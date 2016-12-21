Story highlights Rugby player makes headlines with solo try

(CNN) It's the sort of trick that could make you a hero -- or leave you looking like a bit of a chump.

Alan Knuckey had been trying to pull off his signature move for 15 years, and when he finally succeeded it made sporting headlines around the world.

Never mind that it was during an amateur club rugby match attended by the usual sparse crowd of dedicated fans -- video of the spectacular runaway try Knuckey scored after collecting his overhead back-heel kick has been viewed 2.7 million times on his Facebook page and picked up by major news outlets.

"I've been doing it for about 15 years and never, ever pulled it off," Knuckey, who plays for London team Charlton Park, told CNN's World Rugby show.

Playing against Old Colfeians last month, the scrum-half caught the ball behind his own try line and kicked it over his head with the heel of his boot. It sailed over the opposition defensive line, and he ran through to gather the ball and scoot 100 yards to dot down.