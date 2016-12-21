Jeff Sessions Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Republican Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama.
Personal:
Birth date: December 24, 1946
Birth place: Selma, Alabama
Birth name: Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III
Father: Jefferson Beauregard Sessions Jr., business owner
Mother: Abbie (Powe) Sessions
Marriage: Mary Blackshear Sessions (1969-present)
Children: Mary Abigail, Ruth and Samuel
Education: Huntingdon College, B.A., 1969; University of Alabama, J.D., 1973
Military service: US Army Reserve, 1973-1986, Captain
Religion: Methodist
Other Facts:
Is an Eagle Scout.
Serves on the Senate Budget, Judiciary, Armed Services, and Environment and Public Works Committees.
Voted against both of President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominees, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
Supports building fencing along the US border, saying in 2006 that "good fences make good neighbors."
Timeline:
1973-1975 - Practices law in Alabama.
1975-1977 - Assistant US Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama.
1981-1993 - US Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama.
1986 - President Ronald Reagan nominates Sessions to become a federal judge. The Senate Judiciary Committee opposes the nomination following testimony that Sessions made racist remarks and called the NAACP and ACLU "un-American."
1995-1997- Alabama Attorney General.
1996 - Elected to the US Senate. Re-elected in 2002, 2008 and 2014.
1997-present - Republican senator representing Alabama.
February 2, 2009 - Votes in favor of the confirmation of Eric Holder as attorney general.
April 23, 2015 - Votes against the confirmation of Loretta Lynch as attorney general.
February 28, 2016 - Becomes the first sitting US senator to endorse Donald Trump's presidential bid.
November 18, 2016 - President-elect Donald Trump announces he intends to nominate Sessions to be the next attorney general.