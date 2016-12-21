Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

(CNN)

1. Mexico explosion

An explosion ripped through a fireworks market near Mexico City, killing at least 29 people . Seventy-two people were hurt, including three minors so badly burned they were sent to Texas for treatment. The blast, which was felt for miles, sent panicked people scurrying and hurled huge plumes of smoke into the sky.

2. Berlin market attack

The man arrested in the attack on a Berlin Christmas market has been released for lack of evidence. So police have launched a manhunt for a Tunisian man in his early 20s. His ID was found in the truck that was intentionally driven through a crowd at the market, killing 12 people.