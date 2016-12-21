Story highlights Europe's largest free standing terrace houses 25,000 Dortmund fans

Borussia Dortmund is Europe's best attended club

More than 80,000 go to home matches

Dortmund is a city of 500,000 inhabitants

(CNN) Welcome to the "Yellow Wall."

Europe's largest free standing terrace, where 25,000 of Borussia Dortmund fans congregate every other week for home games, has become one of the most intimidating sights for opposition teams -- and a source of strength for the home team.

"It's 25,000 people only on one side, so of course you enjoy it.

"They know when we need some energy; they have a button so it's perfect. But you feel it, you feel it."

