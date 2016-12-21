Breaking News

Snow falls in Sahara for first time in 37 years

By Maureen O'Hare, CNN

Updated 10:57 AM ET, Wed December 21, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ain Sefra in the Sahara desert was hit by a freak snowfall on December 19.
Ain Sefra in the Sahara desert was hit by a freak snowfall on December 19.

Story highlights

  • New photos show snow-capped dunes in Ain Sefra
  • It's the Algerian town's first snowfall in 37 years

(CNN)Bob Geldof and Midge Ure are better musicians than they are meteorologists.

Their 1984 Band Aid prediction that "there won't be snow in Africa this Christmastime" has once again been proven wrong -- and this time in spectacular fashion.
    The Algerian town of Ain Sefra, deep in the dry, hot Sahara desert was hit by a freak snowfall on December 19. It's the first time snow has fallen in the region in 37 years.
    These incredible pictures by amateur photographer Karim Bouchetata show the town's red dunes dramatically capped with white snow.
    The last time flakes are reported to have fallen here was when a brief blizzard hit town in February 1979.
    Read More
    One of several towns to claim the moniker "Gateway to the Desert," Ain Sefra is 1,078 meters above sea level and is surrounded by the Atlas Mountains.
    The Sahara is the world's largest hot desert and its more than 9 million square kilometers cover most of North Africa.
    As well as being one of the driest places in the planet, it's one of the hottest -- temperatures here can reach more than 50 C (122 F).
    Oh, and for the record, Bob and Midge, other places to catch some snow in Africa include the Algerian ski resorts of Chrea and Tikjda and the world-famous slopes of Kilimanjaro.
    A purification ritual gets underway at the newly reconstructed Boudhanath stupa in Kathmandu. The iconic Buddhist temple was partially destroyed in a series of earthquakes that rocked Nepal last year.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Kathmandu, NepalA purification ritual gets underway at the newly reconstructed Boudhanath stupa in Kathmandu. The iconic Buddhist temple was partially destroyed in a series of earthquakes that rocked Nepal last year.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 110
    A lone figure is silhouetted against a brooding sky in Gaza. The war-torn territory is hoping to build a tourism industry that will make it a travel hub in the Middle East.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    GazaA lone figure is silhouetted against a brooding sky in Gaza. The war-torn territory is hoping to build a tourism industry that will make it a travel hub in the Middle East.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 110
    Flocking to the forest. Sheep graze in an autumn forest in the Inonu neighborhood of Karaman, a city in south central Turkey.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Karaman, TurkeyFlocking to the forest. Sheep graze in an autumn forest in the Inonu neighborhood of Karaman, a city in south central Turkey.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 110
    One of London&#39;s most popular winter attractions Skate with Fortnum &amp;amp; Mason opens at Somerset House. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    London, UKOne of London's most popular winter attractions Skate with Fortnum & Mason opens at Somerset House.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 110
    Kriebstein Castle -- one of Germany&#39;s most distinctive medieval fortresses -- is reflected in the still water of an autumn puddle.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Kriebstein Castle, GermanyKriebstein Castle -- one of Germany's most distinctive medieval fortresses -- is reflected in the still water of an autumn puddle.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 110
    Indian Sikh devotees arrive in the early morning to the Golden Temple in Amritsar to mark the 547th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Amritsar, IndiaIndian Sikh devotees arrive in the early morning to the Golden Temple in Amritsar to mark the 547th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 110
    Fall guy. A photographer stops to capture the early morning ground fog on the National Mall in Washington.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Washington D.C.Fall guy. A photographer stops to capture the early morning ground fog on the National Mall in Washington.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 110
    Thousands of paper lanterns rise above Chiang Mai, Thailand, to mark the annual Yi Peng festival. Authorities in Thailand have eased curbs on celebrations following a strict mourning period for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Chiang Mai, ThailandThousands of paper lanterns rise above Chiang Mai, Thailand, to mark the annual Yi Peng festival. Authorities in Thailand have eased curbs on celebrations following a strict mourning period for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 110
    Nagoya Castle in Japan is illuminated in blue to mark World Diabetes Day on November 14, 2016.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Nagoya Castle, Japan Nagoya Castle in Japan is illuminated in blue to mark World Diabetes Day on November 14, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 110
    Monarch of the Glen. A Scottish red deer grazes in Glen Etive following the end of the rutting season. Stags bellow to compete for mates in the Scottish Highlands, but need to spend winter feeding to regain strength for the following season.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Glen Etive, ScotlandMonarch of the Glen. A Scottish red deer grazes in Glen Etive following the end of the rutting season. Stags bellow to compete for mates in the Scottish Highlands, but need to spend winter feeding to regain strength for the following season.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 110
    Tourists visit an ancient ginkgo tree in Maobatang Village, Xuan&#39;en County of central China&#39;s Hubei Province. Revered for its beauty and longevity, the ginkgo tree is regarded by botanists as a living fossil. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Maobatang, ChinaTourists visit an ancient ginkgo tree in Maobatang Village, Xuan'en County of central China's Hubei Province. Revered for its beauty and longevity, the ginkgo tree is regarded by botanists as a living fossil.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 110
    A projection is mapped onto the facade of St Isaac&#39;s Cathedral in St Petersburg. The Orthodox cathedral&#39;s 21.8 meter dome dominates the skyline of the Russian city.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    St Petersburg, RussiaA projection is mapped onto the facade of St Isaac's Cathedral in St Petersburg. The Orthodox cathedral's 21.8 meter dome dominates the skyline of the Russian city.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 110
    The waters of Seljalandsfoss Waterfall cascade over a cave mouth in Iceland. One of Iceland&#39;s premier attractions, the falls allow visitors to observe the Northern Lights through a screen of falling water. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Seljalandsfoss, IcelandThe waters of Seljalandsfoss Waterfall cascade over a cave mouth in Iceland. One of Iceland's premier attractions, the falls allow visitors to observe the Northern Lights through a screen of falling water.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 110
    An Antarctic mountain stands in stark relief against the wastes of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet. NASA&#39;s Operation Ice Bridge is gauging the rate of decline of ice cover caused by global warming.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    AntarcticaAn Antarctic mountain stands in stark relief against the wastes of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet. NASA's Operation Ice Bridge is gauging the rate of decline of ice cover caused by global warming.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 110
    Tourists ride camels at Yueya Spring, a crescent-shaped lake in an oasis surrounded by sand dunes in Gansu Province, China. The lake is believed to be more than 2,000 years old.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Gansu, China Tourists ride camels at Yueya Spring, a crescent-shaped lake in an oasis surrounded by sand dunes in Gansu Province, China. The lake is believed to be more than 2,000 years old.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 110
