Designing for God: An architect's guide

By Jonathan Glancey, for CNN

Updated 4:01 AM ET, Thu December 22, 2016

A project dear to Algeria&#39;s long serving president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, this controversial €1.2 billion ($1.25 billion) building will be Africa&#39;s biggest mosque.
Djamma el Djazair by KSP Jürgen Engel Architekten, AlgeriaA project dear to Algeria's long serving president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, this controversial €1.2 billion ($1.25 billion) building will be Africa's biggest mosque.
The Djamma el Djazair will be one of the world largest mosques when it opens in 2017 -- with the tallest minaret in the world at 265 meters high (874 feet).
Djamma el Djazair by KSP Jürgen Engel Architekten, AlgeriaThe Djamma el Djazair will be one of the world largest mosques when it opens in 2017 -- with the tallest minaret in the world at 265 meters high (874 feet).
Completed in 2012 in Büyükçekmece, a suburb of Istanbul, this mosque is built of rough stone and concrete and, set in a hollow, is reached by stepping-stones across a pool.
Sancaklar Mosque by Emre Arolat Architects, TurkeyCompleted in 2012 in Büyükçekmece, a suburb of Istanbul, this mosque is built of rough stone and concrete and, set in a hollow, is reached by stepping-stones across a pool.
The form of this poetic building is focused, the architects say, &quot;solely on the essence of religious space.&quot; Even the mihrab seems missing, its place taken by a beam of light shining through a fissure in a bare concrete wall.
Sancaklar Mosque by Emre Arolat Architects, TurkeyThe form of this poetic building is focused, the architects say, "solely on the essence of religious space." Even the mihrab seems missing, its place taken by a beam of light shining through a fissure in a bare concrete wall.
Here, there are no conventional Islamic architectural symbols and, as the architects say, &quot;no worldly references.&quot;
Sancaklar Mosque by Emre Arolat Architects, TurkeyHere, there are no conventional Islamic architectural symbols and, as the architects say, "no worldly references."
Cardedeu is situated in the picturesque mountains surrounding Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador.
Cardedeu by EMC Arquitectura, El SalvadorCardedeu is situated in the picturesque mountains surrounding Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador.
&quot;We didn&#39;t want Cardedeu to compete with nature, we could see and feel God in it. We just wanted to create a space that would enhance the focus in nature and feel connected to a person&#39;s beliefs and emotions. For us, it had to be simple, it had to be unadorned,&quot; says Gabriela Siman, project manager at EMC Arquitectura, of the building&#39;s design.
Cardedeu by EMC Arquitectura, El Salvador (2013)"We didn't want Cardedeu to compete with nature, we could see and feel God in it. We just wanted to create a space that would enhance the focus in nature and feel connected to a person's beliefs and emotions. For us, it had to be simple, it had to be unadorned," says Gabriela Siman, project manager at EMC Arquitectura, of the building's design.
&quot;It was intended as a scene for the landscape and handled as a unique space developed with a single material -- concrete -- to highlight the lake and mountains,&quot; says Gabriela Siman, project manager at EMC Arquitectura. The design&#39;s informal reticular pattern deliberately limits the visitor&#39;s view to the lake, enticing you to explore its greater surroundings.
Cardedeu by EMC Arquitectura, El Salvador (2013)"It was intended as a scene for the landscape and handled as a unique space developed with a single material -- concrete -- to highlight the lake and mountains," says Gabriela Siman, project manager at EMC Arquitectura. The design's informal reticular pattern deliberately limits the visitor's view to the lake, enticing you to explore its greater surroundings.
Hiroshi Nakamura, CEO of Hiroshi Nakamura &amp;amp; NAP Co. Ltd, says the chapel&#39;s form-defying design symbolizes the union of marriage: &quot;Just as two lives go through twists and turns before uniting as one, the two spirals seamlessly connect at the top to form a single ribbon. By entwining two spiral stairways, we realized a free-standing building of unprecedented composition could architecturally embody the act of marriage. At this chapel, bride and groom ascend the stairs separately to be joined together at the top, ask for heaven&#39;s pardon, and declare their marriage.&quot;
Ribbon Chapel by Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP Co. Ltd, Japan (2013)Hiroshi Nakamura, CEO of Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP Co. Ltd, says the chapel's form-defying design symbolizes the union of marriage: "Just as two lives go through twists and turns before uniting as one, the two spirals seamlessly connect at the top to form a single ribbon. By entwining two spiral stairways, we realized a free-standing building of unprecedented composition could architecturally embody the act of marriage. At this chapel, bride and groom ascend the stairs separately to be joined together at the top, ask for heaven's pardon, and declare their marriage."
The wedding chapel is built on the grounds of a resort hotel overlooking the Seto Inland Sea. Part of the design&#39;s circular plan was informed by its surroundings -- a thick forest that would block views of the sea. The chapel&#39;s form was therefore extended higher than the trees and its 360 degree views work as an idyllic observation platform for visitors.&lt;br /&gt;
Ribbon Chapel by Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP Co. Ltd, Japan (2013)The wedding chapel is built on the grounds of a resort hotel overlooking the Seto Inland Sea. Part of the design's circular plan was informed by its surroundings -- a thick forest that would block views of the sea. The chapel's form was therefore extended higher than the trees and its 360 degree views work as an idyllic observation platform for visitors.
