CNN) Australian police said they arrested seven people overnight Friday as part of an investigation into a plot to attack central Melbourne on or around Christmas Day.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called it "one of the most substantial terrorist plots that have been disrupted over the last several years."

There is no ongoing threat, police said.

Agencies within the country's Joint Counter Terrorism Team arrested six men and a woman, all in their early to mid-twenties, in the Melbourne area overnight, Victoria Police said

One man and the woman were released without charge, federal police said in a news release.

