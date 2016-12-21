Story highlights Arson suspect is a parishioner, officials say

Authorities are still trying to determine if the arson suspect painted "Vote Trump" on the church

(CNN) A parishioner was arrested Wednesday and charged with intentionally setting fire last month to a Mississippi church, which was also vandalized with the words "Vote Trump."

Andrew McClinton has been charged with one count of first-degree arson of a place of worship in connection with the November 1 blaze at Hopewell Baptist Church , a predominantly black church in Greenville, the Greenville Police Department said. Authorities did not release a motive.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze after a 911 call reporting the fire at the 111-year-old church came in around 9:15 p.m. No one was injured.

The fire mostly damaged the sanctuary, pastor Carilyn Hudson said then.

Authorities had immediately concluded that the blaze had been intentionally set.

