(CNN) Nicknamed "the city too busy to hate," Atlanta has actually been at the epicenter of many a civil rights struggle and has the landmarks to prove it.

It's part of the city's past and very much in its present, from the childhood home of Martin Luther King -- reopening to the public in 2017 after repairs -- to today's protests against racism and the death penalty.

Here are some places to visit to witness Atlanta's civil and human rights experiences right now.

Haven't spotted John Lewis in person? You can see a mural of his image covering one side of a building at Jesse Hill Jr. Drive and Auburn Ave.

Congressman John Lewis (third from left), who was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 1986, shows no signs of slowing down. Lewis joined Senate Minority Leader Steve Henson (left), US Rep. Hank Johnson and other Democrats to get out the vote in Atlanta before the 2016 presidential election. Visitors and residents can sometimes spot him at protests and celebratory parades around town.

Syrian refugee Ahmad Alzoukani, who has lived in the United States for about a year, works at Refuge Coffee in Clarkston, Georgia.

This parked coffee truck is a a combination community hang out and job training program for refugees in the town of Clarkston, just outside Atlanta.

President Carter often teaches Sunday School at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, at scheduled times throughout the year. It's a two- to three-hour drive from Atlanta.

Former President Jimmy Carter's non-profit works with Latin American and African countries to eliminate river blindness, one of the leading causes of preventable blindness worldwide. This life-size bronze sculpture, "Sightless Among Miracles" by R.T. Wallen of Juneau, Alaska, can be seen on the grounds of the Carter Presidential Center.

Former US President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn Carter sometimes lead tours for dignitaries at the library, which is run by the National Archives and holds Carter's presidential papers. The Carter Presidential Center complex contains the library and museum as well as the non-profit Carter Center.

The past is connected to the present at the Center for Civil and Human Rights, where visitors can listen through headphones to increasingly intense taunts and threats endured by protesters during staged sit-ins at "whites only" dining counters in the 1960s.

One exhibit at the Center for Civil and Human Rights explores the ethical footprint of sneakers, chocolate soccer balls, flowers and other common consumer products that are sometimes connected to child labor and other unfair labor practices.

The words of the late South African President Nelson Mandela and the late cultural anthropologist Margaret Mead are inscribed on "Passages," the water feature outside the center. The center, which opened in 2014, explores past and current civil and human rights struggles, including child labor, human trafficking, women's rights and LGBTQ rights.

The tomb of Martin Luther King Jr . and his wife, Coretta Scott King, are located at the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change, next door to the Ebenezer Baptist Church. The center is also part of the national historic site.

Thousands of mourners gathered at the original Ebenezer Baptist Church in 1968 for services for the slain Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The historic structure is now part of the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Site.

The Rev. Raphael Warnock serves as senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the congregation was once led by the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Click through the gallery to see more of the city's living civil rights experiences.

The Rev. Raphael Warnock serves as senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the congregation was once led by the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church

The church where Martin Luther King Senior and Junior once preached -- and where his mother was murdered while playing the organ in 1974 -- is now part of the Martin Luther King Jr National Historic Site.

Opposite stands the modern Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Rev. Raphael Warnock holds regular sermons, within view of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

Security is tight here, given the history of violence against its leadership, but guests are welcome to visit during the Sunday services and the music of the M.L. King, Sr. Choir welcomes all comers.

Hearing Warnock is worth the visit.

He isn't just known as an excellent preacher in a city packed with good preachers. He's also got a keen focus on helping those who need a leg up and fighting on larger issues of social justice.

"In a world plagued by the folly of foolishness, there's no greater gift it seems this Christmas than the gift of wisdom, as we are dealing with nation a that seems like it is stuck on stupid," he says.

"When people would rather be titillated and entertained rather than being told the truth, we could use some wisdom right now. For there's nothing worse than to be foolish."

Center for Civil and Human Rights

Kevin Kirkland's inspirational sculpture at the Center for Civil and Human Rights.

