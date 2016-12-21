Trump transportation secretary hedges on massive new infrastructure injection

Story highlights Trump has pledged to invest $1 trillion in US roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects

Chao in a questionnaire also listed some of her financial investments

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Transportation doesn't seem enthusiastic about Trump's idea of a massive infrastructure investment.

Either that, or Elaine Chao is just being cautious.

Chao, the former labor secretary under President George W. Bush, stressed in a questionnaire she filed with the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation -- which will vote on her nomination -- the need to help streamline infrastructure projects by cutting red tape. She also hopes to help the Department of Transportation get the most out of every dollar of spending and said she will look to new technologies to improve US infrastructure.

Trump has pledged to invest $1 trillion in US roads, bridges, waterways and other infrastructure projects over the next 10 years to improve the nation's ailing infrastructure and boost the economy.

Chao said a "culture of good stewardship on behalf of the American people" must be "a top priority" for the transportation agency, but she did not mention the need for a cash infusion to improve the nation's ailing infrastructure -- as her would-be boss repeatedly stressed on the campaign trail.

