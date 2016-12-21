Ambassador shooting: Russia pushes back on Turkey's Gulenist claim

Story highlights Turkish President says shooter is member of cleric Fethullah Gulen's movement

Russia cautions against rush to conclusions about who supported ambassador's assassin

(CNN) The Kremlin has pushed back against Turkey's allegations that a movement led by exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen was behind the assassination of Russia's ambassador to Ankara.

"We need to wait for results of a joint investigative group. You shouldn't be in a rush to make conclusions until the investigation identifies who was behind the murder of our ambassador," Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov said Wednesday.

Russian and Turkish investigators are trying to learn more about the assassination of Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov, who was gunned down Monday evening while speaking at the opening of an art exhibit in Turkey's capital.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that there are "leads regarding the foreign connections" of the shooter, who has been identified as Mevlut Mert Altintas.

"The FETO connection of Russian Ambassador Karlov's assassin is obvious. He is a member of FETO; there is no need to hide this," Erdogan said on Turkish television, using the shorthand name for Fethullah Terrorist Organization, which is what the Turkish government calls Gulen's movement.