Trump calls Berlin rampage an 'attack on humanity'

Story highlights Trump didn't say whether he planned to re-evaluate his pledge to ban Muslims from the US

Trump said he last spoke with President Barack Obama two days ago

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday called the attack on Christmas market in Berlin earlier this week "an attack on humanity."

The President-elect, in his first public comments on the Berlin attack that left at least 12 people dead, emerged from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Wednesday before meeting with incoming National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and said, "What's going on is terrible."

Trump said in a written statement Monday in the wake of the attack that "ISIS and other Islamist terrorists continually slaughter Christians in their communities and places of worship as part of their global jihad."

But asked Wednesday about the focus on an attack against Christians, Trump asked, "Who said that?" and proceeded to qualify it as "an attack on humanity."

"It's an attack on humanity. That's what it is, it's an attack on humanity and it's got to be stopped," Trump said before heading back inside.

Read More