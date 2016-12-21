Snow falls in Sahara for first time in 37 years

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Kathmandu, Nepal – A purification ritual gets underway at the newly reconstructed Boudhanath stupa in Kathmandu. The iconic Buddhist temple was partially destroyed in a series of earthquakes that rocked Nepal last year.

Hide Caption 1 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Gaza – A lone figure is silhouetted against a brooding sky in Gaza. The war-torn territory is hoping to build a tourism industry that will make it a travel hub in the Middle East. Hide Caption 2 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Karaman, Turkey – Flocking to the forest. Sheep graze in an autumn forest in the Inonu neighborhood of Karaman, a city in south central Turkey.

Hide Caption 3 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos London, UK – One of London's most popular winter attractions Skate with Fortnum & Mason opens at Somerset House.

Hide Caption 4 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Kriebstein Castle, Germany – Kriebstein Castle -- one of Germany's most distinctive medieval fortresses -- is reflected in the still water of an autumn puddle. Hide Caption 5 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Amritsar, India – Indian Sikh devotees arrive in the early morning to the Golden Temple in Amritsar to mark the 547th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

Hide Caption 6 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Washington D.C. – Fall guy. A photographer stops to capture the early morning ground fog on the National Mall in Washington.

Hide Caption 7 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Chiang Mai, Thailand – Thousands of paper lanterns rise above Chiang Mai, Thailand, to mark the annual Yi Peng festival. Authorities in Thailand have eased curbs on celebrations following a strict mourning period for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Hide Caption 8 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Nagoya Castle, Japan – Nagoya Castle in Japan is illuminated in blue to mark World Diabetes Day on November 14, 2016.

Hide Caption 9 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Glen Etive, Scotland – Monarch of the Glen. A Scottish red deer grazes in Glen Etive following the end of the rutting season. Stags bellow to compete for mates in the Scottish Highlands, but need to spend winter feeding to regain strength for the following season.

Hide Caption 10 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Maobatang, China – Tourists visit an ancient ginkgo tree in Maobatang Village, Xuan'en County of central China's Hubei Province. Revered for its beauty and longevity, the ginkgo tree is regarded by botanists as a living fossil.

Hide Caption 11 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos St Petersburg, Russia – A projection is mapped onto the facade of St Isaac's Cathedral in St Petersburg. The Orthodox cathedral's 21.8 meter dome dominates the skyline of the Russian city.

Hide Caption 12 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Seljalandsfoss, Iceland – The waters of Seljalandsfoss Waterfall cascade over a cave mouth in Iceland. One of Iceland's premier attractions, the falls allow visitors to observe the Northern Lights through a screen of falling water.

Hide Caption 13 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Antarctica – An Antarctic mountain stands in stark relief against the wastes of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet. NASA's Operation Ice Bridge is gauging the rate of decline of ice cover caused by global warming.

Hide Caption 14 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Gansu, China – Tourists ride camels at Yueya Spring, a crescent-shaped lake in an oasis surrounded by sand dunes in Gansu Province, China. The lake is believed to be more than 2,000 years old. Hide Caption 15 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Hallstatt, Austria – The picturesque Austrian village of Hallstatt, in a UNESCO World Heritage region, is beautiful underneath as well as on the surface. There is a subterranean salt lake in the village's ancient salt mines. Hide Caption 16 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Sellin, Germany – The pier of Sellin, on the German island of Rügen, is lit in pink for the UN International Day of the Girl Child on October 11. Sellin is a long-standing Baltic spa town. Hide Caption 17 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Seoul – Visitors fool around at Seoul's Trick Eye Museum, a gallery specializing in "trompe l'oeil" artworks. The museum opens until 9 p.m., making it a popular spot for dates and evenings out. Hide Caption 18 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Paris – A couple dance at sunrise on Trocadero Plaza in front of the Eiffel tower. The tower celebrated its 127th anniversary in 2016. Hide Caption 19 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Kuala Lumpur – Malaysian ethnic Chinese celebrate the Taoist Nine Emperor Gods Festival in Kuala Lumpur. The nine-day event is celebrated across southeast Asia and took place from October 1 to 9.

