At Christmas, the message of Jesus we desperately need now

By Jay Parini

Updated 10:16 AM ET, Wed December 21, 2016

An Indian Christian prays at Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Delhi on Friday, December 25.
An Indian Christian prays at Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Delhi on Friday, December 25.
Amateur actors perform during a live nativity scene in Postojna Cave in Postojna, Slovenia, on Christmas Day. Some 500 performers participated in the biggest live nativity scene in the cave.
Amateur actors perform during a live nativity scene in Postojna Cave in Postojna, Slovenia, on Christmas Day. Some 500 performers participated in the biggest live nativity scene in the cave.
Tourists watch the Christmas Day sunrise behind Diamond Head from Waikiki Beach in Honolulu.
Tourists watch the Christmas Day sunrise behind Diamond Head from Waikiki Beach in Honolulu.
People run for the water at Exmouth Beach in Devon, England, during the Exmouth Christmas Day Swim on Friday, December 25.
People run for the water at Exmouth Beach in Devon, England, during the Exmouth Christmas Day Swim on Friday, December 25.
A girl plays in a plastic ball pit at a Christmas party in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on December 25.
A girl plays in a plastic ball pit at a Christmas party in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on December 25.
Pope Francis delivers his blessing from the central balcony of St. Peter&#39;s Basilica at the Vatican on Christmas Day.
Pope Francis delivers his blessing from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Christmas Day.
Fouad Twal, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, leads a Christmas midnight Mass at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, West Bank, early Christmas morning.
Fouad Twal, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, leads a Christmas midnight Mass at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, West Bank, early Christmas morning.
Pakistani Christians attend Christmas Day prayers at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Lahore, Pakistan, on December 25.
Pakistani Christians attend Christmas Day prayers at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Lahore, Pakistan, on December 25.
Members of the British royal family attend the traditional Christmas Day church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England.
Members of the British royal family attend the traditional Christmas Day church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England.
A U.S. soldier dressed as Santa Claus talks to fellow troops at Bagram Airfield north of Kabul, Afghanistan.
A U.S. soldier dressed as Santa Claus talks to fellow troops at Bagram Airfield north of Kabul, Afghanistan.
A mannequin in a Santa costume is strapped to a surfboard for easy transport along Bondi Beach as Tom Ray, left, of Britain, Ashley Pronyk of Canada, center, and Helen Maine of Britain celebrate Christmas in Sydney, Australia.
A mannequin in a Santa costume is strapped to a surfboard for easy transport along Bondi Beach as Tom Ray, left, of Britain, Ashley Pronyk of Canada, center, and Helen Maine of Britain celebrate Christmas in Sydney, Australia.
An armed police officer stands guard outside a shopping mall in Beijing on December 25. Security remained elevated in parts of Beijing on Friday, a day after the embassies of the United States and other countries in China warned of potential threats to Westerners around the Christmas holiday.
An armed police officer stands guard outside a shopping mall in Beijing on December 25. Security remained elevated in parts of Beijing on Friday, a day after the embassies of the United States and other countries in China warned of potential threats to Westerners around the Christmas holiday.
Assyrian Christians from Syria and Iraq attend a Christmas Mass at St. Georges Church in Beirut, Lebanon, on December 25.
Assyrian Christians from Syria and Iraq attend a Christmas Mass at St. Georges Church in Beirut, Lebanon, on December 25.
Girls look at photos after taking selfies in front of the Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Delhi on December 25.
Girls look at photos after taking selfies in front of the Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Delhi on December 25.
People attend a Christmas Mass in Islamabad, Pakistan.
People attend a Christmas Mass in Islamabad, Pakistan.
An Iraqi soldier stands guard as Christians attend a Christmas Mass at the Mar Youssef Church in Baghdad.
An Iraqi soldier stands guard as Christians attend a Christmas Mass at the Mar Youssef Church in Baghdad.
People pray as they attend a Christmas Mass at the Regina Mundi Church in Soweto, South Africa.
People pray as they attend a Christmas Mass at the Regina Mundi Church in Soweto, South Africa.
A man dressed as Santa Claus water skis on the Potomac River in Alexandria, Virginia, on Thursday, December 24.
A man dressed as Santa Claus water skis on the Potomac River in Alexandria, Virginia, on Thursday, December 24.
