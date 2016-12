Comey under fire again over Clinton emails

Story highlights Clinton lawyer argues new documents prove Comey's intervention was 'legally unauthorized'

(CNN) James Comey is back under fire.

The FBI director is facing renewed criticism after a judge ordered unsealed the warrant used to justify the bureau's review of emails between Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin. That review, which Comey revealed in the final weeks of the presidential race, shook the contest and revived the debate over the former secretary of state's use of a private email server during her time in office.

The affidavit in support of the warrant shows agents identified thousands of emails on disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner's laptop that appeared to show "regular email correspondence" between Clinton and Abedin. Given that the pair had previously been on email chains in which classified information was discussed, there was probable cause to justify the search of the newly discovered correspondence, the affidavit argued.

A new search would allow the FBI to work out whether there had been any outside "intrusions" into the laptop and to "determine if classified information was accessed by unauthorized users or transferred to any unauthorized persons," the affidavit read.

But Clinton's lawyer David Kendall said in a statement that the documents prove that Comey's intervention which produced "devastating but predictable damage politically" was "legally unauthorized and factually unnecessary."

