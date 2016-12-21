America is falling far behind on educating its kids

Story highlights Harold Levy: Our schools are failing to prepare graduates for our increasingly competitive global economy.

Former New York City Schools Chancellor Harold O. Levy is executive director of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, which awards scholarships to high-achieving students from low-income families and grants to organizations that serve such students. The views expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Education has long been the fuel that powered the mighty engine of our nation's economy. As the number of Americans with high school and college degrees soared right after World War II, our middle class grew dramatically and the United States reached new heights of job creation, productivity and prosperity, becoming the envy of the world.

But today American students are falling far behind those in other nations. Why? Our schools are failing to prepare graduates for our increasingly competitive global economy. Improving our nation's education system will be a major bipartisan challenge for the incoming Trump administration, as well as for Congress, the states and, most importantly, individual school districts.

American students dropped from 28th place in math in 2012 to 35th place in 2015, among the 60 nations where students took the PISA test in both years. In 2015, among all 73 nations and economies where the test was administered to 540,000 students, American students dropped to 40th place in math, and placed 25th in science and 24th in reading.

One reason for these statistics is that governments at every level in the United States have underfunded our system of elementary and secondary schools, as well as public colleges and universities.