An Iraqi Christian holds a cross made of candles during a Christmas Mass at the Catholic Church of Our Lady of Deliverance/Salvation in central Baghdad, Iraq, on Thursday.
An Iraqi Christian holds a cross made of candles during a Christmas Mass at the Catholic Church of Our Lady of Deliverance/Salvation in central Baghdad, Iraq, on Thursday.
Children sing in a chorus at a Christmas church service at Antakya Orthodox Church in Hatay, Turkey, on Thursday.
Children sing in a chorus at a Christmas church service at Antakya Orthodox Church in Hatay, Turkey, on Thursday.
South Koreans wearing Santa Claus outfits promote a Christmas charity event in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday.
South Koreans wearing Santa Claus outfits promote a Christmas charity event in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday.
A costumed woman joins a Christmas parade at Pushkinskaya Square in Moscow on Thursday.
A costumed woman joins a Christmas parade at Pushkinskaya Square in Moscow on Thursday.
Nigerian pilgrims gather at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, West Bank, on Thursday. Every year, thousands of Christian pilgrims travel to the church, which marks the site of the cave in which Jesus is said to have been born.
Nigerian pilgrims gather at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, West Bank, on Thursday. Every year, thousands of Christian pilgrims travel to the church, which marks the site of the cave in which Jesus is said to have been born.
Another Christmas scene in Bethlehem, West Bank, on Thursday.
Another Christmas scene in Bethlehem, West Bank, on Thursday.
Pope Francis kisses a figurine of baby Jesus during a Mass at St. Peter&#39;s Basilica in the Vatican on Christmas Eve.
Pope Francis kisses a figurine of baby Jesus during a Mass at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on Christmas Eve.
A cross-bearer attends a Christmas Eve Mass at a Catholic church in Beijing on Thursday.
A cross-bearer attends a Christmas Eve Mass at a Catholic church in Beijing on Thursday.
A woman performs &quot;The Song of the Sybil&quot; during a rehearsal at Barcelona&#39;s cathedral in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday.
A woman performs "The Song of the Sybil" during a rehearsal at Barcelona's cathedral in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday.
Story highlights

  • Jay Parini: For Christians, Christmas about the meaning of Jesus' birth. 'Has the message of love ever been more desperately needed?'
  • He says in a year when we are buffeted by scornful voices, Christmas brings spirit of peace, inclusion and radical equality

Jay Parini, a poet and novelist, teaches at Middlebury College. His recent books include "Jesus: The Human Face of God" and "New and Collected Poems, 1975-2015." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN)As Christmas draws close, over 2 billion people who identify as Christians -- by far the largest religious group in the world -- prepare for the happiest celebration of the liturgical year. This season is about the coming of Jesus, that miraculous moment known as the Incarnation, which quite literally means the "putting into flesh" of spirit. God became man, and Jesus, for those who follow him, became the Messiah, the Prince of Peace.

Jesus represents a turning point in world history: Suddenly, the message of love was underscored, lifted and laid bare.
    Jay Parini
    Jay Parini
    Perhaps my favorite passage in the gospels occurs in Mark 12:28-31. A man who has heard Jesus teaching asks him bluntly: "Of all the commandments, what is the most important one?" Jesus doesn't hesitate to answer, saying there are two key commandments. "Love God, and love your neighbor as yourself." These teachings form the central tenets of the faith, and they remain at the very heart of Christianity.
    Has the message of love ever been more desperately needed?
    The gospels narrate the life of Jesus vividly, with two of them -- Matthew and Luke -- offering different versions of his birth -- the Christmas story.
    In Matthew, we get a story of terror and flight: The wicked King Herod wants to get rid of a potential rival, whose rumored birth has unsettled him. (The Wise Men, having passed through Jerusalem en route to visit Jesus, spilled the beans about a new "king of the Jews," and thus Herod learned of the existence of a potential rival.) To escape Herod's order for the massacre of all male children under the age of 2, Jesus and his family flee to Egypt, where they hide until the coast is clear, at which point they return to Nazareth safely.
    &quot;Mele Kalikimaka&quot; is the Hawaiian Christmas greeting made famous by Bing Crosby&#39;s hit song of 1950. What the Aloha State lacks in snow it more than makes up for with festive vibes of peace and goodwill.
    Honolulu, Hawaii "Mele Kalikimaka" is the Hawaiian Christmas greeting made famous by Bing Crosby's hit song of 1950. What the Aloha State lacks in snow it more than makes up for with festive vibes of peace and goodwill.
