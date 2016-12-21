Berlin attack: Manhunt on for truck's driver as ISIS claims it inspired attack

Story highlights Suspect detained shortly after the attack has been released

Berlin (CNN) A manhunt is underway for whoever was behind the truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market that left 12 people dead and 48 injured.

Authorities released an asylum seeker who was arrested shortly after the attack saying they did not have enough evidence to hold him.

As the manhunt continued, ISIS claimed to have inspired the attack. The terror group's affiliated Amaq news agency described the perpetrator as a "soldier of the Islamic State," who had acted in response to calls for attacks in the West.

While German authorities are treating this as a terror attack, there is no evidence of any direct link between the attacker and ISIS.

Police have appealed to the public for any digital videos and photos they have of the incident or possible suspects. They tweeted Tuesday that they had so far received 508 leads.