Hide Caption 20 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Timmendorf, Germany – Timmendorf is a town on the northern German island of Poel, in the Baltic Sea. It has a small harbor and a one-kilometer-long sandy beach. Hide Caption 21 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Wadi Rum, Jordan – Wadi Rum in Jordan is a desert wilderness and UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its sandstone mountains and natural stone arches. Hide Caption 22 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Uluwatu, Bali – Uluwatu beach in Bali is one of the world's top surf destinations. The nearby temple Pura Luhur Ulu Watu, perched on cliffs on the southwest peninsula, is also a popular attraction. Hide Caption 23 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Istanbul, Turkey – Eid Al-Adha is a festival of fun as well as significant day in the Muslim calendar. In Istanbul, it's an excuse to hit the rides, including this colorful retro swing spinner, at an amusement park. Hide Caption 24 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Dal Lake, Indian-controlled Kashmir – Lake Dal is one of the main attractions of Srinigar in the Himalayan region of Kashmir. Houseboats offering overnight accommodation to tourists are said to be the highlight of many visits. Hide Caption 25 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos London, UK – Britain's vote to leave the European Union may have created uncertainty at home, but favorable exchange rates have made it more affordable. And whatever happens, the London Eye continues to revolve, offering amazing views of the River Thames. Hide Caption 26 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Macau, China – We'll always have ... Macau. This replica of the Eiffel Tower, exploding with fireworks, is part of The Parisian, a new Sands mega resort in the southern Chinese territory that's already a popular destination for gambling in Asia. Hide Caption 27 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Sitges, Catalonia, Spain – Infernal scenes are the attraction at this festival in Sitges in Catelonia, Spain. The annual event sees people dressed as devils taking part in displays involving fireworks, fire eating and flaming torches. Hide Caption 28 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Hefei, China – This glowing turtle looks like something straight out of a Pixar animation. It's actually a resident at an ocean park in Hefei, in China's eastern Anhui Province. The park is a popular destination during holidays like the recent Mid-Autumn Moon Festival, which celebrates harvest time. Hide Caption 29 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Anzali, Iran – Doesn't matter where you are in the world, kids will always love slides -- and beaches. This stretch of sand near Anzali Port, northern Iran, looks out over the Caspian Sea, the world's largest inland body of water. Hide Caption 30 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Masai Mara, Kenya – Three awesome experiences in one photo: A hot air balloon ride. The stunning sweep of Kenya's Masai Mara game reserve. And the annual wildebeest migration. Hide Caption 31 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Suining, China – Looks like everyone had the same idea about cooling off in Suining in China's Sichuan province. The area's "Dead Sea" tourist resort saw more than 6,000 people cram into its swimming pool as high summer temperatures triggered an "orange" alert health warning. Hide Caption 32 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Milan, Italy – Milan might be one of the most fashion-conscious places on the planet, but it still has space for art and architecture. In addition to an extensive collection of 20th-century art, the city's 900 Museum also offers great views of the Duomo di Milano Gothic cathedral. Hide Caption 33 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Bristol, England – More than 150 hot air balloons from around the world gathered for the 38th annual Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in southwest England. The event attracted about half a million spectators from as far afield as Latvia and Thailand. Hide Caption 34 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Not everyone in Rio is swept up in Olympic fever. In the run-up to the Olympic Games, this sunbather seems content to take it easy on the city's Copacabana beach. Hide Caption 35 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Sera, Japan – Few things say summer quite like a sea of sunflowers. This field is part of the Serakogen Nojo flower farm in Sera, Japan, where a million-plus tall flowers are blooming during its annual sunflower festival held through August 20. Hide Caption 36 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Sucre, Bolivia – Some 68 million years after dinosaurs roamed what is now Sucre in Bolivia, visitors can walk almost in their footprints. The area's Cal Orck'o Cretaceous Park has one of the world's largest collections of dino prints, with more than 5,000 left by 15 different species. Hide Caption 37 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Madrid, Spain – This display of water sports is one way to cool off in Madrid. This fountain next to the Spanish capital's Manzanares River is a popular destination during a day of scorching summer temperatures. Hide Caption 38 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Juneau, Alaska – Alaska's state capital, Juneau, lies between sea and mountains and is a jumping-off point for exploring both. These kayakers are navigating waters off Douglas Island. In the distance, the 13-mile long Mendenhall Glacier is a popular hiking destination. Hide Caption 39 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Paris, France – The French capital has endured a tough time recently, with visitor numbers falling sharply. Tourists who travel to Paris are still rewarded by the sights of one of the world's greatest cities -- including Notre Dame Cathedral. Less rewarding, perhaps, are