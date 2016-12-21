Story highlights Kvitova has lengthy operation on hand

(CNN) Two-time Wimbledon tennis champion Petra Kvitova has undergone a near four-hour operation on "severe" hand injuries sustained after she was attacked by a knife-wielding robber in her apartment in the Czech Republic Tuesday.

"Doctors repaired damage to tendons in all five digits of the left hand as well as two nerves," the tennis player's PR manager Katie Spellman told CNN in an email.

The three-hour, 45-minute operation went "very well" considering "the extent of the damage," Spellman added.

She also revealed that former world No. 2 Kvitova must wear a cast for six to eight weeks and won't be able to put any weight on the hand for three months.

The 26-year-old was already set to miss January's Hopman Cup because of a stress fracture in her foot.