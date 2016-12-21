Breaking News

Berlin attack: Manhunt on for truck's driver as ISIS claims it inspired attack

By Frederik Pleitgen, James Griffiths and Angela Dewan, CNN

Updated 3:17 AM ET, Wed December 21, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

germany in shock after attack mclaughlin pkg_00014117
germany in shock after attack mclaughlin pkg_00014117

    JUST WATCHED

    Germany in shock after deadly terror attack

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(10 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Suspect detained shortly after the attack has been released
  • Police said forensics did not link him with the truck's cabin

Berlin (CNN)A manhunt is underway for whoever was behind the truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market that left 12 people dead and 48 injured.

Authorities released an asylum seeker who was arrested shortly after the attack saying they did not have enough evidence to hold him.
    As the manhunt continued, ISIS claimed to have inspired the attack. The terror group's affiliated Amaq news agency described the perpetrator as a "soldier of the Islamic State," who had acted in response to calls for attacks in the West.
    While German authorities are treating this as a terror attack, there is no evidence of any direct link between the attacker and ISIS.
    Police have appealed to the public for any digital videos and photos they have of the incident or possible suspects. They tweeted Tuesday that they had so far received 508 leads.
    Read More

    Latest developments

    • Police searching for suspect who deliberately drove truck into crowd
    • Mourners pack a nearby church for memorial to victims
    • Officials say several people could have been involved in the attack
    • Weapon used in the attack not yet found

    Attacker on the loose

    After the suspect was released, police are "really back to square one in terms of this investigation," said CNN terrorism analyst Paul Cruikshank.
    According to German media, the man was identified by witnesses as being the driver of the truck at the time of the incident, but police soon ascertained that this was not the case.
    Peter Frank, general prosecutor at Germany's Federal Court of Justice, said in a statement that forensic tests did not link the man to the truck's cabin.
    2 days, 4 cities, dozens dead in high-profile attacks
    2 days, 4 cities, dozens dead in high-profile attacks
    The US Embassy in Berlin said that terrorism "remains a concern across Europe, particularly during the holiday period."
    "In light of the on-going investigation, Embassy Berlin encourages all US citizens to maintain good situational awareness, a low profile, and exercise vigilance," it said in a statement.
    The UK Home Office warned its citizens to "remain vigilant and follow the advice of local authorities," in the wake of the attack.
    Poland's ministry of the interior has requested military police to patrol the streets of Polish cities in the wake of the attack, according to local media. Police have no information indicating a terrorist threat in the country, reports said.
    The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin is illuminated in the colors of the German flag on Tuesday, December 20, one day after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/19/europe/gallery/berlin-market-attack/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a truck crashed into a crowded Christmas market&lt;/a&gt; there. At least 12 people were killed and 48 injured in what police are investigating as a likely terrorist attack.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin is illuminated in the colors of the German flag on Tuesday, December 20, one day after a truck crashed into a crowded Christmas market there. At least 12 people were killed and 48 injured in what police are investigating as a likely terrorist attack.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 13
    A police officer places a candle at a makeshift memorial in Berlin on December 20.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    A police officer places a candle at a makeshift memorial in Berlin on December 20.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 13
    A woman is illuminated by candles as she cries in Berlin on December 20.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    A woman is illuminated by candles as she cries in Berlin on December 20.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 13
    A man prays at a Berlin memorial on December 20.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    A man prays at a Berlin memorial on December 20.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 13
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel lays flowers at the memorial on December 20. She is joined by, from left, Berlin Mayor Michael Muller, Minister of the Interior Thomas de Maiziere and Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel lays flowers at the memorial on December 20. She is joined by, from left, Berlin Mayor Michael Muller, Minister of the Interior Thomas de Maiziere and Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 13
    Merkel, bottom left, views the scene of the attack.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    Merkel, bottom left, views the scene of the attack.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 13
    A woman reacts near the crime scene on December 20.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    A woman reacts near the crime scene on December 20.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 13
    Mourners gather at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church near the crash site.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    Mourners gather at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church near the crash site.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 13
    A police officer holds her weapon near the market.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    A police officer holds her weapon near the market.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 13
    A woman lays flowers at a makeshift memorial across from the market.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    A woman lays flowers at a makeshift memorial across from the market.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 13
    A stall worker is comforted in the market area on December 20.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    A stall worker is comforted in the market area on December 20.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 13
    People attend a memorial service at St. Hedwig Cathedral in Berlin on December 20.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    People attend a memorial service at St. Hedwig Cathedral in Berlin on December 20.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 13
    A police van drives by Christmas decorations at a Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, on December 20. Police presence has been stepped up at Christmas markets across Germany following the attack in Berlin.
    Photos: Berlin attack aftermath
    A police van drives by Christmas decorations at a Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, on December 20. Police presence has been stepped up at Christmas markets across Germany following the attack in Berlin.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 13
    03 Berlin reax 122006 Berlin reax 122001 Berlin reax 122010 Berlin attack reaction09 Angela Merkel Berlin market attack 1220 RESTRICTED08 Angela Merkel Berlin market attack 122002 berlin attack reaction 122004 berlin attack reaction 1220 RESTRICTED04 berlin attack reaction 122001 berlin attack reaction 122003 berlin attack reaction 122006 berlin attack reaction 122002 Christmas market police Frankfurt RESTRICTED

    Original truck driver murdered

    A Polish man found shot to death inside the truck has been identified as its original driver, according to German media.
    He was not driving during the incident, police said. The gun used to kill him has not yet been recovered.
    The truck, which was owned by a Polish company, was hauling 25 tons of steel before it was steered into the crowd, according to its owner Ariel Zurawski.
    Zurawski identified the slain driver as his cousin. He said he was happy to be finishing his route from Italy to Berlin and was looking forward to returning to Poland soon.
    "He was asking if he should be back home by Thursday night because he still needed to buy a Christmas gift for his wife," Zurawski said.

    Country in mourning

    &#39;Black day for history:&#39; Berliners mourn victims of market attack
    'Black day for history:' Berliners mourn market attack victims
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was "horrified and deeply sad about what happened" during a visit to the scene of the attack.
    Authorities have not publicly named any of the victims and police have asked people not to post videos or photos of them as a sign of respect.
    Monday's attack could cause further political upheaval for Merkel, who has come under criticism over her government's generous acceptance of refugees. Germany has taken in more than 890,000 asylum-seekers in the past year, a much higher number than other European nations.
    But a backlash has been growing, fueled in part by Islamist terror attacks in Germany and across the continent.
    A policeman kneels at a memorial near the market.
    A policeman kneels at a memorial near the market.
    Dressed in black, Merkel called for unity in the face of the attack. She said it would be "especially disgusting" if the perpetrator of the attack turned out to be an asylum seeker, as police originally suggested.
    Christmas markets across the city were closed as Berliners gathered at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church near the scene of the attack to pay their respects to the victims.
    Thousands of people both outside and in the church listened tot the service, which included a song that asked: "So what are we fighting for? What do we live for? What do we pray for? What do we die for? What do we love for?"

    CNN's Fred Pleitgen reported from Berlin, James Griffiths wrote and reported from Hong Kong. CNN's Catherine E. Shoichet, Mohammed Tawfeeq, Laura Goehler, Ralph Ellis, Donie O'Sullivan, Stephanie Halasz, Lonzo Cook and Deborah Bloom contributed to this report.