    For Finns, Rovaniemi&#39;s location just north of the Arctic Circle is Christmas Central. Children make gingerbread cookies with Mrs. Claus, enroll in Elf School and write wish lists with a traditional quill.
    Lapland, FinlandFor Finns, Rovaniemi's location just north of the Arctic Circle is Christmas Central. Children make gingerbread cookies with Mrs. Claus, enroll in Elf School and write wish lists with a traditional quill.
    Across Austria and Bavaria, in December people dress up as terrifying Alpine beasts known as krampuses and rampage through the streets in search of naughty children in need of punishment. The last &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.salzburg.info/en/art_culture/advent_new_years_eve/krampus_percht&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Krampus Run&lt;/a&gt; in Salzburg this year is on the winter solstice, December 21.
    Salzburg, Austria Across Austria and Bavaria, in December people dress up as terrifying Alpine beasts known as krampuses and rampage through the streets in search of naughty children in need of punishment. The last Krampus Run in Salzburg this year is on the winter solstice, December 21.
    Downtown Valletta, Malta, is filled with Christmas spirit. Visitors can check out carolers singing outside the Baroque St. John&#39;s Co-Cathedral during Advent and a dizzying display of Christmas lights on Republic Street.
    MaltaDowntown Valletta, Malta, is filled with Christmas spirit. Visitors can check out carolers singing outside the Baroque St. John's Co-Cathedral during Advent and a dizzying display of Christmas lights on Republic Street.
    A seasonal favorite, the 18-day Bath Christmas Market has more than 170 wooden chalets selling distinctively British handmade crafts in a quaint Georgian setting.
    Bath, EnglandA seasonal favorite, the 18-day Bath Christmas Market has more than 170 wooden chalets selling distinctively British handmade crafts in a quaint Georgian setting.
    The Three Kings parade through the streets of Barcelona is a magnificent cavalcade of floats. Canons are fired and fireworks set off as the mayor hands the Magi the keys to the city.
    Barcelona, SpainThe Three Kings parade through the streets of Barcelona is a magnificent cavalcade of floats. Canons are fired and fireworks set off as the mayor hands the Magi the keys to the city.
    Rockefeller Center&#39;s ice rink has been around for 80 years; the decorated tree has been a holiday tradition since 1931.
    New YorkRockefeller Center's ice rink has been around for 80 years; the decorated tree has been a holiday tradition since 1931.
    Nuremberg&#39;s Christmas Market Council is serious about making sure only traditional handmade toys and holiday goods are sold. No mass-produced plastic garlands here.
    Nuremberg, GermanyNuremberg's Christmas Market Council is serious about making sure only traditional handmade toys and holiday goods are sold. No mass-produced plastic garlands here.
    Old Quebec is turned into a Christmas village straight out of a Charles Dickens story.
    Quebec City, CanadaOld Quebec is turned into a Christmas village straight out of a Charles Dickens story.
    Rows of small, beautiful huts make up the Yule Town Christmas market on Ingolfstorg, where Reykjavik visitors can pick up Christmas gifts, decorations and snacks.
    Reykjavik, IcelandRows of small, beautiful huts make up the Yule Town Christmas market on Ingolfstorg, where Reykjavik visitors can pick up Christmas gifts, decorations and snacks.
    Piñatas, posadas and ponche sum up the festivities in the colorful Mexican city of San Miguel de Allende, where Christmas is both a solemn and celebratory affair.
    San Miguel de Allende, MexicoPiñatas, posadas and ponche sum up the festivities in the colorful Mexican city of San Miguel de Allende, where Christmas is both a solemn and celebratory affair.
    Strasbourg&#39;s series of themed Christmas villages morph the city into a visual and gastronomic wonderland. Luxembourg is honored this year with its own dedicated village.
    Strasbourg, FranceStrasbourg's series of themed Christmas villages morph the city into a visual and gastronomic wonderland. Luxembourg is honored this year with its own dedicated village.
    For a Christmas more chilled than chilly, try a summer break in Queenstown. You can jetboat, river surf, or paraglide on Lake Wakatipu, or simply set up camp along the lakefront and enjoy a hearty Christmas meal of lamb, seafood, and chicken on the barbie.
