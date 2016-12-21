Snow falls in Sahara for first time in 37 years

Story highlights New photos show snow-capped dunes in Ain Sefra

It's the Algerian town's first snowfall in 37 years

(CNN) Bob Geldof and Midge Ure are better musicians than they are meteorologists.

Their 1984 Band Aid prediction that "there won't be snow in Africa this Christmastime" has once again been proven wrong -- and this time in spectacular fashion.

The Algerian town of Ain Sefra, deep in the dry, hot Sahara desert was hit by a freak snowfall on December 19. It's the first time snow has fallen in the region in 37 years.

These incredible pictures by amateur photographer Karim Bouchetata show the town's red dunes dramatically capped with white snow.

The last time flakes are reported to have fallen here was when a brief blizzard hit town in February 1979.

