Poll: Democrats want someone new for 2020

Story highlights A survey of Democrats and independents found low levels of enthusiasm for another Clinton attempt

Other familiar Democratic faces did not excite majorities either

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump has yet to take office, but pollsters have already begun to dip their toes into the next presidential cycle.

USA Today/Suffolk University poll released Wednesday found Democratic and independent voters lukewarm on a handful of party leaders and most excited for "someone entirely new."

Just over 22% of respondents said Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party's failed candidate in the 2016 election, would excite them, while almost 15% said her running in 2020 would "make no difference" and about 62% said she should not run.

Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders both fared about twice as well as Clinton, but still failed to elicit excitement from a majority of respondents.

After publicly toying with the idea of running in 2020, Biden said he had no intention to do so. If he were to run and win, the current vice president would be 78 years old at the time of taking office. Sanders would be 79, and Trump would be 74.

Read More