    The picturesque Austrian village of Hallstatt, in a UNESCO World Heritage region, is beautiful underneath as well as on the surface. There is a subterranean salt lake in the village&#39;s ancient salt mines.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Hallstatt, Austria The picturesque Austrian village of Hallstatt, in a UNESCO World Heritage region, is beautiful underneath as well as on the surface. There is a subterranean salt lake in the village's ancient salt mines.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 110
    The pier of Sellin, on the German island of Rügen, is lit in pink for the UN International Day of the Girl Child on October 11. Sellin is a long-standing Baltic spa town.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Sellin, GermanyThe pier of Sellin, on the German island of Rügen, is lit in pink for the UN International Day of the Girl Child on October 11. Sellin is a long-standing Baltic spa town.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 110
    Visitors fool around at Seoul&#39;s Trick Eye Museum, a gallery specializing in &quot;trompe l&#39;oeil&quot; artworks. The museum opens until 9 p.m., making it a popular spot for dates and evenings out.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Seoul Visitors fool around at Seoul's Trick Eye Museum, a gallery specializing in "trompe l'oeil" artworks. The museum opens until 9 p.m., making it a popular spot for dates and evenings out.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 110
    A couple dance at sunrise on Trocadero Plaza in front of the Eiffel tower. The tower celebrated its 127th anniversary in 2016.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Paris A couple dance at sunrise on Trocadero Plaza in front of the Eiffel tower. The tower celebrated its 127th anniversary in 2016.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 110
    Malaysian ethnic Chinese celebrate the Taoist Nine Emperor Gods Festival in Kuala Lumpur. The nine-day event is celebrated across southeast Asia and took place from October 1 to 9. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Kuala Lumpur Malaysian ethnic Chinese celebrate the Taoist Nine Emperor Gods Festival in Kuala Lumpur. The nine-day event is celebrated across southeast Asia and took place from October 1 to 9.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 110
    Timmendorf is a town on the northern German island of Poel, in the Baltic Sea. It has a small harbor and a one-kilometer-long sandy beach.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Timmendorf, GermanyTimmendorf is a town on the northern German island of Poel, in the Baltic Sea. It has a small harbor and a one-kilometer-long sandy beach.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 110
    Wadi Rum in Jordan is a desert wilderness and UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its sandstone mountains and natural stone arches.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Wadi Rum, JordanWadi Rum in Jordan is a desert wilderness and UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its sandstone mountains and natural stone arches.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 110
    Uluwatu beach in Bali is one of the world&#39;s top surf destinations. The nearby temple Pura Luhur Ulu Watu, perched on cliffs on the southwest peninsula, is also a popular attraction.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Uluwatu, Bali Uluwatu beach in Bali is one of the world's top surf destinations. The nearby temple Pura Luhur Ulu Watu, perched on cliffs on the southwest peninsula, is also a popular attraction.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 110
    Eid Al-Adha is a festival of fun as well as significant day in the Muslim calendar. In Istanbul, it&#39;s an excuse to hit the rides, including this colorful retro swing spinner, at an amusement park.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Istanbul, TurkeyEid Al-Adha is a festival of fun as well as significant day in the Muslim calendar. In Istanbul, it's an excuse to hit the rides, including this colorful retro swing spinner, at an amusement park.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 110
    Lake Dal is one of the main attractions of Srinigar in the Himalayan region of Kashmir. Houseboats offering overnight accommodation to tourists are said to be the highlight of many visits.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Dal Lake, Indian-controlled KashmirLake Dal is one of the main attractions of Srinigar in the Himalayan region of Kashmir. Houseboats offering overnight accommodation to tourists are said to be the highlight of many visits.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 110
    Britain&#39;s vote to leave the European Union may have created uncertainty at home, but favorable exchange rates have made it more affordable. And whatever happens, the London Eye continues to revolve, offering amazing views of the River Thames.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    London, UKBritain's vote to leave the European Union may have created uncertainty at home, but favorable exchange rates have made it more affordable. And whatever happens, the London Eye continues to revolve, offering amazing views of the River Thames.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 110
    We&#39;ll always have ... Macau. This replica of the Eiffel Tower, exploding with fireworks, is part of The Parisian, a new Sands mega resort in the southern Chinese territory that&#39;s already a popular destination for gambling in Asia.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Macau, ChinaWe'll always have ... Macau. This replica of the Eiffel Tower, exploding with fireworks, is part of The Parisian, a new Sands mega resort in the southern Chinese territory that's already a popular destination for gambling in Asia.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 110
    Infernal scenes are the attraction at this festival in Sitges in Catelonia, Spain. The annual event sees people dressed as devils taking part in displays involving fireworks, fire eating and flaming torches.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Sitges, Catalonia, SpainInfernal scenes are the attraction at this festival in Sitges in Catelonia, Spain. The annual event sees people dressed as devils taking part in displays involving fireworks, fire eating and flaming torches.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 110
    This glowing turtle looks like something straight out of a Pixar animation. It&#39;s actually a resident at an ocean park in Hefei, in China&#39;s eastern Anhui Province. The park is a popular destination during holidays like the recent Mid-Autumn Moon Festival, which celebrates harvest time.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Hefei, ChinaThis glowing turtle looks like something straight out of a Pixar animation. It's actually a resident at an ocean park in Hefei, in China's eastern Anhui Province. The park is a popular destination during holidays like the recent Mid-Autumn Moon Festival, which celebrates harvest time.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 110
    Doesn&#39;t matter where you are in the world, kids will always love slides -- and beaches. This stretch of sand near Anzali Port, northern Iran, looks out over the Caspian Sea, the world&#39;s largest inland body of water.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Anzali, IranDoesn't matter where you are in the world, kids will always love slides -- and beaches. This stretch of sand near Anzali Port, northern Iran, looks out over the Caspian Sea, the world's largest inland body of water.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 110
    Three awesome experiences in one photo: A hot air balloon ride. The stunning sweep of Kenya&#39;s Masai Mara game reserve. And the annual wildebeest migration.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Masai Mara, KenyaThree awesome experiences in one photo: A hot air balloon ride. The stunning sweep of Kenya's Masai Mara game reserve. And the annual wildebeest migration.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 110
