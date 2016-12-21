Breaking News

5 things for Wednesday, December 21: Mexico, Berlin, Tupac

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:35 AM ET, Wed December 21, 2016

    Video captures Mexico's fireworks explosion

(CNN)There's tragedy in Mexico and charges in Michigan. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Mexico explosion

    An explosion ripped through a fireworks market near Mexico City, killing at least 29 people. Seventy-two people were hurt, including three minors so badly burned they were sent to Texas for treatment. The blast, which was felt for miles, sent panicked people scurrying and hurled huge plumes of smoke into the sky.

    2. Berlin market attack

    The man arrested in the attack on a Berlin Christmas market has been released for lack of evidence. So police have launched a manhunt for a Tunisian man in his early 20s. His ID was found in the truck that was intentionally driven through a crowd at the market, killing 12 people.
    3. Offshore drilling

    President Obama wants to cement his environmental legacy, so that's why he moved to ban offshore drilling in parts of the Arctic and Atlantic oceans. And the incoming Trump administration will have a tough time reversing the action. That's because Obama didn't use an executive order but a 63-year-old law to declare portions of the oceans off limits to future oil and gas leasing.

    4. Flint water crisis

    Two ex-emergency managers and two water plant officials were the latest people to be charged in the city's water woes. Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette accused them of putting finances ahead of the city's residents. "It's all about numbers over people, money over health," he said.

    5. Police and race

    Black men are almost three times as likely to die than white men when police use force, a new study says. Similar numbers for Hispanic and Native American men were also found. The study's author says it confirms that a person's race does matter when lethal force is used by police.

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    Margot Robbie got married
    Sorry guys. The "Suicide Squad" star confirmed she got hitched in a private ceremony, so your Harley Quinn fantasies are pretty much up in flames.
    Her Secret Santa was Bill Gates
    It's a very Merry Christmas when the world's richest man is your own personal Santa Claus.
    Rock on
    Tupac's getting all of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction buzz, but the other inductees -- Joan Baez, Journey, Pearl Jam, Yes and Electric Light Orchestra -- aren't exactly slouches either.
    Pot o' gold
    Police say he snatched a bucket of gold flakes -- worth $1.6 million -- out of the back of an unattended armored truck. But the cops think they know who he is.

    AND FINALLY ...

    Snow day
    Let's go snowboarding. Over buildings. While attached to a drone. As goofy -- and fun -- as it sounds. (Click to view)