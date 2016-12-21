Sources: Russia tests anti-satellite weapon

(CNN) Russia has recently tested what is believed to be an anti-satellite weapon, US sources with knowledge of the test told CNN.

The US tracked the weapon and it did not create debris, indicating it did not destroy a target, the source said.

The Russian test, coming as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to enter the White House next month, could be seen as a provocative demonstration of Moscow's capability in space.

Russia has demonstrated the ability to launch anti-satellite weapons in the past, including its Nudol missile.

US military officials have expressed concerns about Russia's burgeoning anti-satellite arsenal, as the US has become increasingly dependent on satellites for both military and commercial uses.