    Looks like everyone had the same idea about cooling off in Suining in China&#39;s Sichuan province. The area&#39;s &quot;Dead Sea&quot; tourist resort saw more than 6,000 people cram into its swimming pool as high summer temperatures triggered an &quot;orange&quot; alert health warning.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Suining, ChinaLooks like everyone had the same idea about cooling off in Suining in China's Sichuan province. The area's "Dead Sea" tourist resort saw more than 6,000 people cram into its swimming pool as high summer temperatures triggered an "orange" alert health warning.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 110
    Milan might be one of the most fashion-conscious places on the planet, but it still has space for art and architecture. In addition to an extensive collection of 20th-century art, the city&#39;s 900 Museum also offers great views of the Duomo di Milano Gothic cathedral.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Milan, ItalyMilan might be one of the most fashion-conscious places on the planet, but it still has space for art and architecture. In addition to an extensive collection of 20th-century art, the city's 900 Museum also offers great views of the Duomo di Milano Gothic cathedral.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 110
    More than 150 hot air balloons from around the world gathered for the &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/08/15/travel/bristol-balloon-fiesta-pictures/&quot;&gt;38th annual Bristol International Balloon Fiesta&lt;/a&gt; in southwest England. The event attracted about half a million spectators from as far afield as Latvia and Thailand.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Bristol, EnglandMore than 150 hot air balloons from around the world gathered for the 38th annual Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in southwest England. The event attracted about half a million spectators from as far afield as Latvia and Thailand.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 110
    Not everyone in Rio is swept up in Olympic fever. In the run-up to the Olympic Games, this sunbather seems content to take it easy on the city&#39;s Copacabana beach.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Rio de Janeiro, BrazilNot everyone in Rio is swept up in Olympic fever. In the run-up to the Olympic Games, this sunbather seems content to take it easy on the city's Copacabana beach.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 110
    Few things say summer quite like a sea of sunflowers. This field is part of the Serakogen Nojo flower farm in Sera, Japan, where a million-plus tall flowers are blooming during its annual sunflower festival held through August 20.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Sera, JapanFew things say summer quite like a sea of sunflowers. This field is part of the Serakogen Nojo flower farm in Sera, Japan, where a million-plus tall flowers are blooming during its annual sunflower festival held through August 20.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 110
    Some 68 million years after dinosaurs roamed what is now Sucre in Bolivia, visitors can walk almost in their footprints. The area&#39;s Cal Orck&#39;o Cretaceous Park has one of the world&#39;s largest collections of dino prints, with more than 5,000 left by 15 different species.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Sucre, BoliviaSome 68 million years after dinosaurs roamed what is now Sucre in Bolivia, visitors can walk almost in their footprints. The area's Cal Orck'o Cretaceous Park has one of the world's largest collections of dino prints, with more than 5,000 left by 15 different species.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 110
    This display of water sports is one way to cool off in Madrid. This fountain next to the Spanish capital&#39;s Manzanares River is a popular destination during a day of scorching summer temperatures.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Madrid, SpainThis display of water sports is one way to cool off in Madrid. This fountain next to the Spanish capital's Manzanares River is a popular destination during a day of scorching summer temperatures.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 110
    Alaska&#39;s state capital, Juneau, lies between sea and mountains and is a jumping-off point for exploring both. These kayakers are navigating waters off Douglas Island. In the distance, the 13-mile long Mendenhall Glacier is a popular hiking destination.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Juneau, AlaskaAlaska's state capital, Juneau, lies between sea and mountains and is a jumping-off point for exploring both. These kayakers are navigating waters off Douglas Island. In the distance, the 13-mile long Mendenhall Glacier is a popular hiking destination.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 110
    The French capital has endured a tough time recently, with visitor numbers falling sharply. Tourists who travel to Paris are still rewarded by the sights of one of the world&#39;s greatest cities -- including Notre Dame Cathedral. Less rewarding, perhaps, are encounters with local pigeons.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Paris, FranceThe French capital has endured a tough time recently, with visitor numbers falling sharply. Tourists who travel to Paris are still rewarded by the sights of one of the world's greatest cities -- including Notre Dame Cathedral. Less rewarding, perhaps, are encounters with local pigeons.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 110
    Painted walls are a familiar sight in the Canadian city of Vancouver. To commemorate the 150th birthday of the province of British Columbia, the city in 2008 began a program to encourage street art. Today, visitors can join one of four mural tours.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Vancouver, CanadaPainted walls are a familiar sight in the Canadian city of Vancouver. To commemorate the 150th birthday of the province of British Columbia, the city in 2008 began a program to encourage street art. Today, visitors can join one of four mural tours.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 110
    Not all classic hilltop views in Athens involve the Acropolis. Nearby Areios Pagos, a rocky outcrop overlooked by the ancient citadel, is also popular with tourists, particularly during the city&#39;s frequently spectacular sunsets.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Athens, GreeceNot all classic hilltop views in Athens involve the Acropolis. Nearby Areios Pagos, a rocky outcrop overlooked by the ancient citadel, is also popular with tourists, particularly during the city's frequently spectacular sunsets.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 110
    China&#39;s Tianmen Shan cable car is one of the longest cable-car rides in the world, covering a distance of 7,455 meters (24,459 feet) and ascending to 1,279 meters (4,196 feet). The car runs from Zhangjiajie railway station up to the top of Tianmen Shan, which translates as Heaven&#39;s Gate Mountain.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Zhangjiajie, China China's Tianmen Shan cable car is one of the longest cable-car rides in the world, covering a distance of 7,455 meters (24,459 feet) and ascending to 1,279 meters (4,196 feet). The car runs from Zhangjiajie railway station up to the top of Tianmen Shan, which translates as Heaven's Gate Mountain.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 110
    The Macy&#39;s Fourth of July fireworks display is the biggest in the United States. This year&#39;s 25-minute display featured dynamic pyro effects that were fired from five barges on the East River.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    New York The Macy's Fourth of July fireworks display is the biggest in the United States. This year's 25-minute display featured dynamic pyro effects that were fired from five barges on the East River.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 110
    Barcelona is a European city break that offers great food, culture, nightlife and beaches. But as this shot of Barceloneta beach shows, it can get a little crowded.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Barcelona, SpainBarcelona is a European city break that offers great food, culture, nightlife and beaches. But as this shot of Barceloneta beach shows, it can get a little crowded.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 110
    In July, a group of French and Iranian climbers ascended Iran&#39;s highest peak, Mount Damavand, as a way of building closer scientific ties between the two countries and to promote Iranian tourism. The mountain is 5,671 meters tall (18,606 feet).
