No, tonight won't be the darkest night in 500 years

(CNN) This is definitely a case of the facts getting in the way of a sexy headline.

You probably saw it pop up this morning in your social media feeds: "Tonight will be the darkest night in 500 years!"

Wow, how exciting! Yes, except for the part where none of it is true.

The internet claims it'll be the darkest night in centuries because it's the winter solstice, which is the start of winter and longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, and because there's going to be a lunar eclipse tonight that will shut off the moon's light. So solstice + eclipse = longest, darkest night.

But the biggest flaw with all this is that there isn't a lunar eclipse tonight. A quick check with NASA reveals this year's two lunar eclipses have already occurred.