The Qatar Faculty of Islamic Studies is located in Education City, on the outskirts of Doha. The building, which includes spaces for learning and a mosque, imparts Islamic values and education in a modern and progressive setting. The taller south facing mosque is intended to provide shade to the main courtyard.
Qatar Faculty of Islamic Studies by Mangera Yvars Architects, DohaThe Qatar Faculty of Islamic Studies is located in Education City, on the outskirts of Doha. The building, which includes spaces for learning and a mosque, imparts Islamic values and education in a modern and progressive setting. The taller south facing mosque is intended to provide shade to the main courtyard.
According to Mangera Yvars Architects, the design incorporates the ethereal qualities of Islamic space --the use of light, the reverberation of prayer, the use of calligraphy, geometry and ornamentation. Calligraphy and Qur&#39;anic verse decorates the building&#39;s facade. The design of the building&#39;s acoustics enable the call to prayer to resonate throughout the building.
Qatar Faculty of Islamic Studies by Mangera Yvars Architects, DohaAccording to Mangera Yvars Architects, the design incorporates the ethereal qualities of Islamic space --the use of light, the reverberation of prayer, the use of calligraphy, geometry and ornamentation. Calligraphy and Qur'anic verse decorates the building's facade. The design of the building's acoustics enable the call to prayer to resonate throughout the building.
Africa&#39;s, and possibly the world&#39;s, biggest Roman Catholic church is the Basilica of Our Lady of Peace, a post-modern replica of St Peter&#39;s, Rome in Yamoussoukro, Côte d&#39;Ivoire. Consecrated in 1990, this pet project of the late president Félix Houphouët-Boigny doubled the poverty-stricken country&#39;s national debt, yet few people of any religion kneel under its matronly dome today.
Our Lady of the Peace basilica by Pierre Fakhoury, Côte D'IvoireAfrica's, and possibly the world's, biggest Roman Catholic church is the Basilica of Our Lady of Peace, a post-modern replica of St Peter's, Rome in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire. Consecrated in 1990, this pet project of the late president Félix Houphouët-Boigny doubled the poverty-stricken country's national debt, yet few people of any religion kneel under its matronly dome today.
The Bishop Edward King Chapel at Ripon Theological College at Cuddesdon, Oxfordshire is a new religious building for the Church of England, embracing nature and religion.
Bishop Edward King Chapel by Niall McLaughlin Architects, OxfordshireThe Bishop Edward King Chapel at Ripon Theological College at Cuddesdon, Oxfordshire is a new religious building for the Church of England, embracing nature and religion.
Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir in Uttar Pradesh, India will be 700 feet tall.
Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir, Uttar PradeshVrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir in Uttar Pradesh, India will be 700 feet tall.
There will be a theme park within the temple grounds, and social facilities, apartments and villas will be built around it.
Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir by InGenious Studio, Uttar PradeshThere will be a theme park within the temple grounds, and social facilities, apartments and villas will be built around it.
The Light of Life church is located on the outskirts of Seoul, South Korea, on the south side of Bori mountain. The exterior of the church resembles a modern green-house pyramid, and encases a wooden dome.&lt;br /&gt;
Light of Life Church by Shinslab Architecture, Seoul (2014)The Light of Life church is located on the outskirts of Seoul, South Korea, on the south side of Bori mountain. The exterior of the church resembles a modern green-house pyramid, and encases a wooden dome.
This exquisite limestone and timber chapel set among encircling beech trees marries the essence of age-old English Christian architecture to uplifting contemporary design.
Bishop Edward King Chapel by Niall McLaughlin Architects, OxfordshireThis exquisite limestone and timber chapel set among encircling beech trees marries the essence of age-old English Christian architecture to uplifting contemporary design.
&quot;The project encapsulates two architectural images,&quot; explains McLaughlin. &quot;The first is a gentle hollow in the ground as a meeting place for the community. The second is a delicate ship-like timber structure that rises into the treetops to gather the light from the leaves.&quot;
Bishop Edward King Chapel by Niall McLaughlin Architects, Oxfordshire"The project encapsulates two architectural images," explains McLaughlin. "The first is a gentle hollow in the ground as a meeting place for the community. The second is a delicate ship-like timber structure that rises into the treetops to gather the light from the leaves."
The church&#39;s interior takes note of its mountainous and heavily forested surroundings -- its interior looks like an inverted treehouse, made of 834 differently sized pieces of Siberian red cedar wood. A cross is fixed in the middle of a pool of water.
Light of Life Church by Shinslab Architecture, South Korea (2014)The church's interior takes note of its mountainous and heavily forested surroundings -- its interior looks like an inverted treehouse, made of 834 differently sized pieces of Siberian red cedar wood. A cross is fixed in the middle of a pool of water.
The Catholic City Hub was directly commissioned by the Catholic church in Singapore. Located in the heart of the city, the building functions as a community center, with office spaces, a café, multi-purpose function halls, and a library.
Catholic City Hub by Eco.id Architects, Singapore (2014)The Catholic City Hub was directly commissioned by the Catholic church in Singapore. Located in the heart of the city, the building functions as a community center, with office spaces, a café, multi-purpose function halls, and a library.