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Mount Damavand, IranIn July, a group of French and Iranian climbers ascended Iran's highest peak, Mount Damavand, as a way of building closer scientific ties between the two countries and to promote Iranian tourism. The mountain is 5,671 meters tall (18,606 feet).
    Hide Caption
    46 of 110
    Montreux, whose annual jazz festival finished on July 16, is a Swiss resort town on the edge of Lake Geneva. It&#39;s within easy access of the Dents du Midi (pictured), a mountain in the Chablais Alps with seven summits.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Montreux, Switzerland Montreux, whose annual jazz festival finished on July 16, is a Swiss resort town on the edge of Lake Geneva. It's within easy access of the Dents du Midi (pictured), a mountain in the Chablais Alps with seven summits.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 110
    Spectators watch from balconies during the annual &quot;running of the bulls.&quot;
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Pamplona, Spain Spectators watch from balconies during the annual "running of the bulls."
    Hide Caption
    48 of 110
    In the rural South Kamrup district, villagers from Meghalaya state cross a bridge over the Shree river to visit a weekly market in Ukiam.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Assam, IndiaIn the rural South Kamrup district, villagers from Meghalaya state cross a bridge over the Shree river to visit a weekly market in Ukiam.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 110
    The latest installation from French street artist JR &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/24/arts/jr-louvre/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;sees the Louvre &quot;disappear&quot;&lt;/a&gt; under a trompe l&#39;oeil photographic collage.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    ParisThe latest installation from French street artist JR sees the Louvre "disappear" under a trompe l'oeil photographic collage.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 110
    This aerial photo shows Shanghai Disneyland before it opened to the public in June. Shanghai&#39;s municipal government had already issued an &lt;a href=&quot;/2016/05/25/travel/shanghai-disneyland-etiquette-guide/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;etiquette guide&lt;/a&gt; for visitors.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Shanghai, ChinaThis aerial photo shows Shanghai Disneyland before it opened to the public in June. Shanghai's municipal government had already issued an etiquette guide for visitors.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 110
    Lanterns are released into the air at Borobudur temple during the Buddhist festival of Vesak in Magelang, Indonesia. The day marks the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha, founder of Buddhism.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Magelang, IndonesiaLanterns are released into the air at Borobudur temple during the Buddhist festival of Vesak in Magelang, Indonesia. The day marks the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha, founder of Buddhism.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 110
    The interior of Pullmantur Cruises&#39; MS Monarch is seen at Santa Apolonia Cruise Terminal in Lisbon during the ship&#39;s inaugural trip to Europe. The cruise ship holds up to 2,744 passengers.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    LisbonThe interior of Pullmantur Cruises' MS Monarch is seen at Santa Apolonia Cruise Terminal in Lisbon during the ship's inaugural trip to Europe. The cruise ship holds up to 2,744 passengers.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 110
    Whale sightings are common along Australia&#39;s east coast during the months of May to November as the animals travel north to breed in warmer waters.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Gold Coast, AustraliaWhale sightings are common along Australia's east coast during the months of May to November as the animals travel north to breed in warmer waters.
    Hide Caption
    54 of 110
    Porto Katsiki on the island of Lefkada is one of Greece&#39;s most stunning beaches. It&#39;s only accessible by 80 steep steps leading down the side of a cliff.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Lefkada, GreecePorto Katsiki on the island of Lefkada is one of Greece's most stunning beaches. It's only accessible by 80 steep steps leading down the side of a cliff.
    Hide Caption
    55 of 110
    Chandipur -- also known as Chandipur-on-sea -- is a small sea resort in India&#39;s Odisha&#39;s Baliswar District. It&#39;s on the Bay of Bengal, the largest bay in the world by area.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Chandipur, IndiaChandipur -- also known as Chandipur-on-sea -- is a small sea resort in India's Odisha's Baliswar District. It's on the Bay of Bengal, the largest bay in the world by area.
    Hide Caption
    56 of 110
    A tree is lit up during the &quot;Garden of Light&quot; display at the Royal Botanic Garden as part of Vivid Sydney, a 23-day festival of &quot;light, music and ideas.&quot;
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    SydneyA tree is lit up during the "Garden of Light" display at the Royal Botanic Garden as part of Vivid Sydney, a 23-day festival of "light, music and ideas."
    Hide Caption
    57 of 110
    A view from the top of Damascus Gate, one of the main entrances to Jerusalem&#39;s Old City. The present gate was built in 1537 under the rule of Suleiman the Magnificent.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    JerusalemA view from the top of Damascus Gate, one of the main entrances to Jerusalem's Old City. The present gate was built in 1537 under the rule of Suleiman the Magnificent.
