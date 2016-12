Jeff Sessions Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Republican Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama.

Personal:

Birth date: December 24, 1946

Birth place: Selma, Alabama

Birth name: Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III

Father: Jefferson Beauregard Sessions Jr., business owner

Mother: Abbie (Powe) Sessions

Marriage: Mary Blackshear Sessions (1969-present)

Children: Mary Abigail, Ruth and Samuel

Education: Huntingdon College, B.A., 1969; University of Alabama, J.D., 1973

Military service: US Army Reserve, 1973-1986, Captain

Religion: Methodist

Other Facts:

Is an Eagle Scout.

Serves on the Senate Budget, Judiciary, Armed Services, and Environment and Public Works Committees.

Supports building fencing along the US border, saying in 2006 that "good fences make good neighbors."

Timeline:

1973-1975 - Practices law in Alabama.

1975-1977 - Assistant US Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama.

1981-1993 - US Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama.

1995-1997- Alabama Attorney General. Alabama Attorney General. During this time, an Alabama judge accuses Sessions of prosecutorial misconduct related to the handling of evidence in a case but ultimately, Sessions is not disciplined for ethics violations.

1996 - Elected to the US Senate. Re-elected in 2002, 2008 and 2014.

1997-present - Republican senator representing Alabama.

February 2, 2009 - Votes in favor of the confirmation of Votes in favor of the confirmation of Eric Holder as attorney general.

April 23, 2015 - Votes against the confirmation of Votes against the confirmation of Loretta Lynch as attorney general.