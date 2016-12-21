Breaking News

Syria: Aleppo evacuations resume after brief delay

By James Masters and Max Blau, CNN

Updated 5:38 PM ET, Wed December 21, 2016

Story highlights

  • Evacuations had been delayed Tuesday, but buses are running again
  • International Red Cross says snow has been falling and many are struggling to keep warm

(CNN)The latest evacuations from eastern Aleppo resumed Wednesday after a brief delay, according to Syrian state television.

No reason was given for the delay. The International Red Cross said snow has been falling and many are struggling to keep warm.
    According to Syrian state TV, a number of buses with armed people and their families were leaving the Al-Sokkari area in eastern Aleppo and heading to Al-Rashdin in western Aleppo.
    It said 20 buses departed from eastern Aleppo on Wednesday, while 1,500 civilians are expected to be evacuated from Kafraya and Foua villages in mainly rebel-held Idlib province simultaneously.
    The Red Cross confirmed that all hospital patients have been evacuated in eastern Aleppo.
    Israel offers help

    On Tuesday, Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel wanted to help treat those who had been wounded in Aleppo.
    Israel has treated thousands of Syrians over the past couple of years at the Ziv Medical Center in the north of the country.
    "We see the tragedy, the terrible suffering of civilians," Netanyahu said.
    "I've asked the Foreign Ministry to seek ways to expand our medical assistance to the civilian casualties of the Syrian tragedy, specifically in Aleppo where we're prepared to take in wounded women and children and also men if they're not combatants.
    "We'd like to do that, bring them to Israel, take care of them in our hospitals, as we've done with thousands of Syrian civilians.
    "We're looking into the ways of doing this, but it's being explored as we speak."
    Tens of thousands evacuated from Aleppo

    On Tuesday, state-run TV station Al-Ikhbariya reported the Syrian army had used loudspeakers to urge remaining rebels to leave the area, warning it intended to enter the enclave to "remove remnants of terrorism."
    More than 37,000 people have already been evacuated from Aleppo, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted. The remainder, he hoped, would be out of the besieged city by Wednesday.
    The International Committee of the Red Cross has put the number of evacuees since last Thursday at 25,000 and said the operation is "still ongoing."
    A further 750 people have so far been evacuated from the largely Shiite villages of Fuaa and Kafraya in Idlib province as part of the same deal, the ICRC said.

