Winter solstice marks the start of longer days

Story highlights Winter solstice marks the start of longer daylight hours in the northern hemisphere

Many people shared beautiful images of the sunrise at Stonehenge, UK, on social media

(CNN) There's a lot going on in the skies above us right now. Today, December 21st marks the winter solstice, where daylight hours start to get longer in the Northern hemisphere.

In the UK, hundreds of pagans, druids and revelers of from far and wide gathered at Stonehenge in Salisbury, UK, to witness the sun rising up over the horizon on the shortest day of the year.

The winter solstice is a special event in the pagan calendar, because -- according to the English Heritage charity which takes care of the sacred stones -- the mid winter sun sets perfectly between the two upright stones of the great trilithon.

Close to the sacred stones, people gathered with anticipation to watch the sunrise and many shared their pictures of the the annual moment.

Stonehenge A photo posted by Laura Atencio (@lauraflora4) on Dec 21, 2016 at 1:22am PST

For some the return of the sun marks a turning point.

Today is the shortest day of the year I always feel like this is a turning point #wintersolstice — Shutters Blinds (@Mark_Hatten) December 21, 2016

Read More