Protestors often gather around "Passage," Kevin Kirkland's water feature outside the Center for Civil and Human Rights, which also teaches visitors about current human rights struggles around the world.

The sculpture, which is engraved with quotes from Nelson Mandela and Margaret Mead, became a rallying point after the Orlando club shooting in June and police shootings in July.

The water rolling down evokes King's use of a Biblical phrase that justice will "roll down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream."

Inside the center, visitors learn about human rights violations around the world, often in the production of the sneakers, chocolate, soccer balls, flowers and other common consumer purchases.

Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum and the Carter Center

The Carter Center is working to elimate river blindness in Latin America and Africa.

Don't be surprised to actually spot Jimmy Carter at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

The former US president, with wife Rosalynn, can sometimes be found leading friends and others on a tour of the institution, run by the National Archives.

He's also often spotted at the non-profit Carter Center, also located at the Carter Presidential Center.

Carter dedicated his post-presidency life to trying to end international conflict, electoral corruption and tropical disease and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his efforts.

The Carters sometimes stroll the grounds after working hours, because their Atlanta apartment is located there. (The center also hosts an excellent year-round local farmers market.)

Want to go deep with President Carter on his causes? Try to spot him at one of the several "Conversations at the Carter Center" held annually.

He's not always there and ticketed events can fill to capacity faster than an Adele concert.

Maranantha Baptist Church, Plains, Georgia

Jimmy Carter will be teaching Sunday School on Christmas Day this year.

Carter and his wife spend most of the year in his old hometown of Plains, Georgia.

The former president can be found teaching Sunday School at his childhood church several times per year -- in 2016 he'll even be there on Christmas Day.

People drive hundreds of miles to show up at 6 a.m. to wait in line, get cleared by the Secret Service and be in place for the 10 a.m. class. The Carters usually stay for pictures with guests.

The Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in Plains includes his childhood farm home; his 1976 presidential campaign headquarters at the Plains Train Depot, which hosts exhibits; and Plains High School, which serves as a museum and visitor center.

Maranantha Baptist Church , 148 Georgia 45 North, Plains, GA +1 229 824 7896

Refuge Coffee Co., Clarkston, Georgia

Refugees have long settled in the tiny town of Clarkston, just outside Atlanta, placed by refugee agencies and welcomed by the current mayor, Ted Terry.

About half of the 8,000 residents are refugees or immigrants, and that's what inspired Kitti Murray to do something for her town in 2014.

Looking for a way to offer job training and build a community, she came up with the idea of a coffee truck, something Clarkston didn't have.

After extensive fundraising and organizing in the community, Murray worked with local foreign-born residents to open her first truck in 2014. Mayor Terry held many of his meetings there, drawing attention to the program and the good coffee.

Two years later, the non-profit Refuge Coffee is open six days a week using an on-site truck in Clarkston. Another truck and a coffee cart are used for catering gigs.

"We have a three-fold mission," Murray tells CNN. "We want to provide job training. We want to provide a multi-ethnic experience for our community, where it feels safe and inviting and where refugees feel safe and loved-a refuge. And we want to tell a better refugee story."

Five foreign-born residents work at the coffee company, and Murray is currently in negotiations to sell baked goods from a Syrian bakery.

Catch a glimpse of Congressman John Lewis

A mural of Congressman John Lewis stands over Jesse Hill Jr. Drive and Auburn Ave in Atlanta.

One of the 13 original Freedom Riders who defied segregation on public transport in the 1960s, Congressman John Lewis is still an active figure in Atlanta.

Lewis represents Georgia's Fifth Congressional District and has become a hero to the next generation through graphic novels depicting his civil rights struggles alongside King.

He was a teenager when he joined the movement, organizing sit-in demonstrations at segregated lunch counters, participating in the Freedom Rides, getting severely beaten severely by angry mobs and eventually becoming keynote speaker at the historic 1963 March on Washington.

There's no guarantee of spotting Lewis in Atlanta.