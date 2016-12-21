Blackburn pushes ramped-up vetting of refugees

Story highlights Rep. Marsha Blackburn is calling for enhanced vetting of Syrian refugees

The Tennessee Republican is a vocal supporter of President-elect Donald Trump

(CNN) Rep. Marsha Blackburn argued Wednesday for a more intense vetting system for incoming refugees, stating "there is no way to keep track of those that are coming in."

"Many of these individuals are not vetted," Blackburn told CNN's Brianna Keilar.

Keilar corrected Blackburn, noting that refugees who come to the US go through an extensive vetting process.

It can take up to two years for a Syrian refugee to get admitted to the US, State Department spokesman John Kirby told CNN after the interview, and 80% of those already here are women and children.

Asked for specific examples of refugees who went around the official process and were still granted access into the country, Blackburn pointed to the office of refugee resettlement and reception centers.