encounters with local pigeons. Hide Caption 40 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Vancouver, Canada – Painted walls are a familiar sight in the Canadian city of Vancouver. To commemorate the 150th birthday of the province of British Columbia, the city in 2008 began a program to encourage street art. Today, visitors can join one of four mural tours. Hide Caption 41 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Athens, Greece – Not all classic hilltop views in Athens involve the Acropolis. Nearby Areios Pagos, a rocky outcrop overlooked by the ancient citadel, is also popular with tourists, particularly during the city's frequently spectacular sunsets. Hide Caption 42 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Zhangjiajie, China – China's Tianmen Shan cable car is one of the longest cable-car rides in the world, covering a distance of 7,455 meters (24,459 feet) and ascending to 1,279 meters (4,196 feet). The car runs from Zhangjiajie railway station up to the top of Tianmen Shan, which translates as Heaven's Gate Mountain. Hide Caption 43 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos New York – The Macy's Fourth of July fireworks display is the biggest in the United States. This year's 25-minute display featured dynamic pyro effects that were fired from five barges on the East River. Hide Caption 44 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Barcelona, Spain – Barcelona is a European city break that offers great food, culture, nightlife and beaches. But as this shot of Barceloneta beach shows, it can get a little crowded. Hide Caption 45 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Mount Damavand, Iran – In July, a group of French and Iranian climbers ascended Iran's highest peak, Mount Damavand, as a way of building closer scientific ties between the two countries and to promote Iranian tourism. The mountain is 5,671 meters tall (18,606 feet). Hide Caption 46 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Montreux, Switzerland – Montreux, whose annual jazz festival finished on July 16, is a Swiss resort town on the edge of Lake Geneva. It's within easy access of the Dents du Midi (pictured), a mountain in the Chablais Alps with seven summits. Hide Caption 47 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Pamplona, Spain – Spectators watch from balconies during the annual "running of the bulls." Hide Caption 48 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Assam, India – In the rural South Kamrup district, villagers from Meghalaya state cross a bridge over the Shree river to visit a weekly market in Ukiam. Hide Caption 49 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Paris – The latest installation from French street artist JR sees the Louvre "disappear" under a trompe l'oeil photographic collage. Hide Caption 50 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Shanghai, China – This aerial photo shows Shanghai Disneyland before it opened to the public in June. Shanghai's municipal government had already issued an etiquette guide for visitors. Hide Caption 51 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Magelang, Indonesia – Lanterns are released into the air at Borobudur temple during the Buddhist festival of Vesak in Magelang, Indonesia. The day marks the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha, founder of Buddhism. Hide Caption 52 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Lisbon – The interior of Pullmantur Cruises' MS Monarch is seen at Santa Apolonia Cruise Terminal in Lisbon during the ship's inaugural trip to Europe. The cruise ship holds up to 2,744 passengers. Hide Caption 53 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Gold Coast, Australia – Whale sightings are common along Australia's east coast during the months of May to November as the animals travel north to breed in warmer waters. Hide Caption 54 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Lefkada, Greece – Porto Katsiki on the island of Lefkada is one of Greece's most stunning beaches. It's only accessible by 80 steep steps leading down the side of a cliff. Hide Caption 55 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Chandipur, India – Chandipur -- also known as Chandipur-on-sea -- is a small sea resort in India's Odisha's Baliswar District. It's on the Bay of Bengal, the largest bay in the world by area. Hide Caption 56 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Sydney – A tree is lit up during the "Garden of Light" display at the Royal Botanic Garden as part of Vivid Sydney, a 23-day festival of "light, music and ideas." Hide Caption 57 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Jerusalem – A view from the top of Damascus Gate, one of the main entrances to Jerusalem's Old City. The present gate was built in 1537 under the rule of Suleiman the Magnificent. Hide Caption 58 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Praslin, Seychelles – Ferry passengers watch the sun set as they leave the island of Praslin in the Seychelles. Praslin's Anse Lazio was recently named the fourth-best beach in the world by TripAdvisor. Hide Caption 59 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Beirut, Lebanon – Naima Yazbek, a Lebanese-Brazilian belly dancer, performs at a party. Beirut staged its first-ever Cultural Festival in May. Hide Caption 60 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Tel Aviv, Israel – Beachgoers stand still on May 11 as they observe two minutes of silence to mark Israel's annual Memorial Day for fallen soldiers. Hide Caption 61 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Madrid – The ancient Temple of Debod originally stood near Aswan in southern Egypt. In 1968, it was dismantled and relocated to Madrid as a donation to Spain from the Egyptian state. Hide Caption 62 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Paris – The Eiffel Tower is seen through a grille in wooden panels surrounding a construction site. The iconic tourist attraction finished in 14th place