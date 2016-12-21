Jeff Sessions Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Republican Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama.

Personal:

Birth date: December 24, 1946

Birth place: Selma, Alabama

Birth name: Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III

Father: Jefferson Beauregard Sessions Jr., business owner

Mother: Abbie (Powe) Sessions

Marriage: Mary Blackshear Sessions (1969-present)

Children: Mary Abigail, Ruth and Samuel

Education: Huntingdon College, B.A., 1969; University of Alabama, J.D., 1973

Military service: US Army Reserve, 1973-1986, Captain

Religion: Methodist

Other Facts:

Is an Eagle Scout.

Serves on the Senate Budget, Judiciary, Armed Services, and Environment and Public Works Committees.

Timeline:

1973-1975 - Practices law in Alabama.

1975-1977 - Assistant US Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama.

1981-1993 - US Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama.

1995-1997- Alabama Attorney General.

1996 - Elected to the US Senate. Re-elected in 2002, 2008 and 2014.

1997-present - Republican senator representing Alabama.

February 2, 2009 - Votes in favor of the confirmation of Votes in favor of the confirmation of Eric Holder as attorney general.