    Hide Caption
    58 of 110
    Ferry passengers watch the sun set as they leave the island of Praslin in the Seychelles. Praslin&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;/2016/02/17/travel/tripadvisor-best-beaches-world-feat/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Anse Lazio&lt;/a&gt; was recently named the fourth-best beach in the world by TripAdvisor.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Praslin, SeychellesFerry passengers watch the sun set as they leave the island of Praslin in the Seychelles. Praslin's Anse Lazio was recently named the fourth-best beach in the world by TripAdvisor.
    Hide Caption
    59 of 110
    Naima Yazbek, a Lebanese-Brazilian belly dancer, performs at a party. Beirut staged its first-ever &lt;a href=&quot;/2016/05/18/travel/beirut-cultural-festival/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Cultural Festival&lt;/a&gt; in May.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Beirut, LebanonNaima Yazbek, a Lebanese-Brazilian belly dancer, performs at a party. Beirut staged its first-ever Cultural Festival in May.
    Hide Caption
    60 of 110
    Beachgoers stand still on May 11 as they observe two minutes of silence to mark Israel&#39;s annual Memorial Day for fallen soldiers.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Tel Aviv, IsraelBeachgoers stand still on May 11 as they observe two minutes of silence to mark Israel's annual Memorial Day for fallen soldiers.
    Hide Caption
    61 of 110
    The ancient Temple of Debod originally stood near Aswan in southern Egypt. In 1968, it was dismantled and relocated to Madrid as a donation to Spain from the Egyptian state.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    MadridThe ancient Temple of Debod originally stood near Aswan in southern Egypt. In 1968, it was dismantled and relocated to Madrid as a donation to Spain from the Egyptian state.
    Hide Caption
    62 of 110
    The Eiffel Tower is seen through a grille in wooden panels surrounding a construction site. The iconic tourist attraction finished in 14th place in TripAdvisor&#39;s 2016 list of the world&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;/2016/05/17/travel/tripadvisor-top-world-landmarks/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;most-beloved landmarks.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    ParisThe Eiffel Tower is seen through a grille in wooden panels surrounding a construction site. The iconic tourist attraction finished in 14th place in TripAdvisor's 2016 list of the world's most-beloved landmarks.
    Hide Caption
    63 of 110
    A woman floats in the Blue Lagoon, a geothermal spa and one of Iceland&#39;s most popular attractions. The water&#39;s temperature averages 37-39 degrees Celsius (98.6-102.2 Fahrenheit).
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Grindavik, IcelandA woman floats in the Blue Lagoon, a geothermal spa and one of Iceland's most popular attractions. The water's temperature averages 37-39 degrees Celsius (98.6-102.2 Fahrenheit).
    Hide Caption
    64 of 110
    A 33-meter-long glass viewing platform opened in Beijing&#39;s Shilinxia Scenic Area on April 30. It overlooks a 1,300-foot-deep valley.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    BeijingA 33-meter-long glass viewing platform opened in Beijing's Shilinxia Scenic Area on April 30. It overlooks a 1,300-foot-deep valley.
    Hide Caption
    65 of 110
    The neo-Gothic Saint Patrick&#39;s Cathedral is New York&#39;s most celebrated Roman Catholic church, but this nun spent part of a recent sunny day in Times Square.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    New York CityThe neo-Gothic Saint Patrick's Cathedral is New York's most celebrated Roman Catholic church, but this nun spent part of a recent sunny day in Times Square.
    Hide Caption
    66 of 110
    The steam-powered Santa Justa Lift was inaugurated in 1902. From the top, it offers 360-degree views of the city&#39;s Old Town and surrounding hills.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Lisbon, PortugalThe steam-powered Santa Justa Lift was inaugurated in 1902. From the top, it offers 360-degree views of the city's Old Town and surrounding hills.
    Hide Caption
    67 of 110
    Hanover&#39;s International Neuroscience Institute (INI) was built to mark the Expo 2000 world&#39;s fair. It was designed to resemble the human brain.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Hanover, GermanyHanover's International Neuroscience Institute (INI) was built to mark the Expo 2000 world's fair. It was designed to resemble the human brain.
    Hide Caption
    68 of 110
    Panama City Beach has an average of 320 days of sunshine per year: plenty of chances to explore its 27 miles of white-sand beaches.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Panama City Beach, Florida Panama City Beach has an average of 320 days of sunshine per year: plenty of chances to explore its 27 miles of white-sand beaches.
    Hide Caption
    69 of 110
    On May 2, the Adonia became the &lt;a href=&quot;/2016/05/02/travel/us-cuba-cruise/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;first U.S. cruise ship&lt;/a&gt; in nearly 40 years to arrive in Cuba. The Carnival vessel carried approximately 700 passengers on its trip from Miami to Havana.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Havana On May 2, the Adonia became the first U.S. cruise ship in nearly 40 years to arrive in Cuba. The Carnival vessel carried approximately 700 passengers on its trip from Miami to Havana.
    Hide Caption
    70 of 110
    Future World is the new permanent exhibition at Marina Bay Sands. The interactive digital installation pictured was created by teamLab and is titled &quot;Crystal Universe.&quot;
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    SingaporeFuture World is the new permanent exhibition at Marina Bay Sands. The interactive digital installation pictured was created by teamLab and is titled "Crystal Universe."
    Hide Caption
    71 of 110
    Hot-air ballooning is a popular tourist activity in Cappadocia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Central Anatolia. The area is characterized by a distinctive volcanic landscape and large network of ancient underground dwellings.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Cappadocia, TurkeyHot-air ballooning is a popular tourist activity in Cappadocia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Central Anatolia. The area is characterized by a distinctive volcanic landscape and large network of ancient underground dwellings.
    Hide Caption
    72 of 110
    Tobu World Square theme park contains more than 100 1:25 scale models of famous landmarks, including Egypt&#39;s Great Sphinx. It&#39;s also populated with 140,000 miniature people.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Nikko, JapanTobu World Square theme park contains more than 100 1:25 scale models of famous landmarks, including Egypt's Great Sphinx. It's also populated with 140,000 miniature people.