in TripAdvisor's 2016 list of the world's most-beloved landmarks. Hide Caption 63 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Grindavik, Iceland – A woman floats in the Blue Lagoon, a geothermal spa and one of Iceland's most popular attractions. The water's temperature averages 37-39 degrees Celsius (98.6-102.2 Fahrenheit). Hide Caption 64 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Beijing – A 33-meter-long glass viewing platform opened in Beijing's Shilinxia Scenic Area on April 30. It overlooks a 1,300-foot-deep valley. Hide Caption 65 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos New York City – The neo-Gothic Saint Patrick's Cathedral is New York's most celebrated Roman Catholic church, but this nun spent part of a recent sunny day in Times Square. Hide Caption 66 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Lisbon, Portugal – The steam-powered Santa Justa Lift was inaugurated in 1902. From the top, it offers 360-degree views of the city's Old Town and surrounding hills. Hide Caption 67 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Hanover, Germany – Hanover's International Neuroscience Institute (INI) was built to mark the Expo 2000 world's fair. It was designed to resemble the human brain. Hide Caption 68 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Panama City Beach, Florida – Panama City Beach has an average of 320 days of sunshine per year: plenty of chances to explore its 27 miles of white-sand beaches. Hide Caption 69 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Havana – On May 2, the Adonia became the first U.S. cruise ship in nearly 40 years to arrive in Cuba. The Carnival vessel carried approximately 700 passengers on its trip from Miami to Havana. Hide Caption 70 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Singapore – Future World is the new permanent exhibition at Marina Bay Sands. The interactive digital installation pictured was created by teamLab and is titled "Crystal Universe." Hide Caption 71 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Cappadocia, Turkey – Hot-air ballooning is a popular tourist activity in Cappadocia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Central Anatolia. The area is characterized by a distinctive volcanic landscape and large network of ancient underground dwellings. Hide Caption 72 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Nikko, Japan – Tobu World Square theme park contains more than 100 1:25 scale models of famous landmarks, including Egypt's Great Sphinx. It's also populated with 140,000 miniature people. Hide Caption 73 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Oak Grove, Kentucky – Oak Grove is a small city in the Bluegrass State, known for its hot, humid summers. Canola fields were in bloom when this shot was taken at Bob Calvey's salvage yard in April. Hide Caption 74 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos The Dead Sea, Israel – Perhaps the world's most famous salt lake, the Dead Sea is nearly 10 times as salty as ocean water. The density helps swimmers float with ease. Hide Caption 75 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Merida, Venezuela – Travelers got a great view from La Montana -- the first station of the newly refurbished Mukumbari cable car system, which reopened in April for the first time since 2008. Hide Caption 76 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Tbilisi, Georgia – Tbilisi's newest attractions are in the heart of the city's Old Town. Rike Park opened in 2010 and is dominated by the futuristic Concert Hall and Exhibition Center, designed by Massimiliano Fuksas. Hide Caption 77 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Gauhati, India – Face smeared with colored powder, a reveler dances during celebrations marking Holi, the Hindu festival of colors. This year the festival fell on March 24. Hide Caption 78 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Phuket, Thailand – Tourists take pictures at Mai Khao Beach as a plane approaches Phuket International Airport. In March, Reuters reported that the Tourism Authority of Thailand hopes to clean up the country's reputation by launching a campaign to attract "quality tourism." Hide Caption 79 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Milan, Italy – A retrospective of Catalan artist Joan Miro, featuring more than 100 of his works, opened at Milan's Mudec museum on March 25 and will run until September 11, 2016. Hide Caption 80 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Havana, Cuba – Musician Frilal Ortiz carries a double bass through downtown Havana. In March, Barack Obama became the first U.S. president to visit Cuba since Calvin Coolidge stopped by in 1928. Hide Caption 81 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Dhaka, Bangladesh – The lakefront district of Hatirjheel is a place where children like to cool off. Legend says in the days of the Mughal Empire royal elephants would bathe in the marshlands here. Hide Caption 82 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Los Angeles – Celebrities aren't the only stars you can spot in Los Angeles. Visitors can sky-gaze at Griffin Observatory and also take in spectacular views of the Los Angeles Basin. Hide Caption 83 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Changsha, China – It's not just Japan -- China loves its cherry blossoms, too. This Cherry Blossom Festival was held in Hunan Forest Botanical Garden in March 2016. Hide Caption 84 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Budapest, Hungary – St. Stephen Basilica is a Roman Catholic church named in honor of Stephen, the first king of Hungary. A relic said to be his right hand is on display in the reliquary. Hide Caption 85 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Atlanta – A spell of warm March weather brought out sunbathers. Landlocked Atlanta gets hot in summer, but there are plenty of outdoor activities centered around the Chattahoochee River. Hide Caption 86 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos