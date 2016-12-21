Breaking News

Female doctors have healthier patients, study suggests

By Shefali Luthra, Kaiser Health News

Updated 6:28 AM ET, Wed December 21, 2016

Florence Nightingale (1820-1910) was an English nurse who became the first woman to receive the Order of Merit for her efforts during the Crimean War. As a nurse, she spent her night rounds giving personal care to the wounded and became known as the 'Lady with the Lamp'.
Florence NightingaleFlorence Nightingale (1820-1910) was an English nurse who became the first woman to receive the Order of Merit for her efforts during the Crimean War. As a nurse, she spent her night rounds giving personal care to the wounded and became known as the 'Lady with the Lamp'.
Elizabeth Garrett Anderson (1836-1917) was the first woman to qualify as a physician and surgeon in England. In 1872, she founded the New Hospital for Women in London where women from all over the city could be treated for gynecological conditions. She also co-founded the London School of Medicine for Women, where she lectured, paving the way for medical education for women.
Elizabeth Garrett AndersonElizabeth Garrett Anderson (1836-1917) was the first woman to qualify as a physician and surgeon in England. In 1872, she founded the New Hospital for Women in London where women from all over the city could be treated for gynecological conditions. She also co-founded the London School of Medicine for Women, where she lectured, paving the way for medical education for women.
Marie Curie (1867-1934) was a Polish chemist and the first woman to win a Nobel Prize. She is the only woman to win the award twice, and one of only four individuals to win it in two different categories (physics and chemistry). Along with her husband, Pierre Curie, she discovered polonium and radium which were crucial in the development of X-rays. Curie helped equip ambulances with X-rays during World War I and became head of radiological service for the International Red Cross.
Marie CurieMarie Curie (1867-1934) was a Polish chemist and the first woman to win a Nobel Prize. She is the only woman to win the award twice, and one of only four individuals to win it in two different categories (physics and chemistry). Along with her husband, Pierre Curie, she discovered polonium and radium which were crucial in the development of X-rays. Curie helped equip ambulances with X-rays during World War I and became head of radiological service for the International Red Cross.
Alice Catherine Evans (1881-1975) was a U.S. microbiologist who became the first female scientist to be permanently hired by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Her work involved investigating bacteriology in milk and cheese. In 1918 she identified a bacterial infection carried by cows that could cause undulating fevers in humans. Soon after, milk pasteurization laws were enforced.
Alice Catherine Evans Alice Catherine Evans (1881-1975) was a U.S. microbiologist who became the first female scientist to be permanently hired by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Her work involved investigating bacteriology in milk and cheese. In 1918 she identified a bacterial infection carried by cows that could cause undulating fevers in humans. Soon after, milk pasteurization laws were enforced.
Gerty Cori (1896-1957) was a Czech-American biochemist who became the third woman, and first American woman, to win a Nobel Prize in science and the first woman to ever be awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1947. She won the award with her husband, Carl Cori, for their discovery of the catalytic enzymes involved in the reversible conversion of glycogen -- an energy store in the body -- into glucose for energy.
Gerty Cori Gerty Cori (1896-1957) was a Czech-American biochemist who became the third woman, and first American woman, to win a Nobel Prize in science and the first woman to ever be awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1947. She won the award with her husband, Carl Cori, for their discovery of the catalytic enzymes involved in the reversible conversion of glycogen -- an energy store in the body -- into glucose for energy.
Barbara McClintock (1902-1992), was a U.S. geneticist and biologist. She won the 1983 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for her discovery of mobile genetic elements, or "jumping genes." Her discovery revealed that genes are responsible for switching on and off the physical traits of an organism.
Barbara McClintock Barbara McClintock (1902-1992), was a U.S. geneticist and biologist. She won the 1983 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for her discovery of mobile genetic elements, or "jumping genes." Her discovery revealed that genes are responsible for switching on and off the physical traits of an organism. Pictured, Barbara McClintock alongside English novelist William Golding at the Nobel ceremony in 1983.
Elsie Widdowson (1906-2000) was a British dietitian and pioneer of the scientific study of nutrition. She and Dr Robert McCance are remembered for their work in World War II when they were responsible for overseeing the government mandated addition of vitamins to food and war time rationing. Widdowson went on to become President of the Nutrition Society, Neonatal Society and the British Nutrition Foundation.
