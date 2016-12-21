Atlanta lawyer charged with manslaughter in shooting death of wife

Story highlights Claud "Tex" McIver's wife was shot while in their Ford Expedition SUV

Police have not given details, but McIver told a newspaper the shooting was accidental

Atlanta (CNN) An Atlanta lawyer faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in the shooting death of his wife, police said.

Claud Lee McIver, 73, turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday night and will make his first court appearance Thursday.

Nearly three months ago, his wife, Diane McIver, was sitting inside their Ford Expedition SUV when she was shot, according to a police incident report. The September 25 report contained no further details on how the shooting happened, except that it was under investigation and had taken place near Piedmont Park in Atlanta.

McIver, also known as "Tex," is a prominent Atlanta lawyer. As a partner at the Fisher Phillips firm's Atlanta office, he specializes in employment law and defended employers in more than 200 union organizing campaigns, according to his biography.

CNN reached out to his defense attorney on Wednesday for comment.

Read More