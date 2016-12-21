Story highlights Lewandowski said he would still support Trump through his new venture

Whether Lewandowski would be included in the West Wing had been an open question

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is opening up a political consulting firm with another former Trump adviser -- a move that places him outside but very close to the White House next year.

Lewandowski and Barry Bennett, who formerly managed Ben Carson's unsuccessful bid for president, are teaming up on the new venture, called Avenue Strategies.

The pair announced the creation of the firm on Wednesday, as Trump was expected to begin announcing more of his White House staff. Whether Lewandowski would be included in the West Wing had been an open question during the transition.

It's unclear if Lewandowski had been offered anything in the Trump administration. He had met with Trump's influential son-in-law, Jared Kushner, on Monday, a source familiar confirmed to CNN. The transition did not respond to a request for comment or answer whether Lewandowski had been considered for a position in the White House.

But Lewandowski said he would still support Trump through his new venture.

