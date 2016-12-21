Story highlights Seven-year-old meets with Turkish president

Hatay, Turkey (CNN) Bana Alabed, the seven-year-old Syrian girl who brought the plight of Aleppo's victims to the world, wrote the latest chapter in her extraordinary story by meeting Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

The meeting, at the presidential palace in the Turkish capital, was captured on camera and appears to show Bana thanking Erdogan in English, saying: "Thank you for supporting the children of Aleppo and help us to get out from war. I love you."

Bana took to Twitter during the siege of eastern Aleppo to share her experiences, which were written by her English teacher mother, Fatemah.

She has more than 350,000 followers on the social network and tweeted after the meeting of how happy she was to meet with the President.