    Queenstown, New Zealand For a Christmas more chilled than chilly, try a summer break in Queenstown. You can jetboat, river surf, or paraglide on Lake Wakatipu, or simply set up camp along the lakefront and enjoy a hearty Christmas meal of lamb, seafood, and chicken on the barbie.
    Valkenburg&#39;s Velvet Cave is transformed into a Christmas market and the residence of Santa, where visitors can see his room of presents and reindeer sleigh.
    Valkenburg, The NetherlandsValkenburg's Velvet Cave is transformed into a Christmas market and the residence of Santa, where visitors can see his room of presents and reindeer sleigh.
    Christmas is a year-round occasion in this Midwest town of fewer than 3,000 residents. Santa Claus, Indiana, receives thousands of letters a year from children trying to reach St. Nick himself.
    Santa Claus, IndianaChristmas is a year-round occasion in this Midwest town of fewer than 3,000 residents. Santa Claus, Indiana, receives thousands of letters a year from children trying to reach St. Nick himself.
    Matthew's tone is somber, even grave, throughout his narrative: The baby Jesus and his family become refugees, and there is a sense of foreboding that reflects the date of its composition -- around the time when the great temple in Jerusalem was destroyed by the Roman army, once again scattering the Jewish population to the four winds.
    In Luke, we get a calmer story, a pastoral one: with shepherds keeping watch over their flocks by night, and Jesus being born nearby, in a lowly manger in Bethlehem, and then (eight days later, in accord with Jewish tradition) taken to Jerusalem for the ritual dedication of a child.
    Luke traces the ancestry of Jesus back to Abraham, emphasizing his universality -- he is indeed the savior of the human race, not just the Jews. Luke's voice in these Christmas passages is joyful, celebratory. The angel says to the shepherds on the night of Jesus' birth: "Do not be afraid. I bring you news that will be a great joy for all the people." (Luke 2:10)
    Having both Christmas stories rounds out our idea of what the coming of Jesus means.
    In Matthew, he enters a world of political turmoil: Herod the Great was a tyrant, a megalomaniac, and yet easily threatened by a child. And it's moving to think of Jesus and his family as refugees escaping over the border, bewildered and afraid.
    This aspect of the story appeals to our deep instinct to protect all of those who flee oppression -- in America, a tradition that goes back centuries. (Our pilgrim fathers were, of course, in flight from persecution when they first arrived on our shores in November of 1620.)
    The softer story found in Luke is comforting, as one thinks of the joy that Jesus brought to his parents and the community in Jerusalem, who welcomed him to the temple (Luke 2:22-40).
    Jesus was seen as "a light for revelation to the Gentiles" as well as the "glory" of his people, Israel. We hear that Jesus, as a child, "grew and became strong; he was filled with wisdom, and the grace of God was on him."
    The message that Jesus brought to the world was one of tolerance. As a grown man, he sat and broke bread with lepers and whores, with the poor, with those in need of protection. He taught that great wealth was a hindrance to salvation, and cautioned his followers: "Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth." (Matthew 6:19).
    In the Sermon on the Mount, his most central teaching (which appear in Chapters 5, 6 and 7 of Matthew), he said, "Blessed are the poor in spirit" and "Blessed are the meek." He lauded "the peacemakers," and reminded his followers that Hebrew scripture said, "Thou shall not kill." But he went a step further, saying: "Thou shalt not even become angry."
    At every turn, he modeled calmness, forgiveness, a willingness to go the extra mile on behalf of his neighbor.
    Jesus urged us to turn the other cheek when struck. He asked us not only to tolerate our enemies, but to love them. This is a fierce teaching, but it's the greatest message that has ever come to us.
    Finally, Jesus said: "Judge not, unless you wished to be judged yourself." (Matthew 7:1)
    Christ put before us a hard path, one that few have really tried to follow. As G. K. Chesterton famously wrote: "The Christian ideal has not been tried and found wanting. It has been found difficult, and left untried."
    In this difficult year in American life, we've been buffeted by loud, scornful voices. The idea of loving our neighbors as ourselves has been mostly set aside. And we have all been (I condemn myself here) too quick to judge.
    As we settle into Christmas and its festivities, I hope we allow Jesus to speak to us, as he did, so vividly in the gospels. And I hope we remember his message of peace, inclusion and radical equality. This teaching has lost nothing of its urgency. It's a light that shines in this dark time.