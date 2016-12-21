Photos: Merry Christmas from the moon Boys in Virginia watch the Christmas Eve broadcast of Apollo 8, which orbited the moon in December 1968. Apollo 8 marked the first time that humans had ever left Earth's orbit, and millions around the world watched as the NASA spacecraft beamed back live images of the lunar surface. Hide Caption 1 of 14

Photos: Merry Christmas from the moon The crew of Apollo 8: from left, Jim Lovell, Bill Anders and Frank Borman. Lovell was also the commander of the troubled Apollo 13 mission, delivering the famous line, "Houston, we've had a problem." Hide Caption 2 of 14

Photos: Merry Christmas from the moon Apollo 8 launched December 21, 1968, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It took three days to reach the moon. Hide Caption 3 of 14

Photos: Merry Christmas from the moon NASA's Mission Control Center on the third day of the mission. Seen on the TV monitor is a picture of Earth that Apollo 8 sent from 176,000 miles away. Hide Caption 4 of 14

Photos: Merry Christmas from the moon Anders, the lunar module pilot, is seen during the mission. The ultimate goal of the Apollo space program was to land a man on the moon and return him safely to Earth. That was accomplished with Apollo 11 in July 1969 -- just seven months after Apollo 8. Hide Caption 5 of 14

Photos: Merry Christmas from the moon This photo of a nearly full moon was taken during the Apollo 8 mission. Its three astronauts were the first people to ever see the far side of the moon -- the side of the moon that always faces away from Earth. Hide Caption 6 of 14

Photos: Merry Christmas from the moon Lovell piloted the command module during the mission. Hide Caption 7 of 14

Photos: Merry Christmas from the moon Apollo 8 was also the first time that humans took photos of the entire Earth from space. Hide Caption 8 of 14

Photos: Merry Christmas from the moon Borman, the mission's commander, had previously been in space with Lovell for the Gemini 7 mission. They spent nearly two weeks orbiting the Earth in 1965. Hide Caption 9 of 14

Photos: Merry Christmas from the moon Apollo 8 spent 20 hours orbiting the moon. Anders took this photo of Earth as it appeared to rise from the moon's surface on December 24. The photo, now nicknamed "Earthrise," became one of NASA's most iconic photos. "Oh my God! Look at that picture over there! There's the Earth coming up. Wow, is that pretty," Anders said in a NASA recording before asking Lovell to hand him a roll of color film. Hide Caption 10 of 14

Photos: Merry Christmas from the moon Lovell's family watches an Apollo 8 telecast from their home in Houston. Apollo 8 had several telecasts during its mission, but its Christmas Eve telecast was the most-watched TV program ever. The crew each read from the Book of Genesis as footage of the lunar surface was sent back to Earth. "Good night, good luck, a Merry Christmas and God bless all of you -- all of you on the good Earth," Borman said. Hide Caption 11 of 14

Photos: Merry Christmas from the moon Moon craters are seen in this photo taken from the Apollo 8 spacecraft. When asked to describe the far side of the moon, which no human had seen to that point, Lovell said, "it's like a sand pile my kids have been playing in for a long time. It's all beat up with no definition. Just a lot of bumps and holes." Hide Caption 12 of 14

Photos: Merry Christmas from the moon US President Lyndon B. Johnson, like millions of other Americans, sat glued to the television as the astronauts returned home on December 27. The crew splashed down safely in the Pacific Ocean. Hide Caption 13 of 14