    A shaky ceasefire, a careful evacuation

    Civilians wait to be bussed out of besieged areas of eastern Aleppo, Syria, as evacuations continue on Monday, December 19. A people-swap deal struck between rebels and Syrian government forces was set to begin over the weekend, but evacuations were temporarily put on hold after a number of buses were set on fire.
    Syrian pro-government forces wave to evacuees from the villages of Foua and Kefraya on December 19. While people were being bused out of Aleppo, safe passage was also given to people in areas held or besieged by rebels, the Aleppo Media Center activist group said.
    Syrian pro-government forces wave to evacuees from the villages of Foua and Kefraya on December 19. While people were being bused out of Aleppo, safe passage was also given to people in areas held or besieged by rebels, the Aleppo Media Center activist group said.
    Militants burned at least five buses assigned to evacuate people in Aleppo on Sunday, December 18. Aleppo has been held by rebels for the past four years, but it is now almost entirely under government control.
    Militants burned at least five buses assigned to evacuate people in Aleppo on Sunday, December 18. Aleppo has been held by rebels for the past four years, but it is now almost entirely under government control.
    Buses drive through the Syrian government-controlled crossing of Ramoussa, on the southern outskirts of Aleppo, on December 18.
    Buses drive through the Syrian government-controlled crossing of Ramoussa, on the southern outskirts of Aleppo, on December 18.
    Buses drive through the Syrian government-controlled crossing of Ramoussa, on the southern outskirts of Aleppo, on December 18.
    Russian soldiers and Syrian pro-government forces look on as civilians and rebel fighters are evacuated from Aleppo on Friday, December 16. Evacuations began a day earlier under a new ceasefire between rebels and pro-government forces.
    Pro-government forces guard a convoy of buses and ambulances during the evacuation operation on December 16.
    Pro-government forces guard a convoy of buses and ambulances during the evacuation operation on December 16.
    Pro-government forces guard a convoy of buses and ambulances during the evacuation operation on December 16.
    Civilians arrive in the opposition-controlled Khan al-Aassal region, to the west of Aleppo, on Thursday, December 15. Most of the civilians from Aleppo will be taken to a rebel-controlled area in the neighboring province of Idlib.
    A wounded boy sits inside an ambulance during the evacuations on December 15.
    A wounded boy sits inside an ambulance during the evacuations on December 15.
    A wounded boy sits inside an ambulance during the evacuations on December 15.
    Staff members of the Syrian Red Crescent wait near ambulances as the evacuation operation gets underway on December 15.
    Buses line up to transport people away from eastern Aleppo on December 15.
    Buses line up to transport people away from eastern Aleppo on December 15.
    A woman leads family members toward the evacuation buses on December 15.
    A woman leads family members toward the evacuation buses on December 15.
    A woman in a wheelchair waits to board a bus during evacuations on December 15.
    A woman in a wheelchair waits to board a bus during evacuations on December 15.
    A member of the civil defense carries a wounded boy out of a hospital in eastern Aleppo on December 15.
    A member of the civil defense carries a wounded boy out of a hospital in eastern Aleppo on December 15.
    Pro-government forces advance in Aleppo on Wednesday, December 14.
    Pro-government forces advance in Aleppo on Wednesday, December 14.
    A wounded woman is helped into the bed of a truck on December 14.
    A wounded woman is helped into the bed of a truck on December 14.
    Buses wait to evacuate people in Aleppo on December 14.
    Buses wait to evacuate people in Aleppo on December 14.
    Pro-government forces advance on December 14.
    Pro-government forces advance on December 14.
    Pro-government forces advance on December 14.
    Pro-government forces walk in the ancient Umayyad Mosque after capturing the area on Tuesday, December 13.
    Syrians depart a rebel-controlled area of Aleppo on December 13.
    Syrians depart a rebel-controlled area of Aleppo on December 13.
    Syrians depart a rebel-controlled area of Aleppo on December 13.
    Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, arrive in Aleppo's Fardos neighborhood on December 13.
    A Syrian child cooks in the street in a rebel-held area of Aleppo on December 13.
    A Syrian child cooks in the street in a rebel-held area of Aleppo on December 13.
    A Syrian child cooks in the street in a rebel-held area of Aleppo on December 13.
    Syrian civilians take food from a storage room that was formerly held by the opposition forces in eastern Aleppo's al-Kalasseh neighborhood on December 13.
    Pro-government fighters wave from a truck as they pass civilians fleeing the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 13.
    Pro-government fighters wave from a truck as they pass civilians fleeing the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 13.
    A woman reacts as she evacuates the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood with her two children on December 13.
    A woman reacts as she evacuates the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood with her two children on December 13.
    Syrians celebrate in a government-held district of Aleppo on Monday, December 12.
    Syrians celebrate in a government-held district of Aleppo on Monday, December 12.
    Pro-government forces patrol the al-Saleheen neighborhood in eastern Aleppo on December 12.
    Pro-government forces patrol the al-Saleheen neighborhood in eastern Aleppo on December 12.
    Rebels in southeastern Aleppo target government forces with anti-aircraft weaponry on December 12.
    Rebels in southeastern Aleppo target government forces with anti-aircraft weaponry on December 12.
    Civilians flee the Sukkari neighborhood in southeastern Aleppo on December 12.
    Civilians flee the Sukkari neighborhood in southeastern Aleppo on December 12.
    Pro-government forces patrol Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed district on December 12 after it was recaptured from rebel forces.
    Pro-government forces patrol Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed district on December 12 after it was recaptured from rebel forces.
    Pro-government forces patrol Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed district on December 12 after it was recaptured from rebel forces.
    In this handout photo from the International Committee for the Red Cross, women displaced from eastern Aleppo gather at a shelter in the village of Jibreen, south of Aleppo, on December 12.
    Smoke rises from the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 12.
    Smoke rises from the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 12.
    Smoke rises from the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 12.
    Civilians from eastern Aleppo stream into a government checkpoint at the al-Hawoz street roundabout on Saturday, December 10.
    Rebel fighters take aim at pro-government positions in Aleppo on Friday, December 9.
    Rebel fighters take aim at pro-government positions in Aleppo on Friday, December 9.
    Syrian rebels walk down a street in eastern Aleppo on December 9.
    Syrian rebels walk down a street in eastern Aleppo on December 9.
    Clouds of smoke billow from eastern Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood on Monday, December 5.
    Clouds of smoke billow from eastern Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood on Monday, December 5.
    Battle for Aleppo
    By the end of last week, the Syrian army had made enough progress in its offensive for President Bashar al-Assad to refer to the progress made as the "liberation" of Aleppo.
    "History is being written by every Syrian citizen," Assad said.
    After reclaiming some rebel territory, Syrian officials and rebel leaders agreed to a ceasefire designed to grant civilians safe passage out of the city. Humanitarian workers initially helped about 9,000 people leave Aleppo behind.
    This past Friday, the evacuation stopped, placing the fragile accord in doubt, after Iranian militias targeted the road that leads into besieged areas of eastern Aleppo with 23-millimeter gunfire, according to the Aleppo Media Center, or AMC, activist group.
    Tens of thousands of refugees were left in limbo, many of the them forced to sleep outdoors, or in bombed-out buildings, as temperatures plunged below zero.
    Both sides struck another agreement the following day to provide safe passage to those loyal to Assad's regime, including Iranian militia groups, from areas held or besieged by rebels, AMC said. It was a new demand in exchange for the evacuation of civilians, rebels and others loyal to the opposition from eastern Aleppo.
    On Monday, the United Nations Security Council voted unanimously to redeploy staff to Aleppo to monitor and report on the evacuation of civilians.

    Leaving or left behind in Aleppo?

    It's not clear how many civilians are left in Aleppo, but the evacuations could wrap up this week.
    Of those leaving, some will head to Idlib province. But for many, being taken to Idlib is trading one war zone for another. Idlib is widely expected to be the regime's next target, and the evacuations are effectively moving rebels to one containable zone.
    Turkey is building a new refugee camp for the evacuees from eastern Aleppo. The camp is in the countryside of Idlib and will be able to host 50,000 people when finished.
    Turkey, whose once-icy ties with Russia have thawed in recent months, found itself pulled further into the conflict this week as a police officer assassinated the Russian ambassador in Ankara while shouting: "Do not forget Aleppo!"
    Russia and Turkey have agreed to work together on an investigation -- and have vowed to not let the shooting derail progress made toward the end of the war in Syria.

    CNN's Sarah Sirgany, Eyad Kourdi, Sarah Faidell, Sebastian Shukla, Alla Eshchenko, Oren Liebermann and Schams Elwazer contributed to this report.