Elsie Widdowson Elsie Widdowson (1906-2000) was a British dietitian and pioneer of the scientific study of nutrition. She and Dr Robert McCance are remembered for their work in World War II when they were responsible for overseeing the government mandated addition of vitamins to food and war time rationing. Widdowson went on to become President of the Nutrition Society, Neonatal Society and the British Nutrition Foundation.
Rita Levi-Montalcini (1909-2012) was an Italian neuroscientist known for her work in neurobiology. Along with Stanley Cohen, she won the 1986 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discovery of nerve growth factor, a protein controlling growth and development. Prior to her death in 2012, she was the oldest living Nobel laureate and first ever to reach their 100th birthday.
Rita Levi-MontalciniRita Levi-Montalcini (1909-2012) was an Italian neuroscientist known for her work in neurobiology. Along with Stanley Cohen, she won the 1986 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discovery of nerve growth factor, a protein controlling growth and development. Prior to her death in 2012, she was the oldest living Nobel laureate and first ever to reach their 100th birthday.
Gertrude Elion (1918-1999) was a U.S. biochemist. Her research led to the development of many drugs, including ones used to treat malaria, herpes, meningitis and leukemia. In 1988, Elion, together with George Hitchings and Sir James Black, received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their insight into the principles of drug treatments. She later became the first female to be inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame.
Gertrude B. ElionGertrude Elion (1918-1999) was a U.S. biochemist. Her research led to the development of many drugs, including ones used to treat malaria, herpes, meningitis and leukemia. In 1988, Elion, together with George Hitchings and Sir James Black, received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their insight into the principles of drug treatments. She later became the first female to be inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame.
Rosalind Elsie Franklin (1920-1958) was an English chemist and X-ray crystallographer best known for her pioneering use of X-ray diffraction and the discovery of the molecular structure of DNA. Her contributions were largely recognized posthumously.
Rosalind Elsie FranklinRosalind Elsie Franklin (1920-1958) was an English chemist and X-ray crystallographer best known for her pioneering use of X-ray diffraction and the discovery of the molecular structure of DNA. Her contributions were largely recognized posthumously.
American physicist Rosalyn Sussman Yalow (1921-2011) won the 1977 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine, for her development of radioimmunoassay (RIA). One use of these sensitive assays was to enable blood from donors to be screened for diseases such as hepatitis. Yalow conducted ground breaking research into type II diabetes and was the second woman in this category to win a Nobel Prize.
Rosalyn Sussman Yalow American physicist Rosalyn Sussman Yalow (1921-2011) won the 1977 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine, for her development of radioimmunoassay (RIA). One use of these sensitive assays was to enable blood from donors to be screened for diseases such as hepatitis. Yalow conducted ground breaking research into type II diabetes and was the second woman in this category to win a Nobel Prize.
Tu Youyou, born in 1930, is a Chinese pharmaceutical chemist and teacher. She is most well-known for discovering artemisinin and dihydroartemisinin. These drugs were used to treat malaria and have saved millions of lives. In 2015, she was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine with William C. Campbell and Satoshi Ōmura for her work.
Tu YouyouTu Youyou, born in 1930, is a Chinese pharmaceutical chemist and teacher. She is most well-known for discovering artemisinin and dihydroartemisinin. These drugs were used to treat malaria and have saved millions of lives. In 2015, she was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine with William C. Campbell and Satoshi Ōmura for her work.
Christiane Nüsslein-Volhard, born in 1942, is a German biologist. She won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1995 alongside Eric Wieschaus and Edward B. Lewis for their contribution to research on the genes underlying the control of embryonic development.
Christiane Nüsslein-VolhardChristiane Nüsslein-Volhard, born in 1942, is a German biologist. She won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1995 alongside Eric Wieschaus and Edward B. Lewis for their contribution to research on the genes underlying the control of embryonic development.
Francoise Barre-Sinoussi, born in 1947, is a French virologist. She was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2008 alongside Luc Montagnier for their identification of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). She was President of the International AIDS society in 2012 and today remains a Professor at the Institut Pasteur, France and Research Director at INSERM.