    Hide Caption
    73 of 110
    Oak Grove is a small city in the Bluegrass State, known for its hot, humid summers. Canola fields were in bloom when this shot was taken at Bob Calvey&#39;s salvage yard in April.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Oak Grove, KentuckyOak Grove is a small city in the Bluegrass State, known for its hot, humid summers. Canola fields were in bloom when this shot was taken at Bob Calvey's salvage yard in April.
    Hide Caption
    74 of 110
    Perhaps the world&#39;s most famous salt lake, the Dead Sea is nearly 10 times as salty as ocean water. The density helps swimmers float with ease.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    The Dead Sea, Israel Perhaps the world's most famous salt lake, the Dead Sea is nearly 10 times as salty as ocean water. The density helps swimmers float with ease.
    Hide Caption
    75 of 110
    Travelers got a great view from La Montana -- the first station of the newly refurbished Mukumbari cable car system, which reopened in April for the first time since 2008.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Merida, VenezuelaTravelers got a great view from La Montana -- the first station of the newly refurbished Mukumbari cable car system, which reopened in April for the first time since 2008.
    Hide Caption
    76 of 110
    Tbilisi&#39;s newest attractions are in the heart of the city&#39;s Old Town. Rike Park opened in 2010 and is dominated by the futuristic Concert Hall and Exhibition Center, designed by Massimiliano Fuksas.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Tbilisi, GeorgiaTbilisi's newest attractions are in the heart of the city's Old Town. Rike Park opened in 2010 and is dominated by the futuristic Concert Hall and Exhibition Center, designed by Massimiliano Fuksas.
    Hide Caption
    77 of 110
    Face smeared with colored powder, a reveler dances during celebrations marking Holi, the Hindu festival of colors. This year the festival fell on March 24.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Gauhati, IndiaFace smeared with colored powder, a reveler dances during celebrations marking Holi, the Hindu festival of colors. This year the festival fell on March 24.
    Hide Caption
    78 of 110
    Tourists take pictures at Mai Khao Beach as a plane approaches Phuket International Airport. In March, Reuters reported that the Tourism Authority of Thailand hopes to clean up the country&#39;s reputation by launching a campaign to attract &quot;quality tourism.&quot;
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Phuket, ThailandTourists take pictures at Mai Khao Beach as a plane approaches Phuket International Airport. In March, Reuters reported that the Tourism Authority of Thailand hopes to clean up the country's reputation by launching a campaign to attract "quality tourism."
    Hide Caption
    79 of 110
    A retrospective of Catalan artist Joan Miro, featuring more than 100 of his works, opened at Milan&#39;s Mudec museum on March 25 and will run until September 11, 2016.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Milan, ItalyA retrospective of Catalan artist Joan Miro, featuring more than 100 of his works, opened at Milan's Mudec museum on March 25 and will run until September 11, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    80 of 110
    Musician Frilal Ortiz carries a double bass through downtown Havana. In March, Barack Obama became the first U.S. president to visit Cuba since Calvin Coolidge stopped by in 1928.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Havana, CubaMusician Frilal Ortiz carries a double bass through downtown Havana. In March, Barack Obama became the first U.S. president to visit Cuba since Calvin Coolidge stopped by in 1928.
    Hide Caption
    81 of 110
    The lakefront district of Hatirjheel is a place where children like to cool off. Legend says in the days of the Mughal Empire royal elephants would bathe in the marshlands here.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Dhaka, BangladeshThe lakefront district of Hatirjheel is a place where children like to cool off. Legend says in the days of the Mughal Empire royal elephants would bathe in the marshlands here.
    Hide Caption
    82 of 110
    Celebrities aren&#39;t the only stars you can spot in Los Angeles. Visitors can sky-gaze at Griffin Observatory and also take in spectacular views of the Los Angeles Basin.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Los AngelesCelebrities aren't the only stars you can spot in Los Angeles. Visitors can sky-gaze at Griffin Observatory and also take in spectacular views of the Los Angeles Basin.
    Hide Caption
    83 of 110
    It&#39;s not just Japan -- China loves its cherry blossoms, too. This Cherry Blossom Festival was held in Hunan Forest Botanical Garden in March 2016.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Changsha, ChinaIt's not just Japan -- China loves its cherry blossoms, too. This Cherry Blossom Festival was held in Hunan Forest Botanical Garden in March 2016.
    Hide Caption
    84 of 110
    St. Stephen Basilica is a Roman Catholic church named in honor of Stephen, the first king of Hungary. A relic said to be his right hand is on display in the reliquary.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Budapest, HungarySt. Stephen Basilica is a Roman Catholic church named in honor of Stephen, the first king of Hungary. A relic said to be his right hand is on display in the reliquary.
    Hide Caption
    85 of 110
    A spell of warm March weather brought out sunbathers. Landlocked Atlanta gets hot in summer, but there are plenty of outdoor activities centered around the Chattahoochee River.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Atlanta A spell of warm March weather brought out sunbathers. Landlocked Atlanta gets hot in summer, but there are plenty of outdoor activities centered around the Chattahoochee River.
    Hide Caption
    86 of 110
    Two London icons: a red double-decker bus and Big Ben bell tower at the Palace of Westminster, the UK&#39;s seat of government.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    LondonTwo London icons: a red double-decker bus and Big Ben bell tower at the Palace of Westminster, the UK's seat of government.
    Hide Caption
    87 of 110
    In addition to its stellar observation tower, Singapore&#39;s opulent Marina Bay Sands resort is home to a hotel, casino and infinity pool 55 stories above the ground.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    SingaporeIn addition to its stellar observation tower, Singapore's opulent Marina Bay Sands resort is home to a hotel, casino and infinity pool 55 stories above the ground.
    Hide Caption
    88 of 110
    Rio&#39;s Copacabana Beach is one of the most famous in the world. It hosted the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup from 1995 to 2007.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Rio de JaneiroRio's Copacabana Beach is one of the most famous in the world. It hosted the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup from 1995 to 2007.
