Lapland is known as home of Santa Claus and seven-month winters

(CNN) Skiing in Santa Claus' back yard sounds like every child's dream.

Last month, the world's best skiers got to do just that as they landed in the town of Levi in Finland's picturesque Lapland region for the second stage of the 2017 FIS World Cup.

The fabled sub-Arctic landscape boasts some of the most beautiful and extreme surroundings in the world, from the phenomenon of the midnight sun to spectacular views of the northern lights.

And that's without mentioning the freezing temperatures that have been known to drop to -51 degrees C.