The rippling lines of the building&#39;s facade are based on the score of a Gregorian chant. Project architect Christopher Khoo of Eco.id Architects, says the inspiration behind the building&#39;s facade was church instruments. &quot;We wanted to use a simple material, in this case, lightweight aluminum. It resembles wind chimes or organ pipes. The aluminum tubes were used to give the building a modern look.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;
Catholic City Hub by Eco.id Architects, Singapore (2014) The rippling lines of the building's facade are based on the score of a Gregorian chant. Project architect Christopher Khoo of Eco.id Architects, says the inspiration behind the building's facade was church instruments. "We wanted to use a simple material, in this case, lightweight aluminum. It resembles wind chimes or organ pipes. The aluminum tubes were used to give the building a modern look."
This church&#39;s design is made of three concentric ovals and its warm, intimate interior is lined with timber. Teak wood slats are horizontally secured onto steel frames. Director of the Indonesian branch of Denton Corker Marshall, Budiman Hendropurnomo says the use of these materials and structure of design are intended to create acoustics that &quot;would have the likeness of singing inside a violin.&quot;
Stella Maris by Denton Coreker Marshall Jakarta/PT Duta Cermat Mandiri, Indonesia (2014)This church's design is made of three concentric ovals and its warm, intimate interior is lined with timber. Teak wood slats are horizontally secured onto steel frames. Director of the Indonesian branch of Denton Corker Marshall, Budiman Hendropurnomo says the use of these materials and structure of design are intended to create acoustics that "would have the likeness of singing inside a violin."
This catholic church was designed to seat up to 500 people in its canoe-like balconies. Natural materials such as stone and timber are used throughout the design.
Stella Maris by Denton Coreker Marshall Jakarta/PT Duta Cermat Mandiri, Indonesia (2014)This catholic church was designed to seat up to 500 people in its canoe-like balconies. Natural materials such as stone and timber are used throughout the design.
This monastery was re-designed with the intention of creating a modern center for Buddhist practice and culture, with a special emphasis on Buddhist art. Its facade is inspired by the golden colors and geometric patterns found on the cassock, or robe, of Buddhist monks.
Mahabodi Monastery by Multiply Architects LLP, Singapore (2014)This monastery was re-designed with the intention of creating a modern center for Buddhist practice and culture, with a special emphasis on Buddhist art. Its facade is inspired by the golden colors and geometric patterns found on the cassock, or robe, of Buddhist monks.
The circulation through the monastery is a mix of indoor and outdoor spaces, gardens and water features that give pause for reflection.
Mahabodi Monastery by Multiply Architects LLP, Singapore (2014)The circulation through the monastery is a mix of indoor and outdoor spaces, gardens and water features that give pause for reflection.
The temple was rebuilt on a former Ming Dynasty temple site destroyed during the Sino-Japanese war. Since its opening, it has been frequented by Buddhists and the wider public.
Floating Moon Temple by Turenscape Architecture, China (2014)The temple was rebuilt on a former Ming Dynasty temple site destroyed during the Sino-Japanese war. Since its opening, it has been frequented by Buddhists and the wider public.
The design is a modern take on traditional Buddhist temples, and embodies Zen ideas of emptiness and anatta, or the denial of a self. Its poetic name is a nod to its location &quot;floating&quot; in a wetland park in southwest China, as well as Buddhists concepts of cause, effect, completeness and incompleteness, which resemble the physical form of a moon.&lt;br /&gt;
Floating Moon Temple by Turenscape Architecture, China (2014)The design is a modern take on traditional Buddhist temples, and embodies Zen ideas of emptiness and anatta, or the denial of a self. Its poetic name is a nod to its location "floating" in a wetland park in southwest China, as well as Buddhists concepts of cause, effect, completeness and incompleteness, which resemble the physical form of a moon.
The word pagoda usually evokes images of tiered towers with upturned eaves. Pagoda, in this case, is stripped down to a single slab of rock -- a place of solitude and worship. &quot;We wanted to create a stone pagoda that could fulfill the objectives of a temple -- as a pure place full of love, a space where people can practice meditation and find peace and a quiet stillness within,&quot; says architect Toan Nghiem of a21 Studio. &lt;br /&gt;
Pagoda by a21 Studio, Vietnam (2014)The word pagoda usually evokes images of tiered towers with upturned eaves. Pagoda, in this case, is stripped down to a single slab of rock -- a place of solitude and worship. "We wanted to create a stone pagoda that could fulfill the objectives of a temple -- as a pure place full of love, a space where people can practice meditation and find peace and a quiet stillness within," says architect Toan Nghiem of a21 Studio.
Netherlands-based firm Open Platform for Architecture (OPA) is breaking conventions by building into the earth, rather than above it.
Lux Aeterna Holy Cross Chapel by Open Platform ArchitectureNetherlands-based firm Open Platform for Architecture (OPA) is breaking conventions by building into the earth, rather than above it.
&quot;The cross as a typology or as a shape has been a very popular shape in designing churches, but making a façade and organizing the space into an extruded cross was very challenging,&quot; says architect Laertis Vassiliou, cofounder of Open Platform Architecture.
Lux Aeterna Holy Cross Chapel by Open Platform Architecture"The cross as a typology or as a shape has been a very popular shape in designing churches, but making a façade and organizing the space into an extruded cross was very challenging," says architect Laertis Vassiliou, cofounder of Open Platform Architecture.
(CNN)Designed for 35,000 people, the prayer hall of the stridently modern, German-designed, Chinese-built, Djamma El Djazair mosque overlooks the Bay of Algiers.