    Hide Caption
    89 of 110
    Dresden&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.skd.museum/en/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Gemaldegalerie Alte Meister&lt;/a&gt; (Old Masters Picture Gallery) reopened at the end of February. It&#39;s part of Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden (Dresden State Art Collections) and features works including Correggio&#39;s &quot;Holy Night,&quot; Cranach&#39;s &quot;St. Catherine Altar&quot; and Raphael&#39;s &quot;The Sistine Madonna&quot; (pictured).
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Dresden, GermanyDresden's Gemaldegalerie Alte Meister (Old Masters Picture Gallery) reopened at the end of February. It's part of Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden (Dresden State Art Collections) and features works including Correggio's "Holy Night," Cranach's "St. Catherine Altar" and Raphael's "The Sistine Madonna" (pictured).
    Hide Caption
    90 of 110
    Looking west, the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island can be seen across the bay from Berkeley. The bridge links San Francisco to Marin County.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Berkeley, CaliforniaLooking west, the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island can be seen across the bay from Berkeley. The bridge links San Francisco to Marin County.
    Hide Caption
    91 of 110
    A bride has makeup applied before the start of a daylong mass marriage ceremony featuring 150 Hindu, Muslim and Christian couples from villages across the state.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Kolkata, IndiaA bride has makeup applied before the start of a daylong mass marriage ceremony featuring 150 Hindu, Muslim and Christian couples from villages across the state.
    Hide Caption
    92 of 110
    The Statue of Liberty, as seen from Jersey City&#39;s upmarket Port Liberte neighborhood.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Jersey City, New JerseyThe Statue of Liberty, as seen from Jersey City's upmarket Port Liberte neighborhood.
    Hide Caption
    93 of 110
    Acrobats perform in Beijing&#39;s Longtan Park during Lunar New Year celebrations in February. This is the Year of the Monkey.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    BeijingAcrobats perform in Beijing's Longtan Park during Lunar New Year celebrations in February. This is the Year of the Monkey.
    Hide Caption
    94 of 110
    The serene forests of Kanha National Park are said to have inspired Rudyard Kipling&#39;s children&#39;s classic &quot;The Jungle Book,&quot; which was published in 1894 and made into a Disney film in 1967.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Madhya Pradesh, IndiaThe serene forests of Kanha National Park are said to have inspired Rudyard Kipling's children's classic "The Jungle Book," which was published in 1894 and made into a Disney film in 1967.
    Hide Caption
    95 of 110
    Buddhist monks gather outside Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple as part of Makha Bucha ceremonies. Makha Bucha marks the anniversary of Buddha&#39;s sermon that established the basic tenets of the Sangha monastic order.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Pathum Thani, ThailandBuddhist monks gather outside Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple as part of Makha Bucha ceremonies. Makha Bucha marks the anniversary of Buddha's sermon that established the basic tenets of the Sangha monastic order.
    Hide Caption
    96 of 110
    A worker trims a hedge in Sao Paulo. The city&#39;s largest park is Parque do Ibirapuera, home to a museum of modern art and a museum of Brazil&#39;s African history.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Sao Paulo, BrazilA worker trims a hedge in Sao Paulo. The city's largest park is Parque do Ibirapuera, home to a museum of modern art and a museum of Brazil's African history.
    Hide Caption
    97 of 110
    Workers clean the Shanghai World Financial Center in the financial district of Pudong. Shanghai Tower is seen at the top of the picture, and Jin Mao Tower is to the left.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Shanghai, ChinaWorkers clean the Shanghai World Financial Center in the financial district of Pudong. Shanghai Tower is seen at the top of the picture, and Jin Mao Tower is to the left.
    Hide Caption
    98 of 110
    Moreeb Dune is one of the tallest hill climbs in the world. That&#39;s why thrill-seekers from across the Gulf region come to the Liwa Desert in January for the Moreeb Dune Festival. Races are held for cars, bikes, falcons, camels and horses.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Liwa, United Arab EmiratesMoreeb Dune is one of the tallest hill climbs in the world. That's why thrill-seekers from across the Gulf region come to the Liwa Desert in January for the Moreeb Dune Festival. Races are held for cars, bikes, falcons, camels and horses.
    Hide Caption
    99 of 110
    An Italian exhibitor hangs up salami at the Green Week agricultural trade food fair, which ran from January 15-24. The fair attracts more than 400,000 visitors each year.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    BerlinAn Italian exhibitor hangs up salami at the Green Week agricultural trade food fair, which ran from January 15-24. The fair attracts more than 400,000 visitors each year.
    Hide Caption
    100 of 110
    A farmer walks through his fields on the outskirts of Amritsar. Fog is common in the region in winter, with average January low temperatures reaching 5 degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit).
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Amritsar, IndiaA farmer walks through his fields on the outskirts of Amritsar. Fog is common in the region in winter, with average January low temperatures reaching 5 degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit).
    Hide Caption
    101 of 110
    Starlings fly around &quot;Rise,&quot; a metal sculpture by UK-based artist Wolfgang Buttress. The sculpture has stood on the Broadway roundabout in Belfast since 2011.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Belfast, Northern IrelandStarlings fly around "Rise," a metal sculpture by UK-based artist Wolfgang Buttress. The sculpture has stood on the Broadway roundabout in Belfast since 2011.
    Hide Caption
    102 of 110
    There are 19 tram lines in Milan. But for good views of the city and a chance to ride on one of the vintage trams -- all wooden benches and retro stylings -- the best option is Line 1.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Milan, ItalyThere are 19 tram lines in Milan. But for good views of the city and a chance to ride on one of the vintage trams -- all wooden benches and retro stylings -- the best option is Line 1.
    Hide Caption
    103 of 110
    In April, the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya will host the botanic exhibition &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.expo2016.org.tr/Anasayfa/en&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Expo 2016&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Antalya, TurkeyIn April, the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya will host the botanic exhibition Expo 2016.
    Hide Caption
    104 of 110
    Zhaosu County is known as China&#39;s &quot;horse country.&quot; Horseback riding is an important part of the culture of the Kazakh people, who make up nearly 50% of the region&#39;s population.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Zhaosu County, ChinaZhaosu County is known as China's "horse country." Horseback riding is an important part of the culture of the Kazakh people, who make up nearly 50% of the region's population.
