Story highlights
- Petra Kvitova undergoes surgery for nearly four hours
- Will wear cast for six to eight weeks
- Suffered left hand injury during robbery
(CNN)Two-time Wimbledon tennis champion Petra Kvitova has undergone a near four-hour operation on "severe" hand injuries sustained after she was attacked by a knife-wielding robber in her apartment near the Czech capital of Prague Tuesday.
"Doctors repaired damage to tendons in all five digits of the left hand as well as two nerves," Kvitova's PR manager Katie Spellman told CNN in an email.
The three-hour and 45 minute operation went "very well" considering "the extent of the damage," Spellman added.
She also revealed that Kvitova must wear a cast for six to eight weeks and won't be able to put any weight on the hand for three months.
Kvitova was already set to miss January's Hopman Cup because of a stress fracture in her foot.
Being a left-handed player, it is as yet unclear how the injury and subsequent surgery could impact her game or rehabilitation period beyond the time she will wear the protective cast.
Speaking Tuesday, however, Kvitova revealed she was lucky to have survived the incident let alone considering when she will play next.
"I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive," she said via a post on her Facebook page. "The injury is severe and I will need to see specialists, but if you know anything about me I am strong and I will fight this."
Czech police told CNN that the attack took place just before 8.30 a.m. CET in Kvitova's apartment near the center of Prostejov, a small city about 160 miles east of Prague where a number of Czech tennis pros live and train during the offseason.
"The attacker was a man aged around 35 years, his identity is unknown and he is on the run. Police are working to determine what happened," the police spokesperson said.
Karel Tejkal, spokesman for the former world No. 2, told the state-run Czech Radio that "it looks like it was a random act and not a planned action."
A number of Tennis pros expressed their shock at the incident on social media and passed on their best wishes to Kvitova.
"So upset hearing the news about @Petra_Kvitova. Hands down one of the nicest people I've ever met. All my thoughts with her," said US star and World No.8, Madison Keys on Twitter.
Monica Puig, Olympic gold medal winner in Rio de Janeiro earlier this year, Tweeted: "Thinking of you @Petra_Kvitova .. stay strong! We are all with you."
Meanwhile, former French Open champion, Ana Ivanovic, said: "My thoughts and prayers are with Petra! She's a great fighter and I am positive she will be ok! @Petra_Kvitova thinking of you!"