London – Two London icons: a red double-decker bus and Big Ben bell tower at the Palace of Westminster, the UK's seat of government. Hide Caption 87 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Singapore – In addition to its stellar observation tower, Singapore's opulent Marina Bay Sands resort is home to a hotel, casino and infinity pool 55 stories above the ground. Hide Caption 88 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Rio de Janeiro – Rio's Copacabana Beach is one of the most famous in the world. It hosted the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup from 1995 to 2007. Hide Caption 89 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Dresden, Germany – Dresden's Gemaldegalerie Alte Meister (Old Masters Picture Gallery) reopened at the end of February. It's part of Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden (Dresden State Art Collections) and features works including Correggio's "Holy Night," Cranach's "St. Catherine Altar" and Raphael's "The Sistine Madonna" (pictured). Hide Caption 90 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Berkeley, California – Looking west, the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island can be seen across the bay from Berkeley. The bridge links San Francisco to Marin County. Hide Caption 91 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Kolkata, India – A bride has makeup applied before the start of a daylong mass marriage ceremony featuring 150 Hindu, Muslim and Christian couples from villages across the state. Hide Caption 92 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Jersey City, New Jersey – The Statue of Liberty, as seen from Jersey City's upmarket Port Liberte neighborhood. Hide Caption 93 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Beijing – Acrobats perform in Beijing's Longtan Park during Lunar New Year celebrations in February. This is the Year of the Monkey. Hide Caption 94 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Madhya Pradesh, India – The serene forests of Kanha National Park are said to have inspired Rudyard Kipling's children's classic "The Jungle Book," which was published in 1894 and made into a Disney film in 1967. Hide Caption 95 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Pathum Thani, Thailand – Buddhist monks gather outside Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple as part of Makha Bucha ceremonies. Makha Bucha marks the anniversary of Buddha's sermon that established the basic tenets of the Sangha monastic order. Hide Caption 96 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Sao Paulo, Brazil – A worker trims a hedge in Sao Paulo. The city's largest park is Parque do Ibirapuera, home to a museum of modern art and a museum of Brazil's African history. Hide Caption 97 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Shanghai, China – Workers clean the Shanghai World Financial Center in the financial district of Pudong. Shanghai Tower is seen at the top of the picture, and Jin Mao Tower is to the left. Hide Caption 98 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Liwa, United Arab Emirates – Moreeb Dune is one of the tallest hill climbs in the world. That's why thrill-seekers from across the Gulf region come to the Liwa Desert in January for the Moreeb Dune Festival. Races are held for cars, bikes, falcons, camels and horses. Hide Caption 99 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Berlin – An Italian exhibitor hangs up salami at the Green Week agricultural trade food fair, which ran from January 15-24. The fair attracts more than 400,000 visitors each year. Hide Caption 100 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Amritsar, India – A farmer walks through his fields on the outskirts of Amritsar. Fog is common in the region in winter, with average January low temperatures reaching 5 degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit). Hide Caption 101 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Belfast, Northern Ireland – Starlings fly around "Rise," a metal sculpture by UK-based artist Wolfgang Buttress. The sculpture has stood on the Broadway roundabout in Belfast since 2011. Hide Caption 102 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Milan, Italy – There are 19 tram lines in Milan. But for good views of the city and a chance to ride on one of the vintage trams -- all wooden benches and retro stylings -- the best option is Line 1. Hide Caption 103 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Antalya, Turkey – In April, the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya will host the botanic exhibition Expo 2016 Hide Caption 104 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Zhaosu County, China – Zhaosu County is known as China's "horse country." Horseback riding is an important part of the culture of the Kazakh people, who make up nearly 50% of the region's population. Hide Caption 105 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Kolkata, India – A Hindu pilgrim hangs out saris to dry after taking part in the annual holy dip at Sagar Island on January 14. The event is part of the Makar Sankranti festival, which is celebrated through India, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Hide Caption 106 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Adelaide, Australia – A water slide at the Beachouse entertainment center provides relief in early January. Later in the month, severe thunderstorms hit the region, leaving more than 20,000 properties without power. Hide Caption 107 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Chicago – Chicago has more than 100 recognized neighborhoods containing at least 60 museums and 700 works of public art (which are more easily seen by day). Hide Caption 108 of 110

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos London – Workers in London cross the Millennium Footbridge, which links St. Paul's Cathedral on the north bank with the Tate Modern art gallery on the south. Hide Caption 109 of 110