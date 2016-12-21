LL Cool J surprises hometown for Christmas

Story highlights Rapper LL Cool J donated toys to 675 families and their 1,700 children

(CNN) Rapper LL Cool J lit up the holidays for some needy families in the neighborhood where he grew up. It happened at the Greater Allen A.M.E Cathedral in the Hollis section of Queens, New York.

The crowd at the church's annual gift giveaway could not believe their eyes when the performer showed up, loaded with presents.

He donated individually-wrapped bags stuffed with toys to 675 families and their 1,700 children.

"I'm just glad I can do this," LL Cool J told CNN affiliate WCBS as he mingled with church members and posed with them in selfies.

The rapper said he hopes "my power and my influence and my ability to say a kind word can go a little further to inspire a couple of kids to do something good."

