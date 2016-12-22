Designing for God: An architect's guide

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Djamma el Djazair by KSP Jürgen Engel Architekten, Algeria – A project dear to Algeria's long serving president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, this controversial €1.2 billion ($1.25 billion) building will be Africa's biggest mosque. Hide Caption 1 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Djamma el Djazair by KSP Jürgen Engel Architekten, Algeria – The Djamma el Djazair will be one of the world largest mosques when it opens in 2017 -- with the tallest minaret in the world at 265 meters high (874 feet). Hide Caption 2 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Sancaklar Mosque by Emre Arolat Architects, Turkey – Completed in 2012 in Büyükçekmece, a suburb of Istanbul, this mosque is built of rough stone and concrete and, set in a hollow, is reached by stepping-stones across a pool. Hide Caption 3 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Sancaklar Mosque by Emre Arolat Architects, Turkey – The form of this poetic building is focused, the architects say, "solely on the essence of religious space." Even the mihrab seems missing, its place taken by a beam of light shining through a fissure in a bare concrete wall. Hide Caption 4 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Sancaklar Mosque by Emre Arolat Architects, Turkey – Here, there are no conventional Islamic architectural symbols and, as the architects say, "no worldly references." Hide Caption 5 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Cardedeu by EMC Arquitectura, El Salvador – Cardedeu is situated in the picturesque mountains surrounding Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador. Hide Caption 6 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Cardedeu by EMC Arquitectura, El Salvador (2013) – "We didn't want Cardedeu to compete with nature, we could see and feel God in it. We just wanted to create a space that would enhance the focus in nature and feel connected to a person's beliefs and emotions. For us, it had to be simple, it had to be unadorned," says Gabriela Siman, project manager at EMC Arquitectura, of the building's design. Hide Caption 7 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Cardedeu by EMC Arquitectura, El Salvador (2013) – "It was intended as a scene for the landscape and handled as a unique space developed with a single material -- concrete -- to highlight the lake and mountains," says Gabriela Siman, project manager at EMC Arquitectura. The design's informal reticular pattern deliberately limits the visitor's view to the lake, enticing you to explore its greater surroundings. Hide Caption 8 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Ribbon Chapel by Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP Co. Ltd, Japan (2013) – Hiroshi Nakamura, CEO of Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP Co. Ltd, says the chapel's form-defying design symbolizes the union of marriage: "Just as two lives go through twists and turns before uniting as one, the two spirals seamlessly connect at the top to form a single ribbon. By entwining two spiral stairways, we realized a free-standing building of unprecedented composition could architecturally embody the act of marriage. At this chapel, bride and groom ascend the stairs separately to be joined together at the top, ask for heaven's pardon, and declare their marriage." Hide Caption 9 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Ribbon Chapel by Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP Co. Ltd, Japan (2013) – The wedding chapel is built on the grounds of a resort hotel overlooking the Seto Inland Sea. Part of the design's circular plan was informed by its surroundings -- a thick forest that would block views of the sea. The chapel's form was therefore extended higher than the trees and its 360 degree views work as an idyllic observation platform for visitors.

Hide Caption 10 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Qatar Faculty of Islamic Studies by Mangera Yvars Architects, Doha – The Qatar Faculty of Islamic Studies is located in Education City, on the outskirts of Doha. The building, which includes spaces for learning and a mosque, imparts Islamic values and education in a modern and progressive setting. The taller south facing mosque is intended to provide shade to the main courtyard. Hide Caption 11 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Qatar Faculty of Islamic Studies by Mangera Yvars Architects, Doha – According to Mangera Yvars Architects, the design incorporates the ethereal qualities of Islamic space --the use of light, the reverberation of prayer, the use of calligraphy, geometry and ornamentation. Calligraphy and Qur'anic verse decorates the building's facade. The design of the building's acoustics enable the call to prayer to resonate throughout the building. Hide Caption 12 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Our Lady of the Peace basilica by Pierre Fakhoury, Côte D'Ivoire – Africa's, and possibly the world's, biggest Roman Catholic church is the Basilica of Our Lady of Peace, a post-modern replica of St Peter's, Rome in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire. Consecrated in 1990, this pet project of the late president Félix Houphouët-Boigny doubled the poverty-stricken country's national debt, yet few people of any religion kneel under its matronly dome today. Hide Caption 13 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Bishop Edward King Chapel by Niall McLaughlin Architects, Oxfordshire – The Bishop Edward King Chapel at Ripon Theological College at Cuddesdon, Oxfordshire is a new religious building for the Church of England, embracing nature and religion. Hide Caption 14 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir, Uttar Pradesh – Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir in Uttar Pradesh, India will be 700 feet tall. Hide Caption 15 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir by InGenious Studio, Uttar Pradesh – There will be a theme park within the temple grounds, and social facilities, apartments and villas will be built around it. Hide Caption 16 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Light of Life Church by Shinslab Architecture, Seoul (2014) – The Light of Life church is located on the outskirts of Seoul, South Korea, on the south side of Bori mountain. The exterior of the church resembles a modern green-house pyramid, and encases a wooden dome.