    Hide Caption
    105 of 110
    A Hindu pilgrim hangs out saris to dry after taking part in the annual holy dip at Sagar Island on January 14. The event is part of the Makar Sankranti festival, which is celebrated through India, Nepal and Bangladesh. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Kolkata, IndiaA Hindu pilgrim hangs out saris to dry after taking part in the annual holy dip at Sagar Island on January 14. The event is part of the Makar Sankranti festival, which is celebrated through India, Nepal and Bangladesh.
    Hide Caption
    106 of 110
    A water slide at the Beachouse entertainment center provides relief in early January. Later in the month, severe thunderstorms hit the region, leaving more than 20,000 properties without power.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Adelaide, AustraliaA water slide at the Beachouse entertainment center provides relief in early January. Later in the month, severe thunderstorms hit the region, leaving more than 20,000 properties without power.
    Hide Caption
    107 of 110
    Chicago has more than 100 recognized neighborhoods containing at least 60 museums and 700 works of public art (which are more easily seen by day).
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    ChicagoChicago has more than 100 recognized neighborhoods containing at least 60 museums and 700 works of public art (which are more easily seen by day).
    Hide Caption
    108 of 110
    Workers in London cross the Millennium Footbridge, which links St. Paul&#39;s Cathedral on the north bank with the Tate Modern art gallery on the south.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    LondonWorkers in London cross the Millennium Footbridge, which links St. Paul's Cathedral on the north bank with the Tate Modern art gallery on the south.
    Hide Caption
    109 of 110
    Fireworks light the sky over Copacabana Beach during New Year&#39;s Eve celebrations. Rio will host the Summer Olympics in August.
    Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos
    Rio de JaneiroFireworks light the sky over Copacabana Beach during New Year's Eve celebrations. Rio will host the Summer Olympics in August.
    Hide Caption
    110 of 110
    01 instant vacation travel 1120 RESTRICTED 02 instant vacation travel 1120 RESTRICTED 03 instant vacation travel 1120 RESTRICTED 04 instant vacation travel 1120 RESTRICTED 05 instant vacation travel 1120 06 instant vacation travel 1120 07 instant vacation travel 1120 08 instant vacation travel 1120 09 instant vacation travel 1120 RESTRICTED10 instant vacation travel 1120 11 instant vacation travel 1120 RESTRICTED12 instant vacation travel 1120 RESTRICTED13 instant vacation travel 1120 14 instant vacation travel 1120 01 instant vacation travel 1019 RESTRICTED02 instant vacation travel 1019 RESTRICTED03 instant vacation travel 1019 RESTRICTED04 instant vacation travel 1019 RESTRICTED05 instant vacation travel 1019 06 instant vacation travel 1019 RESTRICTED07 instant vacation travel 101908 instant vacation travel 1019 RESTRICTED09 instant vacation travel 1019 RESTRICTED01 instant vacation travel 0920 RESTRICTED02 instant vacation travel 0920 RESTRICTED03 instant vacation travel 0920 RESTRICTED04 instant vacation travel 0920 06 instant vacation travel 0920 RESTRICTED05 instant vacation travel 0920 RESTRICTED07 instant vacation travel 0920 RESTRICTED08 instant vacation travel 0920 01 instant vacation travel 0816 RESTRICTED02 instant vacation travel 081603 instant vacation travel 081604 instant vacation travel 081605 instant vacation travel 0816 RESTRICTED06 instant vacation travel 081607 instant vacation travel 081608 instant vacation travel 081609 instant vacation travel 081610 instant vacation travel 0816 RESTRICTED11 instant vacation travel 081601 instant vacation travel 0612 RESTRICTED02 instant vacation travel 061203 instant vacation travel 061204 instant vacation travel 061205 instant vacation travel 061206 instant vacation travel 061207 instant vacation travel 0612 RESTRICTED01 instant vacation RESTRICTED02 instant vacation RESTRICTED05 instant vacation04 instant vacation06 instant vacation RESTRICTED08 instant vacation RESTRICTED09 instant vacation10 instant vacation11 instant vacation01 instant vacation travel 051802 instant vacation travel 051803 instant vacation travel 051804 instant vacation travel 051805 instant vacation travel 051806 instant vacation travel 051801 instant vacation travel 050302 instant vacation travel 0503 RESTRICTED03 instant vacation travel 050304 instant vacation travel 0503 RESTRICTED05 instant vacation travel 050306 instant vacation travel RESTRICTED07 instant vacation travel 050308 instant vacation travel 050309 instant vacation travel 050310 instant vacation travel 0503 RESTRICTED11 instant vacation travel 0503 RESTRICTED12 instant vacation travel 050301.instant vacation 0401 RESRICTED02.instant vacation 0401 RESRICTED03.instant vacation 0401 RESRICTED04.instant vacation 0401 RESRICTED05.instant vacation 0401 RESRICTED06.instant vacation 0401 RESRICTED07.instant vacation 0401 RESRICTED08.instant vacation 0401 RESRICTED09.instant vacation 0401 RESRICTED10.instant vacation 0401 RESRICTED01 instant vacation travel 0301 RESTRICTED02 instant vacation travel 0301 RESTRICTED03 instant vacation travel 030104 instant vacation travel 030105 instant vacation travel 030106 instant vacation travel 0301 RESTRICTED07 instant vacation travel 030108 instant vacation travel 0301 RESTRICTED09 instant vacation travel 0301 RESTRICTED10 instant vacation travel 030111 instant vacation travel 0301 RESTRICTED12 instant vacation travel 0301 RESTRICTED05 instant vacation travel 012502 instant vacation travel 0125 RESTRICTED03 instant vacation travel 012504 instant vacation travel 012506 instant vacation travel 012501 instant vacation travel 0125 RESTRICTED07 instant vacation travel 0125 RESTRICTED08 instant vacation travel 0125 RESTRICTED09 instant vacation travel 0125 RESTRICTED10 instant vacation travel 012511 instant vacation travel 0125 RESTRICTED12 instant vacation travel 0125