Here, the faithful will be called to prayer from the world's tallest minaret. A project dear to Algeria's long serving president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, this controversial €1.2 billion ($1.25 billion) building will be Africa's biggest mosque, and is due to open in 2017.

    From opulence to modesty

    Africa's, and possibly the world's, biggest Roman Catholic church is the Basilica of Our Lady of Peace, a post-modern replica of St Peter's, Rome in Yamoussoukro, Cote d'Ivoire.
    Consecrated in 1990, this pet project of the late president Félix Houphouët-Boigny doubled the poverty-stricken country's national debt, yet few people of any religion kneel under its matronly dome today.
    Clearly, there are religious communities which revel in scale and numbers, and while such vast buildings will continue to be built in one form or another, the most moving and attractive new places of worship are notably modest.
    In an increasingly restless world with all too many distractions, the appeal of clear, restful and elemental spaces are easily understood.

    The essence of religious space

    Perhaps the most soulful modern place of Islamic worship is the Sancaklar Mosque (pictured above) designed by Emre Arolat Architects at Büyükçekmece, a suburb of Istanbul.
    Completed in 2012, the mosque is built of rough stone and concrete and, set in a hollow, reached by stepping-stones across a pool. Here, there are no conventional Islamic architectural symbols and, as the architects say, "no worldly references."
    The form of this poetic building is focused, they say, "solely on the essence of religious space." Even the mihrab seems missing, its place taken by a beam of light shining through a fissure in a bare concrete wall. This is Islam, architecturally interpreted, as a religion of peace.
    Much the same quality can be found in Cardedeu, a recently consecrated Roman Catholic mountain chapel (pictured below) overlooking, and partly cantilevered over, Lake Coatepeque in tropical El Salvador.
    This elemental concrete building, by EMC Arquitectura, is open on two sides, framing soul-stirring views while keeping congregations cool. A deceptively simple design, it eschews conventional religious imagery, cross aside, and, like the Sancaklar Mosque, connects those who come here to spirituality and nature.
    It is this connection to nature that imbues these beautifully resolved buildings with a meditative stillness and grace that elevates and even transcends the creeds they are designed to serve.
    A new generation of religious buildings

    In England, Niall McLaughlin's design for the Bishop Edward King Chapel at Ripon Theological College at Cuddesdon, Oxfordshire is a new religious building, for the Church of England embracing nature and religion, too.
    But, this exquisite limestone and timber chapel set among encircling beech trees marries the essence of age-old English Christian architecture to uplifting contemporary design.
    "The project encapsulates two architectural images", explains McLaughlin. "The first is a gentle hollow in the ground as a meeting place for the community. The second is a delicate ship-like timber structure that rises into the treetops to gather the light from the leaves.
    The first idea speaks of ground, of meeting in the still center. The second idea suggests an uplifting buoyancy, rising towards the light. The way in which these two opposite forces work off each other is what gives the building its particular character."
    While big, eye-catching, lavish and richly symbolic places of worship will continue to attract ambitious politicians, clerics and tourist agencies, the faithful of all creeds, as well as none, are perhaps best served by this quietly exciting new generation of churches, mosques, temples and chapels where architecture discovers that still point in a fast spinning world offering true solace and peace.