Hide Caption 17 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Bishop Edward King Chapel by Niall McLaughlin Architects, Oxfordshire – This exquisite limestone and timber chapel set among encircling beech trees marries the essence of age-old English Christian architecture to uplifting contemporary design. Hide Caption 18 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Bishop Edward King Chapel by Niall McLaughlin Architects, Oxfordshire – "The project encapsulates two architectural images," explains McLaughlin. "The first is a gentle hollow in the ground as a meeting place for the community. The second is a delicate ship-like timber structure that rises into the treetops to gather the light from the leaves." Hide Caption 19 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Sancaklar Mosque by Emre Arolat Architects, Turkey – Hide Caption 20 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Light of Life Church by Shinslab Architecture, South Korea (2014) – The church's interior takes note of its mountainous and heavily forested surroundings -- its interior looks like an inverted treehouse, made of 834 differently sized pieces of Siberian red cedar wood. A cross is fixed in the middle of a pool of water. Hide Caption 21 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Catholic City Hub by Eco.id Architects, Singapore (2014) – The Catholic City Hub was directly commissioned by the Catholic church in Singapore. Located in the heart of the city, the building functions as a community center, with office spaces, a café, multi-purpose function halls, and a library. Hide Caption 22 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Catholic City Hub by Eco.id Architects, Singapore (2014) – The rippling lines of the building's facade are based on the score of a Gregorian chant. Project architect Christopher Khoo of Eco.id Architects, says the inspiration behind the building's facade was church instruments. "We wanted to use a simple material, in this case, lightweight aluminum. It resembles wind chimes or organ pipes. The aluminum tubes were used to give the building a modern look."

Hide Caption 23 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Stella Maris by Denton Coreker Marshall Jakarta/PT Duta Cermat Mandiri, Indonesia (2014) – This church's design is made of three concentric ovals and its warm, intimate interior is lined with timber. Teak wood slats are horizontally secured onto steel frames. Director of the Indonesian branch of Denton Corker Marshall, Budiman Hendropurnomo says the use of these materials and structure of design are intended to create acoustics that "would have the likeness of singing inside a violin." Hide Caption 24 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Stella Maris by Denton Coreker Marshall Jakarta/PT Duta Cermat Mandiri, Indonesia (2014) – This catholic church was designed to seat up to 500 people in its canoe-like balconies. Natural materials such as stone and timber are used throughout the design. Hide Caption 25 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Mahabodi Monastery by Multiply Architects LLP, Singapore (2014) – This monastery was re-designed with the intention of creating a modern center for Buddhist practice and culture, with a special emphasis on Buddhist art. Its facade is inspired by the golden colors and geometric patterns found on the cassock, or robe, of Buddhist monks. Hide Caption 26 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Mahabodi Monastery by Multiply Architects LLP, Singapore (2014) – The circulation through the monastery is a mix of indoor and outdoor spaces, gardens and water features that give pause for reflection. Hide Caption 27 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Floating Moon Temple by Turenscape Architecture, China (2014) – The temple was rebuilt on a former Ming Dynasty temple site destroyed during the Sino-Japanese war. Since its opening, it has been frequented by Buddhists and the wider public. Hide Caption 28 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Floating Moon Temple by Turenscape Architecture, China (2014) – The design is a modern take on traditional Buddhist temples, and embodies Zen ideas of emptiness and anatta, or the denial of a self. Its poetic name is a nod to its location "floating" in a wetland park in southwest China, as well as Buddhists concepts of cause, effect, completeness and incompleteness, which resemble the physical form of a moon.

Hide Caption 29 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Pagoda by a21 Studio, Vietnam (2014) – The word pagoda usually evokes images of tiered towers with upturned eaves. Pagoda, in this case, is stripped down to a single slab of rock -- a place of solitude and worship. "We wanted to create a stone pagoda that could fulfill the objectives of a temple -- as a pure place full of love, a space where people can practice meditation and find peace and a quiet stillness within," says architect Toan Nghiem of a21 Studio.

Hide Caption 30 of 32

Photos: Are these the world's most beautiful places to pray? Lux Aeterna Holy Cross Chapel by Open Platform Architecture – Netherlands-based firm Open Platform for Architecture (OPA) is breaking conventions by building into the earth, rather than above it. Hide Caption 31 of 32