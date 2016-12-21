Story highlights Registry to track Arabs and Muslims has been unused since 2011 but structure remains in place

Schneiderman is concerned program could be revived by Trump administration

(CNN) New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman called on President Barack Obama on Wednesday to dismantle a program once used to register and track mostly Arab and Muslim men.

In a letter addressed to the President, Schneiderman wrote that the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System, or NSEERS, created after the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, did not reduce terrorist activity and instead "undermined trust" in law enforcement and instilled fear in some communities.

"We can't risk giving President-elect Trump the tools to create an unconstitutional religious registry," Schneiderman said in a separate statement.

Last month, nearly 200 organizations concerned that the incoming president may revive NSEERS asked Obama to abolish the program before he leaves office

NSEERS, sometimes called "Special Registration," was a program for registering and monitoring noncitizen visa holders -- such as students, workers and tourists -- that President George W. Bush's administration enacted a year after the 9/11 attacks.