Francoise Barre-SinoussiFrancoise Barre-Sinoussi, born in 1947, is a French virologist. She was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2008 alongside Luc Montagnier for their identification of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). She was President of the International AIDS society in 2012 and today remains a Professor at the Institut Pasteur, France and Research Director at INSERM.
Margaret Chan OBE, born in 1947, is Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO). She is from the People's Republic of China and began her career in public health with the Hong Kong department of Health where she was appointed Director in 1994. In this role she confronted the first human outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza and in 2003 controlled severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in Hong Kong.
Margaret ChanMargaret Chan OBE, born in 1947, is Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO). She is from the People's Republic of China and began her career in public health with the Hong Kong department of Health where she was appointed Director in 1994. In this role she confronted the first human outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza and in 2003 controlled severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in Hong Kong.
Linda B. Buck, born in 1947, is an U.S. biologist. She was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2004, along with Richard Axel, for their discovery of olfactory receptors that bind odour molecules and play a central role in our sense of smell.
Linda B. BuckLinda B. Buck, born in 1947, is an U.S. biologist. She was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2004, along with Richard Axel, for their discovery of olfactory receptors that bind odour molecules and play a central role in our sense of smell.
Elizabeth Blackburn, born in 1948, is an Australian biologist and current President of the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. She was awarded the 2009 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for her joint discovery of telomerase, an enzyme that maintains the length and integrity of the ends of chromosomes, which is critical for the health and survival of all living cells and organisms.
Elizabeth BlackburnElizabeth Blackburn, born in 1948, is an Australian biologist and current President of the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. She was awarded the 2009 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for her joint discovery of telomerase, an enzyme that maintains the length and integrity of the ends of chromosomes, which is critical for the health and survival of all living cells and organisms.
Carol Greider, born in 1961, is an U.S. molecular biologist and co-discoverer of telomerase, an enzyme critical for maintaining the length and integrity of chromosome ends, which play a role in cell aging. She made the discovery as a student of Elizabeth Blackburn with whom she was later awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine.
Carol GreiderCarol Greider, born in 1961, is an U.S. molecular biologist and co-discoverer of telomerase, an enzyme critical for maintaining the length and integrity of chromosome ends, which play a role in cell aging. She made the discovery as a student of Elizabeth Blackburn with whom she was later awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine.
May-Britt Moser, born in 1963, is a Norwegian neuroscientist. She, alongside Edvard Moser and John O'Keefe, won the 2014 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their work concerning grid cells that make up the positioning system of the brain. Her work enabled scientists to gain new insight into cognitive processes and spatial deficits associated with neurological conditions such as Alzheimer's Disease.
May-Britt MoserMay-Britt Moser, born in 1963, is a Norwegian neuroscientist. She, alongside Edvard Moser and John O'Keefe, won the 2014 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their work concerning grid cells that make up the positioning system of the brain. Her work enabled scientists to gain new insight into cognitive processes and spatial deficits associated with neurological conditions such as Alzheimer's Disease.
Joanne Liu, born in 1965, is a Canadian doctor and current International President of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF - Doctors Without Borders). Dr Liu helped create the telemedicine project, which connects MSF patients in 150 remote sites to more than 300 medical specialists around the world.
Joanne LiuJoanne Liu, born in 1965, is a Canadian doctor and current International President of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF - Doctors Without Borders). Dr Liu helped create the telemedicine project, which connects MSF patients in 150 remote sites to more than 300 medical specialists around the world.
Emmanuelle Charpentier, born in 1968, is a French researcher in Microbiology, Genetics and Biochemistry whilst Jennifer Doudna, born in 1964, is a Professor of Chemistry and of Molecular and Cell Biology at the University of California, Berkeley. Together, they discovered a versatile DNA editing technique to "rewrite" flawed genes in people and other living organisms, opening tremendous new possibilities for treating diseases.
Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna Emmanuelle Charpentier (left), born in 1968, is a French researcher in Microbiology, Genetics and Biochemistry whilst Jennifer Doudna (right), born in 1964, is a Professor of Chemistry and of Molecular and Cell Biology at the University of California, Berkeley. Together, they discovered a versatile DNA editing technique to "rewrite" flawed genes in people and other living organisms, opening tremendous new possibilities for treating diseases.
