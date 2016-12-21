Trump just can't get over Election Day

Story highlights Trump tweeted about his victory on Wednesday, praising himself for focusing on the Electoral College

He criticized his opponent Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote, for running a bad campaign

(CNN) The new year is quickly approaching, and with it, a new administration that must face terror and other challenges around the world. But on Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump was looking back to his upset victory in the 2016 campaign, still eager to rebut naysayers who've criticized him for losing the popular vote.

Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning, "Campaigning to win the Electoral College is much more difficult & sophisticated than the popular vote. Hillary focused on the wrong states!"

He continued, "I would have done even better in the election, if that is possible, if the winner was based on the popular vote -- but would campaign differently."

The President-elect was tweeting about his Electoral College strength as the final popular vote total was emerging Wednesday as states finished their count and Clinton's whopping margin became clear.

Trump's victory was sealed on Monday by the Electoral College, where he defeated Hillary Clinton 304 to 227, based on the results of the November 8th election. Seven "faithless" electors voted for other candidates, costing Trump two votes and Clinton four.

