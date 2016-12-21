Story highlights Petra Kvitova undergoes surgery for nearly four hours

(CNN) Two-time Wimbledon tennis champion Petra Kvitova has undergone a near four-hour operation on "severe" hand injuries sustained after she was attacked by a knife-wielding robber in her apartment near the Czech capital of Prague Tuesday.

"Doctors repaired damage to tendons in all five digits of the left hand as well as two nerves," Kvitova's PR manager Katie Spellman told CNN in an email.

The three-hour and 45 minute operation went "very well" considering "the extent of the damage," Spellman added.

She also revealed that Kvitova must wear a cast for six to eight weeks and won't be able to put any weight on the hand for three months.

Kvitova was already set to miss January's Hopman Cup because of a stress fracture in her foot.