When a patient goes to the best hospital, he or she usually hopes for a doctor who is knowledgeable and experienced. Something else to wish for? A woman physician.

That's because female doctors may on average be better than their male counterparts at treating patients in the hospital and keeping them healthy long-term, according to findings published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine.
    The study, conducted by a team of researchers at Harvard, examined a random sample of Medicare patients hospitalized between January 2011 and December 2014 treated by general internists. Overall, the researchers scrutinized more than 1.5 million hospitalizations, controlling for differences in hospitals and patient cases.
    Their conclusion: Patients who saw a female doctor were less likely to die within 30 days of leaving the hospital. They were also less likely to get readmitted within a one-month span of their initial discharge.
    "Women physicians are more likely to do evidence-based medicine, and follow clinical guidelines," noted Ashish Jha, a professor at the Harvard School of Public Health and one of the study's co-authors. "They are more likely to communicate in a way patients report is more effective."
    And those tendencies, it seems, result in healthier patients.
    To be sure, there's a long-held notion that patients often consider gender when choosing a doctor. But this is the first to suggest that, for patients of all identities, female physicians may be more effective.
    The findings come as hospitals are increasingly pressed to figure out ways to keep patients healthier, and for longer. The 2010 health law restructured how they get paid so that they're rewarded for patients' long-term health, and penalized when patients get readmitted. And while the Trump administration has vowed to repeal the law, analysts say many of those payment reforms -- which enjoy bipartisan support -- are expected to stick around.
    With such incentives in play, hospitals may now see more value in female doctors -- who, research has found, are consistently paid less than their male counterparts and less likely to get promoted.
    "Understanding characteristics that are somehow associated with higher quality of care, and lower cost, is important in this era," said Yusuke Tsugawa, a physician and research associate at Harvard's school of public health, and the study's lead author. Hospitals, trying to improve their bottom lines, "might look at their female doctors slightly differently -- as a more valuable professional in the team."
    Put another way: Paying female doctors less than men isn't just unfair, Jha said. It's actually inefficient.
    "There's a little craziness around it," he said. "The people who seem to provide somewhat better care are the ones who are getting paid less. I think that makes very little sense."
    That's the idea behind an op-ed published in in conjunction with the study. It argues that the paper's findings suggest hospitals serious about improving patient health should invest in improving female salaries and other benefits, so that they're comparable with those of male doctors.
    Still, it's unclear why this difference emerges, or even how meaningful it might be. The study's conclusions suggest women are better about communication and following rules in terms of how they practice medicine.
    But that's all conjecture, noted Anna Parks, an internal medicine resident at the University of California-San Francisco and the op-ed's principal author.
    "It's pretty speculative right now to say what women are doing better than men," she said. "We need to gather more data on this, so instead of going off of stereotypes, we have hard evidence."
    That said, generalizing the findings gets tricky. The paper only looks at Medicare patients, who are older, and it only focuses on the inpatient setting. Jha said he thinks the hospital-based findings would likely hold if expanded to other age groups.
    But that's not necessarily true for other kinds of medicine. The researchers are now examining whether physician gender may relate to surgical outcomes. It's also unclear whether outpatient cases -- for instance, patients seeing a regular doctor to manage a chronic condition -- may yield a different result. In hospitals, patients don't get to choose their doctors, Jha noted, whereas they might pick a surgeon or a primary care doctor.
    Others note that much more research is necessary before physician gender should be factored into the quality equation.
    The differences between male and female doctors may not hold under additional examination, suggested Mark Friedberg, a senior natural scientist at the RAND Corp., a non-profit think tank. He was not involved with the study. Other factors, such as a doctor's age or educational experience, may matter more.
    "It would be a mistake to change anything in public policy on the basis of these results, or to advise patients to change their behavior based on this information alone," he said.
    If the findings hold, they point to a way health care can become more efficient and safer for consumers.
    "What this should do is to prompt us to look at these specific behaviors these female physicians are practicing," Parks said. "Those are behaviors we should be inculcating in all physicians."