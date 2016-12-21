Trump to receive intel briefing, meet Flynn

Story highlights President-elect Donald Trump is receiving one President's Daily Briefing per week on average

Trump is set to meet with his national security adviser, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, to discuss events around the world

(CNN) Donald Trump is receiving the President's Daily Brief on Wednesday even as his practice for frequently skipping the PDB is coming under fire amid heightened global tensions and terror attacks.

Bucking precedent, Trump is averaging about one PDB a week since he began receiving the briefings after becoming President-elect, CNN has learned.

Trump has also received briefings on additional subjects such as North Korea, and has requested briefings on other specific topics.

By contrast, President Barack Obama and other key national security policymakers currently receive the brief six days a week, according to the CIA website . And Vice President-elect Mike Pence has been receiving briefings on a daily basis.

Trump has an intelligence officer available directly to him on a full-time basis, and has participated in multiple PDBs in some weeks, CNN has learned. And the transition team said last week Trump would be increasing his PDB participation to three times a week.

Read More